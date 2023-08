Brentford to beat their London rivals

A trio of Midlands wins in the Championship

Wigan to maintain their strong start

You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

On top of that, Betfair are offering customers a completely free acca every weekend in August, with the fourth to be used across matches played this weekend. Customers are advised that they must opt-in, and T&Cs do apply.

The Bees have taken four points from their opening two games, and with five goals scored already, Thomas Frank's men have proven that they aren't reliant on the suspended, Ivan Toney.

Crystal Palace are the visitors on Saturday, and after winning at Bramall Lane, they then lost at home to Arsenal. This will be a tough ask for Roy Hodgson's men and they look set to come up short on a ground where the hosts lost just twice last term - winning on 10 occasions.

This season has continued in the same kind of fashion as the previous one for West Brom, as they have been poor on the road, but very good at home.

Carlos Corberán's side look to maintain their 100% record at the Hawthorns by beating Middlesbrough this weekend, and with Michael Carrick's team having taken just one point from matches with Millwall, Coventry and Huddersfield, it's hard to imagine them troubling the Baggies.

Sunderland put a trio of defeats behind them to squeeze past Rotherham at home last weekend, but they will need to up their game if they are to get a result at the CBS Arena.

The Sky Blues were unlucky to lose at Leicester on the opening weekend, but they have since thrashed Middlesbrough here, and then picked up a good point at Swansea.

Mark Robins' hosts have only lost twice at home since the start of November 2022.

Leicester are the clear favourites for the Championship title this season, and three wins from three has only strengthened that case.

They have already picked up an away victory in a tricky fixture at Huddersfield, and they should be capable of adding to that at Rotherham.

The hosts finished 19th last year, and they have started this new campaign with two defeats and a draw - conceding a total of eight goals.

The Latics have adopted well to life back in League One, and from a possible 12 points, they have collected 10 thus far.

Shaun Maloney's side won 4-0 at Bolton last Saturday, and they won their only home game too - 2-1 over Northampton Town.

Barnsley missed out on promotion in the Play-offs last time, and after trouncing Port Vale 7-0 in their opener, things were looking bright. Since then it's been one point from three outings though, and they are conceding plenty of goals.

Acca Wreckers

Both of this week's teams to avoid are playing on Sunday, and the first comes in the Championship at Noon.

Watford 1/11.98 are too short at even money to beat Blackburn, especially as they have only won one of four games this season.

Their sole victory came in their opening fixture against a woeful QPR side, and since then they have failed to beat Stevenage, Plymouth and Stoke.

Blackburn did lose at home to Hull last weekend, but they were reduced to 10 men in the 16th minute, and they actually led 1-0 with just 10 minutes to go. Prior to that game, they had won two and drawn one, in all competitions.

My second Acca Wrecker are Newcastle, as I just can't have them at 1/11.98 to beat Liverpool - even if it is at St James' Park.

Eddie Howe's men did look fantastic against Aston Villa in their other home match this season, but they were certainly flattered by some terrible defending, and they were then put in their place by Man City last time.

Liverpool drew at Chelsea before beating Bournemouth, and with Alexis Mac Allister having had his red card overturned, I certainly think that the Reds have a better than 50% chance of avoiding defeat.