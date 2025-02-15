The Traditional 3pm Acca: A 70/1 Saturday Acca

Forest to boost their Champions League hopes

Nottingham Forest needed penalties to knock Exeter out of the FA Cup during the week, but that was a second string Forest side, and it will be the players who thrashed Brighton 7-0 taking the field at Craven Cottage today.

There only recent defeat came at Bournemouth on their last road trip, but I am willing to forgive them that, and while Fulham have just won at Newcastle and Wigan, it's worth noting that it's just one home win in six, and they were beaten by Man United last time.

The Sky Blues have managed to squeeze into the Play-off picture, but it's so tight in the Championship that they can't afford to take their foot off the gas.

Frank Lampard's men have won five of their last six, with the only reverse being against Leeds, which of course can be forgiven.

They have won their last two on the road - at Swansea and Blackburn - and should really have beaten Norwich at Carrow Road prior to that.

The Owls are pushing for the top six themselves, but it's just three wins in eight at Hillsborough, and they had quite a favourable run of opponents during that spell.

Mark Robins hasn't hit the ground running as Stoke manager, but I expect him to come good in time, and they have a very winnable home fixture against Swansea this afternoon.

The Swans have lost seven of their last nine in all competitions, with their only win coming at Bristol City, in somewhat of a shock result.

Prior to that victory at Ashton Gate, they have lost four on the bounce on the road - conceding 14 goals and scoring just twice.

Luton versus Sheffield United was a Premier League fixture last season, but the way things are going, there will be two divisions between them come August.

The Hatters are bottom of the Championship, and a change of Rob Edwards to Matt Bloomfield in the dugout has yet to prove effective.

Their solid home form has deserted them too - just one point from the last nine available at Kenilworth Road - and the Blades have won five of their last six away from Bramall Lane.

Blackpool have just drawn their last three League One outings, and seven on the bounce at Bloomfield Road, but this afternoon they host a Mansfield side in dreadful form.

The Stags have lost their last seven in all competitions - six league and one cup - and it's seven defeats in 10 on their travels.

Although the Seasiders haven't been winning football games of late, they haven't been losing either, so they don't need too much more to get them over the line - and Mansfield at home is an ideal opportunity.

Recommended Bet Back Nottingham Forest, Coventry, Stoke, Sheffield United & Blackpool all to Win SBK 70/1

Acca Wreckers

Man City threw away another lead during the week, and at odds of 4/51.80 to beat Newcastle, I have no intention of including them in any of my bets today.

Eddie Howe's visitors have thrown in the odd stinker this season, but they have tended to come in home matches they have been expected to win, and it's six away victories in a row ahead of this trip to the Etihad.

Blackburn have lost John Eustace to Derby, and with a caretaker in charge, I would be very nervous about backing them at 8/131.61 to beat an in-form, Plymouth.

Argyle have just won their last three - including that famous FA Cup victory over Liverpool - and while all those three came at Home Park, they are currently on an unbeaten run of three on the road too.

