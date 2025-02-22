The Traditional 3pm Acca: Cherries to lead the way in this 33/1 Acca

Bournemouth to win again

Back Matheus Cunha to have one or more shots on the target when Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Bournemouth on Saturday at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 from 1/21.50.

The Cherries are 12 places above Wolves in the Premier League but the Brazilian has been a big threat for the visitors all season, with 14 shots on target in his last six matches. With 30 this season, Cunha is in the top five players in the Premier League for shots on target and averages 1.5 every 90 minutes.

The Cherries are still in the hunt for a Champions League place, and after losing their long unbeaten streak against Liverpool three weeks ago, they have bounced back by winning at Everton in the FA Cup and at Southampton in the league last Saturday.

They return to the Vitality this afternoon with a very winnable home fixture against Wolves, and despite their improvement under Vítor Pereira, it's hard to imagine anything other than a Bournemouth victory.

It's three straight road defeats for Wolves, and it's six wins from their last 10 at home for the hosts.

There won't be too many people taking Fulham on at Craven Cottage this afternoon, but I think Crystal Palace are a bit overpriced given their away record.

Oliver Glasner's men haven't been beaten away from Selhurst Park since the clocks went back, and since then it's been five victories and three draws - conceding just a single goal across their last six.

For all of Fulham's success this season, it's just one win from their last half dozen in front of their own fans, and they were even beaten by Manchester United.

The Sky Blues have pushed themselves into the promotion picture thanks to a run of form that has seen them win six of their last seven matches, with the only blip being an excusable defeat to Leeds.

Today they face one of their bogey teams in the shape of Preston, but with Frank Lampard now in the dugout, I am backing them to end their wretched run against the Lilywhites.

Paul Heckingbottom's side have been beaten in three of their last six away from Deepdale, and Coventry have been finding the way to win games of late.

Portsmouth have put daylight between themselves and the relegation zone, and they can extend that gap even more by beating QPR at Fratton Park today.

Pompey have won their last two, and it's seven wins from their last 10 at home - losing just once. QPR have now been beaten in their last two on their travels, and it's just two victories in eight away from Loftus Road.

Birmingham are six points clear at the top of League One, but Wycombe in turn are five points ahead of Wrexham in third, and they can solidify their automatic promotion hopes by winning at home against Wigan this afternoon.

The Latics are winless in five in all competitions - losing on three occasions. They are down in 16th place in the table, and they have been beaten at both Wrexham and Peterborough recently.

The hosts are fresh off home victories against Barnsley and Bristol Rovers, and I don't envisage any slip-ups today.

Acca Wreckers

Tottenham are odds-on at 5/61.84 to win at Portman Road today, but a victory over Man United doesn't have me convinced that they have turned a corner, and Ipswich are fighting for their lives.

Kieran McKenna's hosts picked up an excellent point at Villa Park last weekend, and while they don't have too many victories to their name this season - one of them did come against Spurs in the reverse fixture.

Norwich have seen their form drop off in recent weeks, with their last three failing to yield a victory - two of which came here at Carrow Road.

Odds of 4/61.67 for them to beat Stoke are just not appealing - especially with Mark Robins' visitors having just picked up a confidence boosting 3-1 win last weekend.

