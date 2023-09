Hatters to break their Premier League duck

Leicester to continue their impressive start

Another strong home performance from the Baggies

Luton are still pointless as they chase their first positive result since their promotion from the Championship, but three of their four games have been on the road, and they should be a different proposition at Kenilworth Road.

Rob Edwards' men did lose to West Ham here, but the Hammers are much stronger than Wolves. The visitors have lost four of their five this season, and while they have acquitted themselves with credit at times, 2/12.94 for a home win is just too big to refuse.

Leeds didn't win for their first three games since their relegation from the Premier League, but they have since taken eight points from the next 12 available, and they have kept three clean sheets in a row.

Watford travel to Elland Road, unbeaten in three, but two of those were draws, and since their opening weekend win, they have recorded just one more victory.

The Foxes have won six of their seven in the Championship this season, and following their disappointing setback against Hull, they have returned to form with away wins at Southampton and Norwich.

Bristol City are the visitors to the King Power, with Nigel Pearson sure to get a good reception from the home fans. I can't see him leading his team to anything other than a defeat though, even if Birmingham are the only club to have beaten them in the league this term.

The Baggies have won two of their three at the Hawthorns this season, and while their away record has been iffy since Carlos Corberán took over during the previous campaign, they have been quite dominant at the Hawthorns.

Millwall put their disappointing 0-3 home loss to Leeds behind them by beating Rotherham during the week, but they have also lost 3-1 at Norwich this year, and the hosts are probably too big at odds-against.

Cambridge have been beaten in two of their last three, but they were both away from home, and their last two at the Abbey Stadium have been wins - taking their home record to three wins out of four for the season.

Port Vale are third in League One, but they fell to a 2-3 defeat to Burton during the week, and that could well halt their momentum. It's also worth noting that they have lost 7-0 at Barnsley this season.

Back Luton, Leeds, Leicester, West Brom and Cambridge all to Win @ around 35/136.00 Bet now

Acca Wreckers

The first of my teams to avoid putting in your Accas for this weekend is Man United at 4/61.65 to win at Burnley in the Saturday night 8pm game.

United have lost their last three in all competitions, and they are conceding goals at an alarming rate. Burnley have played a game less than everyone bar Luton, and following three defeats, they picked up a solid point at Nottingham Forest, and they can build on that here.

Chelsea were a successful part of this section in last Saturday's column, and I have to include them again at 8/111.72 against Aston Villa.

It's at Stamford Bridge on Sunday at 2pm, and Mauricio Pochettino's men have already failed to beat Liverpool and Nottingham Forest there this year. Villa were beaten in Europe on Thursday, but they are capable of big performances, and they have plenty of goals in them - something that Chelsea do not.