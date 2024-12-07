Championship Tips: Seven best bets for Saturday afternoon's games including an anytime goalscorer

Millwall vs Coventry

Sky Blues to struggle in Bermondsey battle

Although there have been some reservations about Neil Harris' ability to manage at this level, the former striker has successfully managed to revert back to familiar tactics and has made Millwall incredibly tough to break down. The Lions are now unbeaten in their last nine Championship outings and although they've drawn each of their previous three, they haven't conceded more than a single goal in a game since August 17th. At this venue, they've taken maximum points off Leeds and Burnley and held the early pacesetters Sunderland to a 1-1 draw. Japhet Tanganga's return from suspension has coincided with the Lions' upturn in form and he is forming a nice partnership with Shaun Hutchinson at the heart of the defence. Millwall could improve their attacking output, yet, if they remain tough to beat, they should continue to flirt with the possibility of reaching the play-offs.

Frank Lampard couldn't get off to a winning start at out-of-form Cardiff last weekend. It wasn't a hugely convincing performance from the Sky Blues, although Ephron Mason-Clark's enterprising display and the form of Ben Sheaf will give fans plenty of encouragement. Overall, Coventry have won just four of their last 24 games and have been victorious on the road just once all season. Lampard is likely to improve his side's results going forward, however, this is a tough away day for the former Chelsea boss.

Recommended Bet Back Millwall to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 1/1

Luton vs Swansea Lively encounter at Kenilworth Road Rob Edwards is skating on thin ice. Having guided the Hatters to the Premier League, the former defender has written himself in the club's history books, yet he is in danger of undoing some of his hard work. The Hatters' home form is the only thing keeping him in a job at the moment with the Bedfordshire outfit picking up 14 of their 18 points at this venue. They've recently snuck past Cardiff and Hull here, yet this looks to be a much tougher assignment. Jordan Clark's recent form has been encouraging and Elijah Adebayo is a constant pest for opposition defences, yet Luton's entire back-line has looked shaky and is constantly getting caught out. Swansea have averaged just 0.67 goals per game on the road this season, but they appear to have rediscovered their attacking mojo in recent weeks. Having netted seven times in their last three outings, Luke Williams' men will surely find a way past the home defence on Saturday afternoon. Recommended Bet Back BTTS in Luton v Swansea SBK 3/4

QPR vs Norwich Norwich to bring the chaos to Loftus Road QPR have been creating plenty of chances over the last couple of weeks, however, a combination of woeful finishing and sublime goalkeeping has prevented them from racking up the goals. The R's need to invest in their striking department in January if they are to stand any chance of preserving their Championship status. Norwich's recent performances have caught the eye and they have been free-scoring in recent weeks. With 12 goals across their last three matches, they arrive in West London full of confidence and will fancy their chances of picking up maximum points. Nevertheless, the Canaries are hard to trust on the road and have won just one of their last seven away matches. The Canaries do have a good record against the hosts and with Ante Crnac having finally found his shooting boots, they will pose a significant threat going forward throughout the 90 minutes. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals in QPR v Norwich SBK 9/10

Portsmouth vs Bristol City Robins to take advantage of Pompey's naivety Portsmouth returned to action last weekend with a creditable 2-2 draw at Swansea. Despite the scoreline, John Mousinho's side were outshot 24-7 and survived plenty of pressure. Pompey are stronger at Fratton Park, yet they've taken just a single point from a possible 12 when hosting top-half sides. On a positive note, Pompey do create chances and are likely to find their way onto the scoresheet here. They've found the net in each of their last three. Bristol City barely broke sweat last weekend as they ambled their way past struggling Plymouth. The Robins have a superb away record this season under Liam Manning winning three of their last five. They were unlucky to draw a blank against Watford in their previous away trip and having benefitted from some shooting practice last weekend, they will surely find a way through. Recommended Bet Back Bristol City Win or Draw and BTTS SBK 21/20

Hull vs Blackburn Confident Cantwell to catch fire Hull's caretaker boss Andy Dawson was unable to stop the rot last weekend as the Tigers were downed by in-form Middlesbrough. It's now five defeats in a row for the Humberside outfit and just three in 21 overall. They've also been losing at the break in each of their last four and will be aiming to keep it tight against Blackburn this weekend. Mason Burstow got off the mark last week, yet they remain without any notable firepower and that will make it tough to break down Blackburn's back-line. John Eustace's side have managed to shut up shop and have managed to take maximum points off both Leeds and Middlesbrough in the last ten days. They are aiming to make it four wins in a row on Saturday afternoon for the first time since March 2023. Unfortunately for the visitors, their strikers have stopped scoring with both Yuki Ohashi and Makhtar Gueye struggling to convert. Thankfully, they are ably assisted by a supporting cast who are able to frequently chip in and Todd Cantwell appears to be finding his find his feet at this level. He converted the match-winning penalty last weekend and missed a couple of decent chances too. He is likely to cause problems for the struggling hosts. Recommended Bet Back Todd Cantwell Anytime Goalscorer SBK 16/5

West Brom vs Sheffield United Another stalemate for the Baggies West Brom are incredibly hard to beat. Carlos Corberan's side have avoided defeat in their last ten matches and although they've won just one of their last six here, they are unlikely to give much away. Despite producing a couple of poor performances on the road, they should be back to their best at the Hawthorns, although this could be their trickiest test so far. The hosts may not be a free-scoring outfit, however, Karlan Grant seems to have found a new lease of life and is a constant threat. At the other end of the pitch, Kyle Bartley remains rock solid with both Mason Holgate and Torbjoern Heggem providing above-average assistance. Sheffield United were involved in a scrappy game eight days ago and survived a missed penalty to see off a promotion rival. They will miss the suspended Harry Souttar for this game, however, goalkeeper Michael Cooper has been absolutely superb all season and will be tough to breach on Saturday afternoon. Chris Wilder's men have dropped points in three of their four visits to top ten sides and they may have to settle for just a single point in the Midlands. Recommended Bet Back Draw in West Brom v Sheffield Utd SBK 23/10