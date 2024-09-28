The Traditional 3pm Acca: Toffees to help land this 18/1 shot

Everton to gain first success

Cardiff to lose again despite managerial change

Birmingham to continue to dominate League One

Everton's search for a first league victory continues, but today could be the day when they host Crystal Palace.

Sean Dyche's side ended a run of four straight defeats by drawing at Leicester last weekend, and while that is hardly inspiring form, it does at least give them something to build on.

The Eagles are in a very similar boat, as while they are three unbeaten, they too are still chasing their first league victory of the campaign.

Oliver Glasner's men are clearly better than what they have shown to date, but they did lose key players in the summer, and I can see them coming up short at Goodison Park.

Hull secured their first win of the season at Stoke last weekend, and a home game against the bottom club should enable them to pick up a second victory.

Cardiff head to the MKM Stadium having taken just a single point from their six fixtures to date, and their last four in all competitions have ended in defeat.

Manager, Erol Bulut, paid the price following their latest loss to Leeds, so the inexperienced, Omer Riza, takes charge today. He has a big task to turn the team around though, and an away match at Hull isn't the ideal start.

Middlesbrough are looking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Sunderland, but they are unbeaten at the Riverside, and can get back on track against Stoke this afternoon.

The Potters head north with new manager, Narcís Pèlach, having been beaten in his first game at home to Hull last week. That was the club's fourth loss in five Championship matches, and they could face a relegation battle this year.

Michael Carrick's hosts are currently in 12th place, but they should be in and around the Play-offs this season, and their home form will be the basis for that.

The Blues are neck and neck with Wrexham at the top of League One, and while Peterborough are perennial promotion challengers, I expect them to be beaten at St Andrew's.

Following a draw with Reading, Chris Davies' men have won five on the bounce - including a 3-1 success over the aforementioned, Wrexham.

Posh are unbeaten in three - one win and two draws - but they have conceded a lot of goals already this season, and Birmingham have a lot of firepower.

The Latics were held to a 0-0 draw by Stevenage on Tuesday - their second goalless draw in as many games - but prior to that they won 0-4 at Bristol Rovers, and they can beat Exeter this afternoon.

The visitors beat Stevenage 2-0 last weekend, but that was at home, and on the road it's two defeats from three on their travels.

This will be quite a tight affair, but at the prices, I think Wigan are the value bet to take the points.

Recommended Bet Back Everton, Hull, Middlesbrough, Birmingham & Wigan all to Win SBK 18/1







Acca Wreckers

Chelsea have probably featured the most often in this section since it began at the start of last season, and I am including them again as they are as short as 8/111.73 to beat Brighton at Stamford Bridge today.

The Seagulls are yet to taste defeat in either league or cup this year, and the Blues just can't be relied upon - especially on their own patch.

Burnley and Oxford entered the Championship from different directions, and they will both be pleased with their campaigns to date. They meet at the Kassam Stadium this afternoon, and I wouldn't be including the Clarets in my Acca at odds of 10/111.91.

The U's have taken all nine of their points from their three home games, with Norwich, Preston and Stoke all being beaten. Burnley have just won against Leeds and Portsmouth, but they have also lost at Sunderland since their relegation from the Premier League.

Now read Mark O'Haire's preview of Wolves v Liverpool