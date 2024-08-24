The Traditional 3pm Acca: Five afternoon wins at 24/1

Forest to get a reality check

Hornets to win again

A second away win for the Baggies

The Saints started life back in the Premier League with a defeat to 10 man Newcastle at St James' Park, but I fancy them to bounce back at St Mary's this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest were held at home by Bournemouth, and while that isn't a terrible result, they have always been much better at the City Ground than on the road.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side were beaten 11 times away from home last term, and there is no reason to believe that they will improve this year.

It's three wins from three matches in all competitions for Tom Cleverley's Watford this season, and they can make that four from four against Derby today.

The Hornets have racked up 11 goals across those three outings, and they are showing signs of being strong Play-off contenders.

The Rams returned to the Championship with a defeat at Blackburn, and while they have bounced back since, I don't see them taking anything from Vicarage Road.

The Baggies have picked up four points from their first two matches, and that's a pretty solid return considering they have played QPR and Leeds.

Today they look to make it away win number two of the season as they travel to Stoke, with the hosts having beaten Coventry on this ground, before losing 3-0 at Watford.

I don't see Steven Schumacher's men as promotion candidates this term, and West Brom should prove too strong this afternoon.

The Blues are aiming to return to the Championship at the first attempt, and they are looking quite good already, having won two and drawn one of their three competitive matches this season.

They won 2-3 on their travels last week, as they went to Wycombe and won, and they can follow that up with another away victory at Leyton Orient.

The Os have lost both of their League One fixtures, and they lost nine times at home last year - with only the bottom six having a worse record.

Morecambe head to Doncaster this afternoon having played three and lost three this season, and considering they haven't even scored a goal yet, a home win feels highly likely.

The hosts beat Accrington 4-1 in their opener, following up with a 0-2 Carabao Cup victory over Salford. They were beaten 3-1 at Newport last weekend, but they can make amends at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Acca Wreckers

The first of my two teams to avoid putting in your Accas this weekend are Blackburn at 4/71.57, as although they have made a good start, scoring lots of goals, the market seem to be underestimating Oxford.

The Championship new-boys looked good in defeat at Coventry last time, and prior to that they had beaten Norwich in the league and Peterborough in the cup.

There will be plenty of goals in this one, and Rovers are just too short in the betting.

The Premier League tea-time kick-off sees Arsenal travel to Villa Park, and I have no interest in backing the Gunners at 8/131.61.

Mikel Arteta's team beat Wolves last weekend in their campaign opener, but it was Unai Emery's side that had the better result, as they went to West Ham and won 1-2.

Arsenal were beaten in this fixture last year, and this is a much harder assignment than the current odds suggest.