The Traditional 3pm Acca: Villa to help bring home this 9/1 multi

Villa to keep on rolling

No respite for Ipswich at Brentford

Black Cats to end Oxford's unbeaten streak

Aston Villa's progress under Unai Emery is showing no sign of slowing down, and after completing their third Champions League win to nil this week, they can follow it up with another victory in the Premier League.

Last Saturday they went to Fulham and beat them 1-3 at the Cottage, and back on home soil, they should prove too strong for Bournemouth.

The Cherries have won two of their last three, but they were both in front of their own fans, and on the road they have lost both of their fixtures since the end of August.

Ipswich are yet to win since their promotion from the Championship, but after a run of four promising draws, they have now lost to West Ham and Everton in convincing fashion.

The Bees were beaten at Old Trafford last weekend, but it's 10 points from a possible 12 at home, and Thomas Frank's men racked up 11 goals in the process.

The visitors have already conceded four goals on two occasions away from Portman Road this season, and their defence could have their work cut out here.

Sunderland are top of the Championship pile and despite Oxford being a hard team to beat, I expect the leaders to pick up all three points at the Stadium of Light.

The U's have drawn their last five, but three of those were at home, and it's just two points from a possible 15 on their travels following their promotion from League One.

The hosts have won two away matches since their return from the international break, and it's four wins and a draw from five at home this year.

It's second from top versus second from bottom at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, and this should be a relatively straightforward victory for the former.

QPR ended a run of four straight defeats by drawing 1-1 at home with Coventry on Tuesday, but the Sky Blues have been out of sorts this season, so that doesn't inspire much confidence.

The Clarets are unbeaten in eight and they have taken 11 points from their opening five home matches since their relegation from the Premier League.

The Baggies have slipped to fourth following a five game winless spell, but the latter three were all draws, and I expect them to get back on track against Cardiff at the Hawthorns.

The Bluebirds are trending in the other direction since Omer Riza was put in temporary charge, and he has led the club to three wins and a draw in their last four matches.

All three of those wins were in South Wales though, and it's two draws and three defeats from their five road trips this season.

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa, Brentford, Sunderland, Burnley & West Brom all to Win SBK 9/1

Acca Wreckers

Leeds travel to Bristol City in one of Saturday's early kick-offs, and I wouldn't want to be including them in my Acca at odds of 8/111.73.

The Robins have only lost twice this season, and they are currently unbeaten in six. Their two defeats came away from Ashton Gate, and their last home defeat came way back at the beginning of March.

On Sunday Chelsea entertain Newcastle at Stamford Bridge, but I am always uneasy about backing the Blues at short prices, so I am avoiding them like the plague at 8/131.61.

Eddie Howe's visitors need to bounce back from their 0-1 home reverse to Brighton last Saturday, but they have already achieved positive results at Bournemouth, Wolves and Everton this year, with only Fulham beating them.

