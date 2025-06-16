Monday Football Tips: Back 4/1 Club World Cup Bet Builder

Boca Juniors v Benfica

Monday 16 June, 23:00 kick-off

Live on 5 & DAZN

Let's take in the FIFA Club World Cup shall we for the first Bet Builder column of the week, in what looks an intriguing game between Boca Juniors and Benfica in Miami.

Benfica are 7/101.70 favourites to beat the Argentinian giants, but in this first round of matches I'm never too confident over the match results due to team selections and fitness issues - and Benfica's season ended weeks ago while Boca are in full flow.

And anyway, it's player props we like to feature in our Bet Builder column and there's a few worth looking at here.

Leg 1: Nicolas Otamendi 2+ fouls

I've gone for Benfica's experienced Argentinian duo here to get caught up in the emotions of facing their compatriots on the big stage - starting with centre back Nicolas Otamendi.

He had 12 games with multiple fouls in last season as part of his total of 45 for the season.

Otamendi has never been the sharpest of defenders and Boca could be too fast and lively for him in this game, after finishing the season then playing for Argentina on international duty.

Given all that, the 23/103.30 on Otamendi for 2+ fouls seems more than reasonable.

Leg 2: Angel Di Maria 1+ foul

We could look at Angel Di Maria for shots, or fouls against, but he's pretty short priced for that latter in particular, and at 4/61.67 to give away just one foul that looks like the pick of the value bets for him.

Di Maria has given away a foul in 10 of his last 13 starts, and again in a big game against Boca that just raises the chances of him crossing the line.

So let's pair him with Otamendi in a reasonable double.