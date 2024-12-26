The Traditional 3pm Acca: A 50/1 Boxing Day Bonanza

Betfair's Boxing Day Football Superboost!

Aleksandar Isak (v Aston Villa) and Cole Palmer (v Fulham) form our Saturday Superboost with both players in red hot form.

Aleksandar Isak (21) and Cole Palmer (25) both sit in the top seven for shots on target this season.

We just need both men to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land and the selection has been boosted from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Isak & Palmer to have 1+ shots on target (was 1/2) NOW SBK 1/1

Bournemouth find themselves in fifth place having taken 13 points from the last 15 available, with their latest victory being that 0-3 success at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola's side are back on home turf this afternoon, and with victories over Spurs, Man City, Arsenal and Southampton here this term, it's hard to see them not extending their fantastic run.

Crystal Palace are the visitors, but they have now lost their last two in all competitions, and while they were both against Arsenal, Oliver Glasner's men will need to be at their absolute best to stop the Cherries.

The 3/14.00 on QPR to win at Swansea is a bit of an insult to the London club, as they take a seven match unbeaten run to South Wales - four of which were wins.

The hosts, meanwhile, have just lost their last two outings - one at home and one away - and it's just two wins in eight for them. Perhaps more worrying for Luke Williams is that's it's just one victory in seven on their own patch - losing three of their last five.

Only Leeds have beaten QPR across the visitor's last five on the road, and that spell includes a win in this part of the country - at Cardiff in late November.

There are only three clubs in the Championship that can boast about being undefeated at home this season, and Watford are one them - along with Sheffield United and Burnley.

The Hornets have played 10 times at Vicarage Road this year, and their record currently stands at eight wins and two draws. They beat West Brom here most recently and it's hard to see them being troubled by Portsmouth, even if Pompey climbing the table.

John Mousinho's team thrashed Coventry 4-1 on Saturday, but prior to that they were thumped themselves at Pride Park, and it's just two points from their five latest away matches.

Bristol City are winless in four, but only Plymouth have lost more away matches than Luton this season, so with an 80% loss rate on the road, a home win at above evens seems too good to turn down.

Conversely, the selection have won just three of 10 at Ashton Gate, but they have also drawn five times, and they have taken four points from their last two here.

Clearly Luton haven't been able to adapt since their relegation from the Premier League, and the losses they have been suffering haven't just been by a single goal margin.

Wrexham's rise up the divisions shows no real sign of stopping, as they are currently third in League One, and have a winnable fixture at home to Blackpool today.

The Tangerines are far from a poor side, in fact they have just won their last three away matches, but the hosts have won two more games at home than any other side in the division, and their record stands at played 11, won nine, drawn two and lost none.

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth, QPR, Watford, Bristol City & Wrexham all to Win SBK 50/1

Acca Wreckers

Newcastle are price up at 5/61.84 to beat Aston Villa at St James' Park today, and as I don't see much between the two teams, that feels a bit short and not one to risk in your Acca.

Eddie Howe's men have won three on the bounce in convincing fashion, but they have been known to throw in the odd stinker, and Unai Emery's side are back in form with four wins from their last five in all competitions.

Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday are both pushing for the Play-offs at present, and with the latter flourishing away from home, I can't be having the former at odds of 4/71.57.

The Owls have lost just once on their travels since the start of October, picking up five wins and a draw along the way. The Boro have been beaten in two of their last five at the Riverside, and they really aren't to be trusted at short prices.







