Bournemouth to come up short

Home victories for Coventry and Ipswich

Stoke and Oxford are safe bets

Brentford are yet to lose in four competitive matches this season, and while they have been held in both their home matches, they should be able to break their duck against the Cherries.

Bournemouth won at Swansea in the Carabao Cup during the week, but it's one point from a possible nine in the league, and they are yet to prove effective under new manager, Andoni Iraola.

Ipswich have lived up to the pre-season hype since their return to the Championship, as they have won three of their four outings, and put up a good fight in their loss against Leeds last week.

Cardiff added to Saturday's league victory with a cup success over Birmingham during the week, but prior to that it was just one point from their opening three games, and Portman Road is a tough place to get a result.

The Sky Blues have drawn their last two, and while that isn't terrible, they would have hoped to win at least one of those - especially following their impressive beating of Middlesbrough.

They can return to winning ways at home to Watford this weekend though, as the Hornets have now lost their last two - and they haven't scored in any of their last three.

Preston have taken 10 points from their opening four Championship fixtures, but I am expecting their unbeaten run to come to an end at Stoke.

The hosts picked up another home win during the week, as they thrashed Rotherham 6-1 in the Carabao Cup. They are now four from four in front of their own fans this term - scoring a total of 13 goals.

The U's are top of League One, having won four of their five fixtures to date. A 2-0 loss at Cambridge has been followed by four straight victories, and they can make it win number five on Saturday.

Port Vale are the visitors to the Kassam Stadium, and while they are up in sixth place, it was only four weeks ago that they were losing 7-0 at Barnsley.

Acca Wreckers

The first of this week's short priced favourites to avoid are Tottenham at 8/111.72. Ange Postecoglou and his players have won a few plaudits so far this season, but I just think that their odds are too skinny for their trip to Turf Moor.

Burnley picked up a morale boosting victory at Nottingham Forest in the cup on Wednesday, and while they have lost both of their Premier League matches, Vincent Kompany's side have had to face Man City and Aston Villa.

My other one to steer clear of this weekend are Leeds, who are priced up at 4/111.36 to beat Sheffield Wednesday.

This Yorkshire derby will no doubt be a fierce affair, and although the Owls have lost all four of their league games since their promotion, this rivalry could stir something up. It's also worth noting that Leeds are yet to win at Elland Road since their relegation.