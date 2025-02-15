Saturday Betfair Build Ups: Justin and Munoz can provide wing-back shots joy

James Justin averaging a shot at goal 13 mins quicker than Thomas Partey

Justin at 5/2 3.50 and 8/1 9.00 looks worth chancing in shots Match Up

Daniel Munoz has registered 11 shots on target to Marc Guehi's five

Munoz at 13/5 3.60 is a bet given Palace are home to an injury-hit Everton

Leicester City v Arsenal

Saturday 15 February, 12:30

Live on TNT (UK)

Match Ups - Justin to have more shots than Partey

Arsenal's attacking options have been decimated, so despite Leicester being relegation candidates, we're happy to take a chance on Foxes wing-back James Justin to register more shots than a more advanced-playing Gunners man.

The problem is, which one?

Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are all out injured which likely means that Leandro Trossard or Raheem Sterling will start in attack for Mikel Arteta's injury hit side, so we'll rule those two out of this Match Ups bet, while Ethan Nwaneri and Miles Lewis-Skelly don't have enough minutes under their belt to accurately reflect how regularly they're likely to have a shot at goal.

The same can't be said of Gunners midfielder Thomas Partey, who has 20 Premier League appearance to his name this season, totalling 1,854 of playing time. He's registered 18 shots in that time at an average of one shot every 103 minutes.

Justin has 23 appearances to his name and has played 1,983 minutes of football this term in the top flight. He's racked up 22 shots at goal (on or off target) meaning an average of one shot every 90 minutes, significantly better than that of Partey.

Player vs Player

English Premier League 2 James Justin Leicester English Premier League 5 Thomas Partey Arsenal Justin Partey Appearances 36 35 Goals 2 4 Shots 25 26 Shots on target 7 9 Assists 2 2 Chances created 14 20 Passes 1233 1840 Fouls 29 45 Fouls won 44 31 Yellow cards 6 4 Red cards 0 0 Powered by

Yet the odds are stacked in Partey's favour here with the Arsenal midfielder available to back at 4/51.80 to win this Match Up, while Justin can be backed at 5/23.50 (remember, the bet is settled as a loser if both players tie).

Obviously the Gunners are very strong favourites to win the game, and they're a much better team than Leicester, but I have a hunch that given their injuries, this clash will be a bit tighter than the Match Odds suggest, and with home advantage the Foxes can cause the Gunners some problems, which hopefully means Justin getting forward and getting a few shots away.

Incidentally, Justin is 8/19.00 to have more shots on target than Partey, which simply has to be backed also given he's registered seven this season to Partey's six.

Recommended Bet Back James Justin to have more shots than Thomas Partey SBK 5/2

Recommended Bet Back James Justin to have more shots on target than Thomas Partey SBK 8/1

Crystal Palace v Everton

Saturday 15 February, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Football

Match Ups - Munoz to have more shots on target than Guehi

Right wing-backs are the theme of Saturday's Build Up bets as Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz is the player we're backing in a Match Up punt here.

Like Arsenal earlier, Everton hav their fair share of absentees too, especially in midfield. Orel Mangala, Dwitch McNeil, Iliman Ndiaye and Abdoulaye Doucoure will all be missing in the middle of the park on Saturday, while in attack Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Armando Broja are also ruled out.

It feels then that this is a gilt-edged opportunity for the Eagles to bag another three points, and hopefully pivotal to that will be Munoz getting forward down the right and getting some shots away.

This season in the Premier League Munoz has played 1,986 minutes of football and registered 23 shots at goal, an average of one shot every 86 minutes. But the crucial stat here is that from those 23 shots Munoz has hit the target 11 times, so almost one in two of his shots at goal test the goalkeeper.

Player vs Player

English Premier League 12 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace English Premier League 6 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace Muñoz Guéhi Appearances 37 34 Goals 4 3 Shots 37 15 Shots on target 18 7 Assists 5 2 Chances created 46 16 Passes 1137 1741 Fouls 56 24 Fouls won 19 27 Yellow cards 10 7 Red cards 0 1 Powered by

A decent Match Up looks to be his team mate and fellow defender Marc Guehi, who also tests the keeper around 50% of the time he gets a shot away. However, the central defender has played around 90 more minutes than Munoz this term, and yet, understandbly given the position he plays, has had far fewer shots, just 10 in fact with five being on target.

So at odds of 13/53.60, given that Palace have home advantage, they're favourites to win the game against a team missing a lot of first team players, we believe that Munoz will be getting forward far more than Guehi here, and hopefully he can register a shot on target.

Notice I mentioned 'a' shot on target instead of at least one shot on target.

Of course, we'd love him to have more than one but with Guehi at 7/24.50 to win this Match Up, the market clearly is edging towards a draw between the two players, and probably they expect them both to register zero shots on target (if that's the case, the bet will be settled as a loser), so hopefully just one shot on target for the flying wing-back will land us the spoils.