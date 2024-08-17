The Traditional 3pm Acca: A 9/1 Acca across the 3pm kick-offs

St James' Park to be rocking

Canaries and Blades to pick up three points

Huddersfield to win again

Newcastle begin the new season full of hope, as while they only finished seventh last season, they had Champions League football and an unfortunate number of injuries to deal with.

There is no Europe for Eddie Howe's men this term, and they would be highly unlucky to suffer the same fate injury wise. An opening home match with Southampton should be no issue for them, especially if the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon are on form.

Russell Martin's Saints were promoted from the Championship, but they conceded an awful lot of goals, despite finishing fourth in the table, and that could be their major downfall in the Premier League.

The Canaries were beaten in their campaign opener at Oxford, but the U's gave Coventry a run for their money last night, and Norwich are back on home soil this afternoon.

They only lost three times at Carrow Road last year - the joint best record in the division - and only Southampton and Leeds won more home games.

Blackburn have made a great start with a league and cup win, racking up 10 goals in the process. Derby and Stockport were their opponents though, and I can see John Eustace's men coming up short here.

The Blades have seemingly managed to get out of the negative mindset that defeat after defeat would have caused them last season, as they won at Deepdale last Friday, and then beat Wrexham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

QPR travel north to Bramall Lane today, and while they won at Cambridge in the cup during the week, they were beaten at home by West Brom in the league last weekend.

Chris Wilder knows how to get Sheffield United out of the Championship, and with a couple of good summer signings already made, they shouldn't have any issues in winning at home against QPR.

The Terriers made a great start to life in League One, as they went to Peterborough and won on the opening weekend, and that is no easy task in this division.

A 3-0 home win over Morecambe in the cup followed, and they can make it three victories from three at home to Stevenage.

The visitors finished ninth last year, and they too won last Saturday - beating Shrewsbury 1-0 at home. An away trip to the John Smith's Stadium is a big step up from that though, and their away record last season was fairly average.

We finish in League Two, with the banker home win in that division coming from Valley Parade.

Bradford are looking to build on their ninth placed finish from last year, and they went to MK Dons and won to signify their promotion intent last weekend.

They did exit the Carabao Cup on penalties on Tuesday, but I'm not too concerned by that - especially as their opponents here have made a miserable start.

Salford have played two and lost two in all competitions. Both of them were at home, and they didn't even score a goal. They need to find some improvement, and fast.

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle, Norwich, Sheffield United, Huddersfield & Bradford all to Win SBK 9/1

Acca Wreckers

It is the return of the Acca Wreckers section, where I pick out a couple of teams at short prices that I would avoid including in your bets this weekend.

The first are Swansea, who are even money to beat Preston this afternoon. That looks a bit short for me, as while the Lilywhites were poor last Friday, Ryan Lowe has since departed, and caretaker, Mike Marsh, led them to a Carabao Cup victory over Sunderland during the week.

The players will be looking to impress a possible future manager, and the Swans are only a mid-table team at best.

My second team to avoid are Manchester City, as I think they are a bit too short at 8/111.73 to win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

A lot has been written about Chelsea in recent weeks, with their transfer policy appearing to not have too much thought behind it, but the fact remains, they do have plenty of talent available, and Enzo Maresca will be desperate for a positive start.

Pep Guardiola's side didn't look anything special in the Community Shield, and their squad is definitely weaker than it was last season.

