The Traditional 3pm Acca: A bonanza 66/1 fivefold

Villa underestimated at the Cottage

Newcastle to delight their home support

Foxes to continue their dominance of Southampton

Fulham have made a strong start to the season, and although they have taken seven points from just nine available at home, I really do think that Aston Villa are a value bet to beat them at Craven Cottage.

Unai Emery's side have already proven that they are capable of beating any team on their day, with the most recent example being a 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

A goalless draw with United last time extended their undefeated streak to eight in all competitions - six of which were wins. It's also worth noting that it's two victories and a draw from three Premier League road trips this term.

Newcastle and Brighton have an identical record so far this season - three wins, three draws and one defeat. Given home advantage, I make the Magpies a good bet to pick up a fourth victory this afternoon.

Only Manchester City have stopped Eddie Howe's side from winning at St James' Park this year, but a 1-1 draw with the Citizens is still a good result.

The Seagulls signed off for the international break with a 3-2 comeback win over Spurs, but in their last away game they were beaten 4-2 at Chelsea, and needed Arsenal to play the second half with 10 men to draw at the Emirates prior to that.

One of the best bets of the weekend is Leicester to beat Southampton, as I am highly surprised that are the Saints are as favoured as they are in the betting.

While Russell Martin's men have mustered just a single point from their seven games, Leicester have achieved positive results in four of their seven matches following their promotion - picking up their first win last time.

These two clubs faced each other twice in the Championship last season, with the East Midlands club winning 5-0 at the King Power and 1-4 here at St Mary's.

The Clarets are third after the opening nine weeks of the Championship season, and while Sheffield Wednesday have improved following a bad start, I am still willing to back a Burnley win at Hillsborough.

Scott Parker's visitors have already won at Luton and Leeds this year, and they picked up a point at Oxford on their last away outing.

The Owls netted a very late winner to beat Coventry a fortnight ago, and that made it seven points from their last three matches. It's two wins from four at home, but Leeds did record a 0-2 victory here, and Burnley are just as capable.

Blackburn need to bounce back from a pair of defeats, but they were both away from home, and they should be able to get back on track at Ewood Park.

John Eustace's team have a 100% record in front of their own fans this year, scoring 11 goals and conceding three. They do have a history of fast starts before fading away, but the visitors today are poor travellers.

Swansea have lost three of their four away from South Wales, with their sole victory being at an out-of-form, Coventry.

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa, Newcastle, Leicester, Burnley & Blackburn SBK 66/1

Acca Wreckers

The first of my two teams to avoid putting in your Acca's this weekend are Manchester United, because at 4/71.57 the just can't be trusted.

Their winless run currently stands at five, and their two latest home league games saw them lose 0-3. Brentford have been beaten in all three of their away matches, but following trips to Liverpool, Man City and Spurs, this is probably their easiest assignment yet.

Arsenal travel to Bournemouth for the tea-time kick-off today, and while they will probably win, you aren't getting much value at 4/71.57.

The Gunners have won four on the bounce in all competitions, but they were all at the Emirates, and they have failed to pick up wins in their last two away matches - albeit they were against Man City and Atalanta.

The Cherries need to bounce back from their defeat at Leicester, but they beat Southampton here in their last home game, and they have also held Newcastle at home this year.

