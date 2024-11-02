The Traditional 3pm Acca: A 41/1 shot from the Premier League and Championship

Forest's good run to come to an end

No slip-ups from City at Bournemouth

Dark days to continue for the Saints

Nottingham Forest have made an excellent start to their campaign, and they were in complete control in their 1-3 victory at Leicester last Friday.

The Hammers beat Manchester United on Sunday, and that was a good bounce back following their capitulation at Spurs. Better had been expected of Julen Lopetegui's side this season, but there have been some promising signs, and they have won at Crystal Palace.

The hosts have overachieved this year, and even though only Fulham have beaten them, it did come at the City Ground.

Manchester City returned to the top of the league last weekend, and I expect them to pick up another three points at the Vitality.

Bournemouth are in 11th and they head into today's fixture on the back of a 2-0 victory over Arsenal and a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester have all beaten them this season though, and the Citizens have taken 10 points from a possible 12 on the road.

Everton's early season crisis appears to be over, with Sean Dyche's men unbeaten in five - two wins and three draws. They won at Ipswich on their last away outing, and prior to that they also drew at Leicester.

Today they travel to the third promoted club, with Southampton having been the worst performers of the three. In fact, they have been the worst performers in the division, with just one point from their opening nine games, and the visitors look overpriced to hand them their ninth defeat.

The Black Cats remain top of the charts in the Championship, and given the fact that they are taking on a QPR side that are second from bottom, I expect them to pick up another three points.

Régis Le Bris' visitors have won four of their six away from the Stadium of Light this season, and that includes their last two. The hosts, meanwhile, haven't won since August, and it's just one point from their last three at home.

Portsmouth have struggled since their promotion from League One, and they start the day sitting bottom of the Championship.

Hull are hardly setting the world on fire, and even though it's four matches since their last win, their two latest outings have at least been draws.

It's just one home win all season for the selection, but Pompey haven't looked up to the required standard, which gives Hull an ideal opportunity to make it win number two.

Recommended Bet Back West Ham, Man City, Everton, Sunderland & Hull all to Win SBK 41/1

Acca Wreckers

Middlesbrough are 4/61.67 to beat Coventry at the Riverside this afternoon, but with the Sky Blues having picked up a win that could kickstart their campaign last weekend, I wouldn't be putting my faith in the Teessiders.

Michael Carrick's team have won three of six in front of their own fans, while Mark Robins' men have avoided defeat in three of their six on their travels.

Tottenham face the challenge of an in-form Aston Villa on Sunday, and at odds of 5/61.84, I won't be including them in any of my Acca's this weekend.

Unai Emery's side were beaten in the Carabao Cup during the week, but that was a second-string Villa XI, and their last defeat prior to that was against Arsenal on 24th August.

