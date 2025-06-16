Monday Football Tips: Back 4/1 Club World Cup Bet Builder
Paul Higham has picked out a 4/15.00 Bet Builder for Benfica's Club World Cup tie with Boca Juniors - banking on a pair of Argentinian veterans to clash with their compatriots.
-
Benfica v Boca Juniors in Club World Cup opener
-
Back 4/15.00 double on Benfica's Argentinian duo
-
Read all of our Club World Cup Day Two tips
Boca Juniors v Benfica
Monday 16 June, 23:00 kick-off
Live on 5 & DAZN
Let's take in the FIFA Club World Cup shall we for the first Bet Builder column of the week, in what looks an intriguing game between Boca Juniors and Benfica in Miami.
Benfica are 7/101.70 favourites to beat the Argentinian giants, but in this first round of matches I'm never too confident over the match results due to team selections and fitness issues - and Benfica's season ended weeks ago while Boca are in full flow.
And anyway, it's player props we like to feature in our Bet Builder column and there's a few worth looking at here.
Leg 1: Nicolas Otamendi 2+ fouls
I've gone for Benfica's experienced Argentinian duo here to get caught up in the emotions of facing their compatriots on the big stage - starting with centre back Nicolas Otamendi.
He had 12 games with multiple fouls in last season as part of his total of 45 for the season.
Otamendi has never been the sharpest of defenders and Boca could be too fast and lively for him in this game, after finishing the season then playing for Argentina on international duty.
Given all that, the 23/103.30 on Otamendi for 2+ fouls seems more than reasonable.
Leg 2: Angel Di Maria 1+ foul
We could look at Angel Di Maria for shots, or fouls against, but he's pretty short priced for that latter in particular, and at 4/61.67 to give away just one foul that looks like the pick of the value bets for him.
Di Maria has given away a foul in 10 of his last 13 starts, and again in a big game against Boca that just raises the chances of him crossing the line.
So let's pair him with Otamendi in a reasonable double.
Now read our Club World Cup team-by-team guide
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Arsenal v Man City: Back Gyokeres goal in 12/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including a 26/1 card double in Arsenal vs Man City
-
Football Betting Tips
Millwall v Watford: Oppose misfiring Lions in shots bet and cash in on cards
-
Football Betting Tips
Man Utd v Chelsea: Another Old Trafford draw & 4/1 Palmer the pick of the player props
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Betting Tips: Goals galore in East Anglia and more misery for Owls