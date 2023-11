Another high-scoring outcome for JDT's Blackburn

Pilgrims to come out on top at Home Park

Blues to ease to victory at St. Andrews

Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Lively 90 minutes in South Yorkshire The Opta Stat: "Sammie Szmodics has scored seven away league goals for Blackburn this term, netting three in his last two such games - he's never scored more on the road in a single season in the Football League" Sheffield Wednesday picked up a previous point against Leicester in midweek and that should give them plenty of confidence heading into this weekend's contest. Although Danny Ruhl has improved their organisation as well as making them tougher to beat, the German boss has also improved their attacking output. The Owls have barely averaged eight shots per game this season, yet they've fired in 11 and 12 in their last two matches respectively and they should be able to test Blackburn's untrustworthy defence. Rovers continue to impress going forward with the excellent Sammie Szmodics emerging as a candidate for Championship top goalscorer this season. Their away games have averaged 3.33 goals per game and there have been 14 across their last four. The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS at 1.88 10/11



Hull vs Watford Philogene to continue his scoring streak The Opta Stat: "After failing to either score or assist in his first two home league games of the season for Hull, Jaden Philogene has either scored (3) or assisted (3) in his last five games there, netting a first Football League brace last time out against Rotherham" I selected the wrong goalscorer in midweek as I opted for Liam Delap over Jaden Philogene vs Rotherham. It's difficult to ignore the form of the former Villa man and he is likely to get plenty of chances this weekend. Hull create ample opportunities on their own patch and the 21-year old is likely to be at the heart of it all. Watford are poorer on the road this season and they rarely look like threatening on their travels. Hull should win this and the in-form wideman is likely to play a starring role once again. The Betfair Bet: Back Jaden Philogene to Score Anytime at 11/4 3.75



Swansea vs Huddersfield Swansea's generous defending to continue The Opta Stat: "Swansea are without a home win in the league in four games (D2 L2), and could draw three successive home league matches for the first time since April 2022" Michael Duff is back under pressue following a poor run of results in South Wales. The former defender has never been particularly popular with the fanbase and despite the upturn in results at the end of September, his side are struggling for consistency once again. They've managed just two clean sheets in nine and have been breached eight times across their last three matches. They do have a number of talented attacking players and Jamie Paterson does have an excellent record against the Terriers. Huddersfield produced one of the shocks of the midweek program as they upended Sunderland at the SOL. Darren Moore's side are effective from set-pieces and have notched in seven of nine away games so far. They've recently taken points off Watford, Sunderland and Southampton and should be good enough to get on the scoresheet. The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS in Swansea vs Huddersfield at 8/11 1.73



Plymouth vs Stoke Pilgrims to continue their high-scoring approach at Home Park The Opta Stat: "Stoke are looking to avoid losing three successive league games for the first time since September - the Potters have conceded seven goals in their last two league outings, one more than in their previous eight games" It's been a tricky run of fixtures for Plymouth who have recently faced Leeds, Ipswich, Coventry, Middlesbrough and Sunderland and have performed reasonably well in the majority of those fixtures. Steven Schumacher's side have an easier run of games to look forward to and they will be expected to take something from this one. Although their matches are incredibly open, they have netted 2+ goals in five of their last seven matches here. I find Stoke deeply unpredictable and they are the toughest team to catch right. Alex Neil's side come off the back of a disappointing 4-2 loss at QPR with their run of clean sheets having emphatically ended seven days ago. With seven goals conceded during the last week, this could be another long trip home without anything to show for their efforts. The Betfair Bet: Back Over 1.5 Plymouth Goals at 6/5 2.20



Ipswich vs Coventry Portman Road faithful to be royally entertained once again The Opta Stat: "Ipswich lost their last league game on a Saturday to West Brom (2-0); the Tractor Boys last lost successive Saturday games in the Football League in January 2021" Ipswich were ruthless going forward in midweek as they dispatched of Millwall in the first 45 minutes. The Tractor Boys have netted 3+ goals in each of their last eight home matches and although this is likely to be tougher, they will approach it in the same way. Coventry have significantly improved in recent weeks. Mark Robins has switched to a 4-3-3 and that has sparked an upturn in results. The Sky Blues' performances have been good going forward, however, they've been guilty of missing too many opportunities. Despite the hosts' good form, they should get plenty of chances. The Betfair Bet: Back Ipswich to Win or Draw and Over 2.5 Goals at [Evens]



Birmingham vs Rotherham Straightforward assignment for the Blues The Opta Stat: "Only Shrewsbury Town (2) have scored fewer away league goals in the top four tiers of English football this season than Rotherham (4), while the Millers haven't scored more than once in an away league game since a 3-2 defeat to Burnley in November 2022" Birmingham may have been defeated in midweek, yet they reportedly played well and Wayne Rooney can be pleased with his side's industry. The Blues outshot Rovers and won the xG battle, yet they were undone by a crazy first 15 minutes in the second half. They were victorious against Sheffield Wednesday in their previous home match and face a similar level of opposition here. Rotherham's form on the road has been truly miserable and there is clearly something amiss whenever they travel. They are averaging around six shots per game on the road and have conceded 2+ goals in eight of their nine away trips so far. The Betfair Bet: Back Birmingham Win and Over 1.5 Goals at 5/6 1.84



Southampton vs Cardiff Defences on top at St. Marys The Opta Stat: "Cardiff have won their last two away league games against Southampton, as many as they won in their first 19 visits to the Saints" Cardiff may have lost their last two home matches, yet they've proved to be awkard opposition on the road recently. The Bluebirds will be well-drilled and are likely to make it tough for the in-form Saints. Since losing 3-2 at Portman Road on September 2nd, they have conceded just four goals on the road and with Southampton having vastly improved their own defensive numbers recently, this may be a low-scoring encounter. The Betfair Bet: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Southampton vs Cardiff at 11/10 2.11



Leeds vs Middlesbrough Another lively encounter at Elland Road The Opta Stat: "All eight of Middlesbrough's league wins this season have come in their last 11 games (D1 L2), though they are without a win in their last two on the road (3-3 v Plymouth, 2-3 v Bristol City)" Middlesbrough's home matches have been tight with the Teessiders barely putting a foot wrong defensively. Nevertheless, their away form has been a mixed bag and they've been involved in a number of high-scoring and hugely entertaining fixtures. Every single one of their away games so far has contained a minimum of two goals with four of their last five featuring 4+. Leeds netted three times in midweek and also missed some glorious opportunities to put themselves further clear. They have been ruthless at home and should score at least a couple here. The Betfair Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS at 1.81 4/5



Millwall vs Sunderland Points shared in Bermondsey The Opta Stat: "Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has lost just one of his last 13 Football League games against Millwall (W7 D5), a 1-0 away defeat with Blackburn in July 2020" Sunderland will be expected to win this game, but given their current form, it's difficult to trust them. The Black Cats have been winning the xG battle in the majority of their recent matches yet they've been unable to finish their chances and they've now dropped points in three of their last four matches. Millwall are still finding their feet under Joe Edwards, yet they were worryingly inefficient in midweek. Their home form is poor and they cannot be backed with any conviction. A draw seems the most likely outcome. The Betfair Bet: Back Draw in Millwall vs Sunderland at 9/5 2.80



