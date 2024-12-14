The Traditional 3pm Acca: Wolves to win in this 30/1 shot

Football... Only Better. Listen to latet episode now.

Wolves were beaten at West Ham on Monday to fall to their third straight defeat, but a home fixture against Ipswich should enable them to return to winning ways.

The visitors have also lost their last three, and two of theirs were at Portman Road. They have won at Spurs this season - their only victory - but it's three losses from their last four on the road.

The hosts have only managed nine points this term, but they have been more competitive in recent weeks, and they have a lot more goals in them than Ipswich.

The Black Cats have slipped to fourth in the Championship following a run of one win in eight, but it is only one defeat during that period too, and I am willing to back them at the prices to win at Swansea.

The Swans have taken eight points from their last 12 available, but it's actually just one win in six in front of their own fans, with both Leeds and Millwall beating them here.

It is four away successes for Sunderland so far this year, and while a fifth isn't a certainty, they have every chance of returning to the north east with the three points.

Michael Carrick's team are one point off the Play-off places, and I am expecting them to put their Elland Road defeat behind them at home to Millwall today.

The Boro have won three of their last five at the Riverside, with one of their two defeats coming when they were reduced to 10 men early on.

Millwall have lost their last two, are winless in five, and manager, Neil Harris, is on his way out of the club.

Blackburn are enjoying one of their purple patches at present, as this streaky side have won their last five - keeping clean sheets in their last four.

Given that Luton have lost their last six away from Kenilworth Road - conceding 17 goals in the process - I can't believe that the hosts are as big as even money here.

Rovers have won six of their nine at Ewood Park this season, and given their form, I have to back them to make it win number seven.

Neither Stoke nor Cardiff are in good form at present, so with home advantage, the Potters are my selection for this afternoon's clash.

The hosts have just lost three on the bounce, but they were up against Burnley, and then away trips to Sunderland and Luton followed.

The Welsh side were beaten at home by Preston on Wednesday, and they are winless away from home this season.

It's the Manchester derby on Sunday, and given where Pep Guardiola's side are at at present, I wouldn't be rushing to include them in any Acca's at 1/21.50.

United need to put Premier League losses to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest behind them, but there have definitely been positive signs under Ruben Amorim, and they always seem to raise their game against City.

Southampton are adrift at the bottom of the Premier League, but I wouldn't trust Tottenham at odds of 8/131.61 to beat them at St Mary's.

Spurs are winless in five in all competitions, and they have often struggled when expected to win this season. It's three losses from their last four on their travels, and those defeats came at Brighton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.







