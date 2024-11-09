The Traditional 3pm Acca: Five wins in this 28/1 shot

Wolves to break their duck

Bees to win again at home

Black Cats to beat managerless Coventry

Wolves are winless this season, but they have shown improved form to draw their last two, and a home fixture against Southampton is arguably the best opportunity they will get to pick up three points.

The Saints picked up their first victory last weekend as they beat Everton 1-0 at St Mary's, but prior to that it had been eight defeats from nine, and on the road this term it's five straight losses.

It's been a tale of home and away for Brentford this season, as the Bees have picked up all 13 of their points from the 15 that have been available at home.

They are in front of their own fans again this afternoon, and while Bournemouth have again been impressive this year, it's just one win in five on the road - losing two of their last three.

Sunderland are still two points clear at the top despite drawing their last two matches, but both of those were away from the Stadium of Light, and their last defeat came back in September.

Their record here is mightily impressive this year, with five wins and a draw from six games on their own patch - conceding just two goals in the process.

Up against a managerless and out-of-form Coventry, it's hard to think why the hosts are odds-against.

The Rams ended a winless run of four at Coventry during the week, but in fairness to Paul Warne's side, three of those previous four had been draws.

Plymouth head to Pride Park having also ended a four match winless run in midweek, as they edged out Portsmouth 1-0 at Home Park.

Wayne Rooney's men have played seven away games this season though - one of which was a draw, and the other six were defeats to nil.

Wycombe are riding high at the top of League One, and they are a generous price at the advertised odds to beat Wigan at the Brick Community Stadium.

The Latics are down in 19th, with their last victory coming at the very start of October. Since then it's been two defeats and two draws, and they were beaten by Mansfield the last time they appeared here.

Four of the visitors' last five away from home have ended in victory, and they can make it five from six this afternoon.

Recommended Bet Back Wolves, Brentford, Sunderland, Derby & Wycombe all to Win SBK 28/1

Acca Wreckers

Norwich are currently on a winless run of five, with the latter two being defeats, and why they aren't odds-on to beat Bristol City, they aren't far off at 11/102.11.

The Robins are unbeaten in four away from home, and that includes wins at Middlesbrough and Preston.

I wouldn't say that the wheels are coming off Man City's season, but they have lost their last three in all competitions, and they are too short at 4/61.67 to win at Brighton in today's tea-time kick-off.

The Seagulls have just lost twice to Liverpool (league and cup), but they were both by one-goal margins, and they remain unbeaten at home in the league this year.

Now read Abigail Davies' preview of Brighton v Man City