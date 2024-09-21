The Traditional 3pm Acca: Three Premier League tips in this 18/1 shot

Spurs to build on cup win

Newcastle to have an enjoyable trip to London

Ipswich to gain first success

Despite not playing too well, Tottenham will have got a boost from their comeback win at Coventry in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, and they can build on that to pick up their second league victory of the campaign.

Ange Postecoglou's side were only narrowly beaten by both Newcastle and Arsenal, and with Brentford having lost their two away fixtures, they can be safely included in our Accas today.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle have made a flying start to the season, taking 10 points from a possible 12 available, and progressing through to the next round of the League Cup.

They had to come from behind to win at Wolves last weekend, and they also showed strength to beat Southampton, despite being reduced to 10 men by the half hour mark.

They travel to a Fulham team today that exited the cup at Preston during the week, and have won just one league match from their opening four fixtures.

Southampton have lost all four of their games since being promoted back to the Premier League, scoring just one goal, and with Ipswich having done the double over them last term, an away win is a big price at St Mary's.

The Tractor Boys were beaten by Liverpool and Man City in their opening two matches, but they have drawn with Fulham and Brighton since, and they have definitely shown more promise than the Saints - despite having harder fixtures.

It's been a near perfect start to the Championship season for the Baggies, as they have won four and drawn one of their five outings - with the draw coming against Leeds.

Their two latest games have seen them beat Swansea and Portsmouth, without conceding a goal, and with this being the first of three home matches from their next four, they can really put themselves in a good position.

Plymouth head to the Midlands having just picked up their first win of the season, but Wayne Rooney's men aren't on West Brom's level, and they have been poor travellers in recent years.

Sheffield United had to start the campaign on minus two points, but three wins and two draws have them up in sixth place already, and Chris Wilder's men can win again this afternoon.

The hosts have won their last two matches to nil - against Watford and Hull - and even though Derby have done very well since their promotion, they have been doing their winning at home.

The Rams are three from three at Pride Park, but on the road it's been a 4-2 defeat at Blackburn and a 2-1 loss at Watford.

Acca Wreckers

Bristol City are as short as 8/131.61 to beat Oxford this afternoon, but I think they underestimates the newly promoted side quite a bit.

The U's are seventh in the table having won three of their five outings, and while both away trips have ended in defeat, they were hugely unlucky to go down by a single goal at both Coventry and Blackburn.

The Robins have just lost their last two, and it's one win from five this term.

On Sunday afternoon the top two from last season meet at the Etihad, and with Arsenal going unbeaten against Man City in three match-ups last year, I think Pep Guardiola's men are a bit short at 8/111.73.

Erling Haaland has been on fire this season, scoring nine goals in four games, but he hasn't yet come up against a defence as good as Arsenal's, with the Gunners keeping four clean sheets from five matches in all competitions this term.

Arsenal are a very hard team to beat, and I can see this one being quite a cagey affair, with neither side wanting to lose.

