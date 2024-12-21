The Traditional 3pm Acca: Newcastle to win in this 22/1 shot

Ipswich to come up short again

Bees to remain unstoppable at home

Another home win for the Black Cats

Ipswich went to Molineux and won last weekend, but in truth they were quite lucky to take the three points, and I can't see them following up against Newcastle today.

The Magpies travel to Portman Road having just beaten Leicester in the league and Brentford in the cup. They have only managed two away victories in the league this season, but this is an ideal opportunity to make it three.

The hosts are yet to win in front of their own fans since their promotion from the Championship, with their current record standing at four draws and four defeats.

The saying 'There's no place like home' has been very apt for Brentford this season, as 22 of their 23 points have come from their eight matches at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Admittedly, the strongest side they have faced has probably been Newcastle, but they scored four goals in that game, and it's not like Nottingham Forest are on another level to them.

Nuno Espírito Santo's men have certainly exceeded expectations so far this season, but two of their last three away from the City Ground have been losses, and the home win is a decent price in this one.

Sunderland came from 2-0 down at Swansea to win 2-3 last weekend, and I strongly fancy them to beat Norwich at the Stadium Of Light this afternoon.

The Black Cats are unbeaten at home this year, with six wins and four draws from their 10 outings. Conversely, Norwich have won just two of 11 on their travels, with their last victory away from Carrow Road coming back in September.

Since then it's been three defeats and three draws, and it's just one point from the last nine available overall.

Two in-form teams meet at Turf Moor today, but it is Burnley who have the better prospects in my opinion, and they should be able to get the job done with home advantage.

Tom Cleverley's visitors are currently on a six match unbeaten run, but it's just two away victories all season, and six of their other eight have ended in defeat.

The hosts are unbeaten here this term, and they conceded just three goals during that period.

The Blades lead the way at the top of the Championship, and with eight wins and two draws from their last 10 games, it's hard to see them not winning in South Wales this afternoon.

Cardiff had started well under Omer Riza, but they are now without a win in seven - losing four and drawing three. Their last three at home have all ended in defeat, with Blackburn, QPR and Preston all beating them.

Sheffield United won at the Den when they were last on the road, and they have scored twice in four of their last five away from Bramall Lane.

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle, Brentford, Sunderland, Burnley & Sheffield United all to Win SBK 22/1

Acca Wreckers

Plymouth have just lost their last four games, but three of those were away from home, and I make Middlesbrough too short a price at 2/51.40 to beat them at Home Park today.

It's actually just one defeat in seven in front of their own fans for Wayne Rooney's team, and just two wins in six away games for the Boro. That doesn't add up to the visitors being a long odds-on shot.

Chelsea are flying right now, and could well be serious title contenders this season, but I just can't be including them in my Acca this weekend to win at Goodison Park at their current price of 4/71.57.

The Toffees are currently unbeaten in five at home, and they thumped Wolves 4-0 most recently. Overall it's just two losses from their last 11 league outings.

