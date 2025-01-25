The Traditional 3pm Acca: Everton to win in this 66/1 Acca

Toffees to spring a surprise at Brighton

QPR's hot streak to continue

Coventry to put themselves in the Play-off picture

Brighton have regained the winning thread in recent weeks, with three straight away victories, but I just feel that Everton are overpriced to win at the Amex.

David Moyes' men were much improved in their 3-2 victory over Spurs last week, and the team will no doubt be lifted by that performance. Moyes will have had another week on the training ground with them to work on their style of play, and it's worth noting that the hosts have won just one of their last six here - including a 1-3 defeat to Crystal Palace.

QPR are really finding their stride in the winter months of this season, and after looking like relegation candidates early on, they are now pushing for a place in the top six.

They are level on points with their opponents here, as they and Sheffield Wednesday have 38 - which is only four fewer than Blackburn who currently occupy sixth spot.

The selection have won their last four in the Championship, and they are currently on a winning run of five at Loftus Road. The Owls, meanwhile, have taken just a single point from the last nine available on the road - losing their last two.

The Sky Blues are beginning to find their feet under Frank Lampard, and with three wins on the bounce - two league and one cup - I am keen on their chances of beating Watford at the CBS Arena this afternoon.

The Hornets are in seventh place, but their away record is pretty dismal, as they have lost eight of their 14 matches - with only four other teams in the division having lost more.

Coventry should actually have won their last four, but they conceded two injury time goals to lose at Norwich. Back to back clean sheets shows that they have tightened up at the back, and Ellis Simms ended his goal drought last on Tuesday.

Derby are one of the teams I was referring to when mentioning teams with more away defeats than Watford, so with a road trip to Cardiff on the agenda for today, I have to back the Bluebirds at even money.

Cardiff are in trouble themselves, but Omer Riza has started to get a tune out of his players, and they are seven unbeaten in all competitions.

They beat Swansea here by a 3-0 scoreline when last in action at home, while the Rams head to South Wales having lost six on the bounce.

Blackburn are hovering around the top six, but they can be quite a streaky team, and with two defeats in a row, I quite like Bristol City's chances of beating them this afternoon.

The Robins are in ninth, and after a bit of a lean spell at Ashton Gate, they are now unbeaten in five - winning four of them. They conceded just a single goal during that period, and while the fixtures were definitely favourable, it will have boosted their confidence considerably.

As mentioned, the visitors have lost their last two - and it's actually just one win in eight in the league, with five of those eight ending in defeat.

Recommended Bet Back Everton, QPR, Coventry, Cardiff & Bristol City all to Win SBK 66/1

Acca Wreckers

Rotherham's attempt to be promoted straight back to the Championship as definitely been impacted by their poor away record, so I can't be having them in any Acca at 5/61.84 to win on the road.

The Millers have won just two of 12 on their travels in League One, and with just seven goals scored, only Stevenage have netted fewer.

Burton are second from bottom, but Gary Bowyer has recently come in as manager, and they have actually lost just one of their last five - recording their first win since early December on Tuesday.

Man City's apparent resurgence came to a grinding halt in the Champions League during the week, and there is no way they should be as short as 10/111.91 to beat Chelsea in today's tea-time kick-off.

They only beat Leicester, West Ham, Salford and Ipswich, while also throwing away a 0-2 lead at Brentford to draw 2-2. A side of Chelsea's quality will surely cause them too many problems at the Etihad, and I would expect that the hosts will need to score at least three times to get the victory.

