Club World Cup Day Two Tipsheet: Back Palmer in 4/1 Chelsea Bet Builder & Boca v Benfica stalemate

Just the three games on Monday in the FIFA Club World Cup 25 but some good ones as Brazilian champions Botafogo and Argentinian giants Boca Juniors enter the fray - alongside Chelsea who play their opening game against LAFC.

03:00 Monday

A big home advantage for the 13/53.60 Sounders with this game being staged at Lumen Field in Seattle - where tey've lost just once in 15 albeit that was a 3-2 defeat in their last game here against Minnesota.

Botafogo are 40/141.00 to win the Club World Cup despite winning the Brazilian league title and the Copa Libertadores, which represents just what a tough group they've been given. They are the 11/102.11 favourites to win in Seattle though.

Botafogo won their last game 3-2, but the Brazilians previously kept four clean sheets in seven and conceded just seven goals in 11 league games while Seattle have four clean sheets in six at this venue - so I'm tempted for 'No' in both teams to score at 9/101.90.

If pushed I'd back the Brazilians as they should really have enough quality - and facing Atletico and PSG next they really need a win here to boost their chances of making it through - but my best option here is to go for a Bet Builder double on each team's main attacking talent.

What goal threat there is should come fro Fogo's Nottingham Forest-bound forward Igor Jesus (9/5 anytime scorer) and Man City academy product Albert Rusnack (5/2 for a goal or assist), who has eight goals and 12 assists in 26 games at Lumen Field.

Jesus has twice as many shots on target as any of his team-mates this season and has multiple shots on target in seven games, while Rusnack averages 1.25 shots on target per game so his 11/102.11 for 1+ shot on target here is enticing.

Recommended Bet

Back Igor Jesus 2+ shots on target & Albert Rusnack 1+ shot on target SBK 4/1

20:00 Monday

A difficult season ended beautifully for Chelsea as Enzo Maresca's side won the Conference League and got top four - I'm still not overly convinced by the manager and even though as big 1/41.25 favourites they should cruise past LAFC a lot will depend on their attitude and how fit they are after a long, hard season.

And with MLS ongoing 9/110.00 outsiders Los Angeles should in theory be a bit fitter and sharper - but perhaps the 7/24.50 on the draw is the ceiling of their ambitions of upsetting Chelsea's billion poind squad.

Cole Palmer will be all the rage, and rightly so as by far Chelsea's best player this season - and a nice OddsBoost special on him to consider is for a Palmer goal or assist and him be fouled 3+ times at 4/15.00 as he should have far too much trickery in his locker for this LA defence.

Former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has a goal or assist in his last four games, but all have come off the bench as Denis Bouanga has sparkled up front with nine goals in 10 - and he's 3/14.00 to score against Chelsea here.

I'm not sure how much LA will have of the ball though so best limit expectations for the Gabon marksman, who I think is value at 4/71.57 for just 1+ shot on target given he's had 28 in that 10-game stretch.

And so with Chelsea so short we'll play a Bet Builder here too on Bouanga and Palmer's shots on target, along with a couple of fouls for LA full-back Sergi Palencia - who has had multiple fouls in 11 of 17 games this season against nothing like the opposition he'll face in Atlanta.

Recommended Bet

Back Palmer 2+ shots on target, Bouanga 1+ shot on target & Palencia 2+ fouls SBK 4/1

23:00 Monday

A game for the purists and hiostorians here with South American giants Boca Juniors starting their campagn against Portuguese big-hitters Benfica - who are 7/101.70 favourites for victory in Miami.

Benfica finished second behind Sporting in the league, but strong Champions League performances over the last few years qualified them for the Club World Cup for the very first time.

Again being the start of the tournament it's tough to know what state physically and mentally both sides are in - Benfica's last 11 games contained almost four goals per outing, but only three of Boca's last 11 saw both teams score.

And in a hot and steamy Miami with Benfica having finished their season a while back, I'd side with under 2.5 goals at 20/231.87 here as the most likely outcome - with the 11/43.75 draw also well in play for this first game.

Benfica top scorer Vangelis Pavlidis is the go-to guy for goals here as he's got 10 in 10 for club and country so is unsurprisingly the 13/102.30 anytime goalscorer favourite here.

But overall I think conditions here suit a stalemate perfectly.

Recommended Bet