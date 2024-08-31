The Traditional 3pm Acca: Ipswich to help land this 44/1 shot

Tractor Boys to gain first win

Baggies to see-off Swansea

Plymouth to put a smile on Rooney's face

Ipswich have lost their two opening fixtures back in the top flight, but with Liverpool and Man City being their opponents, I can easily forgive them.

Kieran McKenna rotated his team for the penalty exit at Wimbledon in the cup during the week, and he can be rewarded with a first league win at home to Fulham today.

The Cottagers lost at Old Trafford before beating Leicester at Craven Cottage, but I fear for them on the road this term having lost João Palhinha from their midfield.

It's three straight defeats for Oxford in all competitions, but that doesn't quite tell the whole story as they were all by a narrow one goal margin, and they were all away from home - two in the league and one in the cup.

The Us beat Norwich here at the Kassam Stadium on the opening weekend, and they followed that up with a Carabao Cup victory over Peterborough in their only other home game.

Preston have played two and won two since Paul Heckingbottom was appointed as their new manager, but one of those was only against Harrogate in the cup, and they are quite a limited side overall.

The Baggies are one of the promotion favourites and they have started well with two wins and a draw from their three opening Championship fixtures.

They recorded victories in both of their away games, and while their sole match at the Hawthorns ended all square, it was against Leeds.

Swansea are the visitors this afternoon, and after failing to beat Cardiff last Sunday, I don't have much faith in them taking anything back to South Wales with them.

Wayne Rooney lamented his players following their 4-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in their first game of the season, but things have been better since, and they took five points from three games.

Stoke head south to face them today, with the Potters having been a bit hit and miss so far this term. They put losses against Watford and Stoke behind them by thrashing Middlesbrough 0-5 in the cup during the week, but I wouldn't read too much into that result.

The Pilgrims have been very strong in front of their own fans in recent seasons, and they can pick up another victory this afternoon.

The Blues are expected to return straight back to the Championship, and things have started well with two wins an a draw from their three outings.

Wigan, on the other hand, have lost two of their three matches, and their sole victory - a 1-0 win over Crawley - came at home. They didn't even score a goal in their other two games.

Given the gulf in class, a home win seems like a relatively safe bet.

Recommended Bet Back Ipswich, Oxford, West Brom, Plymouth & Birmingham all to Win SBK 44/1

Acca Wreckers

Aston Villa are 5/61.84 to win at Leicester this afternoon, and for all of their success under Unai Emery, I have to feel that those odds are a bit short.

The Foxes have already held Spurs to a draw at the King Power, and while they will undoubtedly struggle this season, they are capable of getting results at home.

On Sunday afternoon Sheffield United are 4/61.67 to beat a Watford side that have played five competitive matches this season and won all five.

Tom Cleverley's men have not only been scoring plenty of goals, they haven't been conceding many either, and with the Blades having now gone three without a win, I wouldn't want to be including the hosts in any of my Accas this weekend.

Now check out the Saturday Football Cheat Sheet