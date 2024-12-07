The Traditional 3pm Acca: City to win in this 20/1 shot

City to make it back to back wins

Luton are a safe bet on home soil

Portsmouth to remain rooted to the bottom

Man City finally managed to win a game for the first time post Halloween against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. That 3-0 victory won't suddenly solve their problems, but it will at least give them some confidence, and they are definitely a back-able price at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace also won for the first time since October during the week, as they went to Ipswich and recorded a 0-1 win. Their form prior to that hadn't actually been that bad, and it's now just one defeat in seven for Oliver Glasner's men.

Class should tell here though, and with Pep Guardiola's side fresh off a victory, I have to include them in the Acca.

A 4-2 defeat at Norwich added to Luton's 3-0 loss at Leeds, but back on home soil, the Hatters can return to winning ways this afternoon.

It hasn't been a great campaign for Rob Edwards' team, but it is worth noting that it's just one defeat from their last seven at Kenilworth Road. Four of those were wins, including their two latest outings here.

Swansea are the visitors, and they had to come from 0-2 down to draw 2-2 with bottom of the table, Portsmouth, last weekend. Three of their last six on the road have ended in defeat, and they failed to score in four of those.

Pompey remain bottom of the pile, even though they have taken four points from their last two outings. Their form has improved following a very poor start, but they don't look up to this level, and I can see them being turned over at Fratton Park today.

Bristol City put a run of three defeats from four behind them on Saturday as they thrashed Plymouth 4-0. I don't have any concerns about them being away from home here, as it's three wins from their last five on their travels, and that includes a victory at Middlesbrough.

Birmingham have slipped to third in League One, but they do have at least one game in hand over the team above them, and are still in a really solid position.

It's now three wins on the bounce since their shock 3-2 loss at Shrewsbury - two league and one cup - and they have won five of their eight away games since their relegation from the Championship.

Barnsley are the hosts, and while they are just outside of the Play-off places, they have now gone five without a victory in all competitions. It's also just two home wins from nine attempts this season.

Wycombe and Reading are two of the form teams in League One, with the former leading the way with 39 points and the latter in sixth having won five of their last eight.

The selection have been exceptionally strong at Adams Park though, as after losing their opener to Birmingham, it's played six and won six in front of their own fans.

This will be a tough game against the Royals, but they have already lost four of nine away from the Madejski.

Recommended Bet Back Man City, Luton, Bristol City, Birmingham & Wycombe all to Win SBK 20/1

Acca Wreckers

Ruud van Nistelrooy led his Leicester side to a win in his opening game in charge during the week, and while they were on the back-foot for a lot of that game, it gives them something to build on.

Brighton are 8/131.61 to win at the King Power on Sunday, and I make that a bit too short, especially as it's just two away wins from their last six on the road - losing on three occasions.

Arsenal are back in form, but I won't be including them in my Accas this weekend, as 8/151.53 for an away win at Fulham isn't overly tempting.

The Cottagers beat Brighton here during the week, and Marco Silva's men have won four of their seven on this ground. It's also worth noting that prior to last Saturday's 2-5 victory at West Ham, the Gunners had gone four without a win on their travels.

Now read Jack Critchley's Championship Tips





