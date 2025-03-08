The Traditional 3pm Acca: Rely on the shorties in this 7/1 shot

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest epiode now

The Baggies are just in the top six, as the race for what will likely be the two final Play-off places intensifies. There is a queue of traffic behind them though, and they really can't afford to be dropping any points in a home fixture against QPR.

The visitors have now lost five of their last seven, and it's three straight road defeats - at Millwall, Coventry and Portsmouth. West Brom have won six of their last eight on their own patch.

The Blades bounced back from their loss to Leeds by winning 1-2 at Loftus Road, and they return to Bramall Lane with what should be a very winnable fixture against Preston.

Paul Heckingbottom returns to his former employer with the Lilywhites sitting in 15th place. Admittedly they don't lose many games, but it's still four losses from their last seven away from Deepdale, and Sheffield United have been pretty formidable at home following their relegation from the Premier League.

Burnley picked up a good away victory at Cardiff during the week, which kept them in the hunt for automatic promotion, and I can't see them slipping-up at Turf Moor this afternoon.

Scott Parker's men have also found their scoring touch in recent league games - netting twice in the aforementioned Cardiff win, and that came on the back of a 4-0 drubbing of Sheffield Wednesday.

Luton picked up a morale boosting victory last weekend - Matt Bloomfield's first since taking charge in mid-January. That was at Kenilworth Road against Portsmouth though, and it's 14 losses from 17 away outings this term.

The Black Cats are now eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places, but they have a 12 point cushion over Coventry in fifth, and it would be a disaster if they didn't make the Play-offs at least from this position.

Régis Le Bris' side returned to winning ways last Friday as they won 1-2 at Hillsborough, and that will have boosted their confidence following defeats at Leeds (forgivable) and here to Hull (not forgivable).

Cardiff head to the Stadium of Light with just a single away victory all season, and it's difficult to imagine them improving on that record this afternoon.

The Blues remain well clear at the head of League One, despite falling to a shock defeat at Bolton on Tuesday. It was just their third of the campaign though, and they can get back on track at St Andrews against Lincoln.

The Imps are in mid-table, but even at this stage, both promotion or relegation look unlikely, and they don't have too much to play for.

They beat Crawley during the week, but it's six defeats from their last 10 away from Sincil Bank. Birmingham's home record is 14 wins and three draws - no defeats.

Recommended Bet Back West Brom, Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland & Birmingham all to Win SBK 7/1

Acca Wreckers

Brighton are in fantastic form, but so are Fulham, and given their away record, I wouldn't be rushing to back the Seagulls at 10/111.91 when they meet at the Amex today.

Marco Silva's team didn't even need to play their best to knock Man United out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Sunday, and it's now just one defeat in 11 away from the Cottage in all competitions. Brighton have won their last two at home, but prior to that they were winless in five in the league.

Bristol City are odds-on at 4/51.80 to take three points against Hull at Ashton Gate, but that is a bit short for me, and I won't be including them in my Acca.

It's hard to pick holes in their home form but since Rubén Sellés joined Hull in December, they have won at Ewood Park, The Den, Bramall Lane and The Stadium of Light.

Now check out Mark Stinchcombe's Saturday Premier League Tips