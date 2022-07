Watford v Sheffield United

Monday August 1, 20:00

Sky Sports

Watford look for an immediate bounce back

Watford endured a miserable Premier League relegation in 2021/22 but the Hornets are hoping for an immediate bounce back and appear well-placed to challenge for a return to the top-flight. They are 3.02/1 to win promotion in 2022/23.



The Hertfordshire outfit arguably possess the deepest and most talented pool of players in the division with star names still in situ at Vicarage Road ahead of Monday.

Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis both scored in pre-season and could be available for selection should new boss Rob Edwards believe the pair are committed to the cause. Watford have already bolstered their forward options with the acquisition of Albanian international striker Rey Manaj and powerful Ivory Coast centre-forward Vakoun Bayo.

Tom Cleverley has been named club captain by League Two title-winner Edwards, but key midfield partner Imran Louza has been ruled out after undergoing knee surgery. Elsewhere, the Hornets look set to lose defensive duo Kiko Femenia and Samir ahead of Monday night as the new season rebuild continues to take shape.

Sheffield United aiming for the top-six again

A top-six finish last term represented par for Sheffield United on their return to the second-tier yet there's plenty of optimism around Bramall Lane following a fine finish to the campaign. The Blades were transformed on Paul Heckingbottom's watch from November and look well equipped to launch a renewed promotion bid in 2022/23.

Morgan Gibbs-White has returned to Wolves but star assets Sander Berge and Rhian Brewster remain at Bramall Lane. And United have made a number of eye-catching additions to their roster with defenders Ciaran Clark and Anel Ahmedhodzic joining midfielder Tommy Doyle and forward Reda Khadra to strengthen the Blades' options.

Heckingbottom will be without the excellent Jayden Bogle for the campaign curtain-raiser through injury, leaving veteran George Baldock as the only specialised right wing-back at United's disposal. The club have suggested they remain in the market for reinforcements, although the foundations already appear to be in place for the Blades to go well again.

Watford and Sheffield United lock horns on Monday night with a remarkably well-matched head-to-head record in league action going back to 2002/03. The duo have met on 20 occasions during that sample with the two teams each returning the same W7-D6-L7 record. However, the Hornets have returned W3-D1-L1 in their last five home fixtures with United.

Watford 2.3411/8 tend to be strong starters and have lost their opening league game in just one of the last 15 seasons (W8-D6-L1). Nevertheless, the hosts come into this opening day clash without a win in 13 league dates at Vicarage Road since October 2021 (W0-D1-L12) following a forgettable Premier League relegation.

Sheffield United 3.505/2 have been beaten in six of their most recent eight first fixtures (W1-D1-L6) and the Blades were far from reliable operators on the road last term. United tabled only two triumphs from 15 trips to the top-17 (W2-D7-L7), notching multiple goals just twice. It's an issue Paul Heckingbottom is keen to address in 2021/22.

It's difficult to get a firm read on Watford coming into Monday's match. It may take the Hornets time to find their feet following a desperately disappointing demotion but new boss Edwards has been busy working on his side's defensive shape and organisation in pre-season, suggesting the hosts can at least produce a competitive opening day show.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United saw 18/27 (67%) Championship clashes under Heckingbottom feature Under 2.5 Goals 1.814/5 with the Blades bagging 15 clean sheets in that sample. If the visitors can pick up where they left off last season, earning at least a share of the spoils here should be well within United's range.

With that in mind, the 2.021/1 available via the BetBuilder on Sheffield United Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals holds plenty of appeal.