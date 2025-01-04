The Traditional 3pm Acca: A 30/1 Saturday Acca

Blues to return to form at Selhurst Park

Another draw for Everton

Leeds to win at Hull

Chelsea need to bounce back from two festive defeats, but Enzo Maresca's side have plenty of quality, and I think they are a good bet to win at Selhurst Park.

The hosts beat Southampton last time, but that is hardly scintillating form, and prior to that they had drawn 0-0 at Bournemouth and lost 1-5 here to Arsenal.

The Blues have already recorded six away victories in the league this term, and only Liverpool have outscored them on the road.

Everton have drawn eight of their 18 Premier League fixtures so far this season, and with them being quite hard to beat, the draw at the Vitality looks tempting.

Sean Dyche's team need to put a 0-2 Goodison loss to Nottingham Forest behind them, but prior to that they had gone four unbeaten - picking up draws at Arsenal and Man City.

The Cherries have shared the spoils in three of their last four, and their two latest home appearances saw them draw 1-1 with West Ham and 0-0 with Crystal Palace.

Hull have managed a couple of wins since Ruben Selles took over as manager, but they have also lost on three occasions, and a visit by Leeds is one of the toughest fixtures in the division.

Daniel Farke's visitors dropped points against Blackburn on New Year's Day, but the draw extended their unbeaten run to seven - with their previous defeat ironically coming against Blackburn.

Three of their last five away from Elland Road have resulted in victory, and the hosts have been beaten in four of their last six in front of their own fans.

The Owls scored four times on New Year's Day as they cruised to a 4-2 win over Derby, and that made it 13 goals and 10 points across their last five fixtures.

It's now back-to-back wins at Hillsborough for Wednesday, and only Blackburn have won here since Bonfire night.

Alex Neil made a terrible start to life as Millwall manager, as his team were beaten 0-1 at home by Oxford, and it's hard to see them turning their poor form around today.

Bristol City had a nice run of fixtures over Christmas, and they managed to capitalise on them with seven points from the nine available.

Those two wins and a draw has seen them climb to 10th in the table, and they should be able to make it four wins from their last five at home this afternoon.

Derby are the visitors to Ashton Gate today, and while they made it two wins from three on Boxing Day, they haven't been able to build on that and have lost their last two. It's also worth noting that it's just one win from 13 away from Pride Park since their promotion from League One - losing eight times.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea, Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday & Bristol City all to Win, and the Draw in Bournemouth v Everton SBK 30/1

Acca Wreckers

Oxford United have just won three matches on the bounce, so Preston at 8/111.73 to beat them is not an advisable selection for your weekend Accas.

The hosts are unbeaten in six at home, but only two of those were wins, and the U's are full of confidence right now.

Arsenal are 4/61.67 to win at the Amex in the Saturday tea-time kick-off, but I am just a bit uneasy about taking them at odds that short, as Brighton are capable of giving anyone a game.

The Seagulls have actually been out of form, but playing the better teams can often suit their style, and I wouldn't be confident if I was waiting on the Gunners to land my Saturday Acca.

