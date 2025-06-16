Club World Cup

Monday Football Tips: Back 4/1 Club World Cup Bet Builder

Banner for Boca Juniors v Benfica game
Back 4/1 Bet Builder double for Boca Juniors v Benfica in Club World Cup

Paul Higham has picked out a 4/15.00 Bet Builder for Benfica's Club World Cup tie with Boca Juniors - banking on a pair of Argentinian veterans to clash with their compatriots.

Boca Juniors v Benfica
Monday 16 June, 23:00 kick-off
Live on 5 & DAZN

Let's take in the FIFA Club World Cup shall we for the first Bet Builder column of the week, in what looks an intriguing game between Boca Juniors and Benfica in Miami.

Benfica are 7/101.70 favourites to beat the Argentinian giants, but in this first round of matches I'm never too confident over the match results due to team selections and fitness issues - and Benfica's season ended weeks ago while Boca are in full flow.

And anyway, it's player props we like to feature in our Bet Builder column and there's a few worth looking at here.

Leg 1: Nicolas Otamendi 2+ fouls

I've gone for Benfica's experienced Argentinian duo here to get caught up in the emotions of facing their compatriots on the big stage - starting with centre back Nicolas Otamendi.

He had 12 games with multiple fouls in last season as part of his total of 45 for the season.

Otamendi has never been the sharpest of defenders and Boca could be too fast and lively for him in this game, after finishing the season then playing for Argentina on international duty.

Given all that, the 23/103.30 on Otamendi for 2+ fouls seems more than reasonable.

Leg 2: Angel Di Maria 1+ foul

We could look at Angel Di Maria for shots, or fouls against, but he's pretty short priced for that latter in particular, and at 4/61.67 to give away just one foul that looks like the pick of the value bets for him.

Di Maria has given away a foul in 10 of his last 13 starts, and again in a big game against Boca that just raises the chances of him crossing the line.

So let's pair him with Otamendi in a reasonable double.

Recommended Bet

Back Otamendi 2+ fouls & Di Maria 1+ foul

SBK4/1

Now read our Club World Cup team-by-team guide

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Opta Predicts Arsenal v Man City: Back Gyokeres goal in 12/1 Bet Builder

  • Opta
Opta Premier League preview for Betfair
English Premier League

Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including a 26/1 card double in Arsenal vs Man City

  • Jimmy The Punt
Jimmy The Punt's Premier League predictions
English Premier League

Football Accumulator Tips: Back Bournemouth in Andy Robson's Sunday ACCA at 5/1

  • Andy Robson
Andy Robson's Sunday football acca tips

Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues

Fiorentina vs Como
View predictions

Elche vs Oviedo
View predictions

Independiente vs San Lorenzo
View predictions

Dortmund vs Wolfsburg
View predictions

Inter vs Sassuolo
View predictions

Marseille vs PSG
View predictions

Mirassol vs Juventude
View predictions

Barcelona vs Getafe
View predictions

Godoy Cruz vs Instituto
View predictions

Internacional vs Grêmio
View predictions

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Arsenal v Man City: Back Gyokeres goal in 12/1 Bet Builder

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including a 26/1 card double in Arsenal vs Man City

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Millwall v Watford: Oppose misfiring Lions in shots bet and cash in on cards

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Man Utd v Chelsea: Another Old Trafford draw & 4/1 Palmer the pick of the player props

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Championship Betting Tips: Goals galore in East Anglia and more misery for Owls

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Arsenal v Manchester City Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Merseyside Derby Preview

  • Joe Dyer