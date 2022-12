Goals to flow in Dutch second tier

Reading to be beaten on their trip to the Midlands

Read and follow our daily Live Blog here

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in NAC Breda v Almere City 4/6 - KO 19:00 GMT

NAC Breda's matches are averaging 3.12 goals so far this season, with 11 of their 17 seeing this selection land.

Almere City have an average of 2.88 per 90 minutes, with 10 of their 17 ending with at least three goals.

The two teams last met in April of this year, and the score was 2-1 to NAC Breda.

When the hosts were last in action, they ended a winless run by recording a 2-1 victory, while the visitors thumped their opponents 4-1.

These two sides are towards the bottom of the Dutch Eerste Divisie, and they are both conceding far too many goals.

That has led to Den Haag's games averaging 2.94 goals per 90 minutes, with 11 of their 17 seeing Over 2.5 backers collect. FC Oss have a slightly lower average at 2.81 goals, but 11 of their 16 have still finished with the ball in the net on three occasions or more.

In their two meetings last season, there were a total of eight goals across the two fixtures.

Bet 3: Back Birmingham @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Blues are 14th in the Championship, but that is actually much better than I thought they would be. John Eustace has the team playing some good football, and it's just one loss in seven at home.

Reading are the visitors to St Andrew's this evening, and they have won their last two games. They had been on a pretty shocking run prior to that though, and they can be quite streaky.

With home advantage, I think Birmingham are a good bet for the win tonight.