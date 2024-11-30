The Traditional 3pm Acca: Joy for Lampard in this 64/1 Acca

Pressure to mount on Glasner

Wolves' resurgence to continue

Lampard to begin with a win

Newcastle need to bounce back from a very disappointing home defeat to West Ham on Monday, but a trip to Selhurst Park should be a good opportunity to get back on track.

Oliver Glasner's hosts have only won once this season in the league, and while it's just one defeat in four, that loss came in their last home match against Fulham.

Eddie Howe's visitors won at the City Ground when last on the road, and they have also recorded a victory at Molineux this year.

Matheus Cunha is a forward in form, and his goals and assists have helped Wolves take eight points from their last four matches, including victories in their last two.

Bournemouth are the visitors to the West Midlands this afternoon, and after the high of beating Man City at the beginning of the month, they have since lost both of their matches - 3-2 at Brentford and 1-2 at Brighton last weekend.

There should be plenty of goals in this one, but with home advantage and a spring in their step, the value is in backing the hosts.

Frank Lampard returns to the dugout today, after being appointed as the new manager of Coventry by chairman, Doug King.

It's been an underwhelming campaign for the Sky Blues thus far, but they have played well in spells, and the Play-offs will still be within their sights.

Cardiff head to the CBS Arena sitting fourth from bottom, and having taken just a single point from the last 12 available. They are yet to win on their travels this term - losing four and drawing four.

Pompey are rock bottom of the Championship but there is an angle to backing them to pull off a bit of a shock at Swansea today.

With two postponements in a row and an international break, the Portsmouth players haven't played for three weeks, whereas the Swans have taken the field twice in the space of the last seven days.

It's also worth noting that the selection actually beat Preston when they were last in action, and it's just one win in five for the hosts on their own patch - losing two of their last three.

The Canaries ended a winless run of seven in emphatic fashion on Tuesday, as they thrashed Plymouth 6-1 at Carrow Road. That came on the back of a good 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns, and they are back at home again this afternoon.

Luton have disappointed since their relegation from the Premier League, with their away form being a particular cause of concern.

Rob Edwards' side have lost five on the bounce away from Kenilworth Road - conceding 16 goals in the process.

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle, Wolves, Coventry, Portsmouth & Norwich all to Win SBK 64/1



Acca Wreckers

Arsenal are involved in today's tea-time kick-off, and I certainly won't be relying on them to land my Acca at odds of 2/51.40 to win at West Ham.

The Gunners haven't won an away league game since mid-September, and the Hammers are on a high following their 0-2 victory at St James' Park on Monday. They have also taken seven points from their last three at home.

Ruben Amorim picked up his first win as Manchester United boss in the Europa League on Thursday, but it wasn't exactly impressive, and there is still a long way to go for United.

They are 4/91.44 to beat Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday, and I make that a little too skinny, considering how hard the Toffees have been to beat of late.

It's just one loss in nine in all competitions for the visitors, and they don't concede many goals at all.

Now check out the Saturday Football Cheat Sheet