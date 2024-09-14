The Traditional 3pm Acca: Eagles to soar in this 15/1 Acca

No joy for Leicester at Selhurst Park

Sunderland's 100% record to continue

QPR to come unstuck at Hillsborough

The Eagles lost their opening two Premier League fixtures, but since then they have thrashed Norwich in the Carabao Cup and then earned a very good point at Stamford Bridge.

The Foxes started with a point at home to Spurs but it's been a pair of 2-1 losses since, although they did cruise past Tranmere in the cup.

Leicester have received the good news that they won't face a points deduction this season, but I expect them to struggle anyway, and Oliver Glasner has turned Palace into a very solid top flight team.

The Black Cats have made a flying start to their Championship campaign as they have played four and won four, and I expect them to make that five from five at Plymouth on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney has found it hard since he joined the Pilgrims in the summer, and while they have improved since their dismal opening performance at Hillsborough, they are still winless in four.

A pair of 1-1 draws was followed by a 0-1 home defeat to Stoke, and Sunderland should prove too strong this weekend.

QPR have been a bit of a surprise package so far this season, as after losing their opening match at home to West Brom, they have gone unbeaten against Sheffield United, Plymouth and Luton - with their trip to Kenilworth Road resulting in victory.

There is something about the Owls under Danny Röhl though, and while they head into this fixture on the back of three straight league defeats, they are more than capable of bouncing back.

Odds-against for a home win feels slightly generous, as I don't expect QPR's strong form to continue.

Blackburn have been perennial strong starters and this year has been no different as they return from the international break in fifth place, having taken eight points from their four matches to date.

Both of their victories have come at Ewood Park - Derby and Oxford being the beaten teams - but they have also picked up good draws on the road at Norwich and Burnley, which underlines their impressiveness.

Bristol City head north having been beaten 3-0 at Derby prior to the international break, and it's just three away wins from their last 20 away Championship outings.

Rotherham are looking to return to the Championship at the first attempt, and while they took just one point from their first three matches, they have since gone on to beat Huddersfield and draw at Charlton.

The Millers have taken four points from their two home games, and they shouldn't be phased by the visit of Burton.

Mark Robinson's men are yet to win in League One this term - although they have played a game less than Rotherham - and they have failed to score in their two latest outings.

Recommended Bet Back Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn & Rotherham all to Win SBK 15/1

Acca Wreckers

Fabian Hürzeler has big shoes to fill at the Amex, and while it's seven points from his opening three Premier League matches in charge, his side are very short at 3/101.30 to beat Ipswich.

It's certainly hard to knock Brighton's form, but the Tractor Boys did relatively well against both Liverpool and Man City, and they then earned their first point against Fulham last time. I certainly wouldn't back them to win, but I wouldn't be including Brighton in my Acca at the prices.

There is a night time kick off on Saturday this week, and I wouldn't be relying on Chelsea at 10/111.91 to bring home my Saturday coupon.

The Blues head to the South Coast to take on a Bournemouth side that produced a stunning comeback to win at Goodison Park a fortnight ago, and prior to that they had gone unbeaten against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.





