Stoke City v Leeds United: It'll be a White Christmas

Stoke City v Leeds United

Boxing Day, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Defensive issues undermining Stoke

The pressure is beginning to increase on Stoke City's Spanish Head Coach Narcis Pelach following four losses in five matches.

It means Stoke City were sat 19th on Christmas Day, just four points above the relegation zone having won just three of Pelach's first 17 matches in charge.

Defensive woes have been the key issue. The Potters have conceded two goals in each of their last five matches and are conceding an average of 1.87xG under Pelach, denying the opposition at least 1xG just twice.

And things don't get easier. Stoke's victory away at Blackburn Rovers is their only one against sides currently in the top 15 and the only points they have collected against the current top 9, failing to score on six occasions.

If not when Leeds improve on the road

Leeds United find themselves in the top two but fans are getting a little tetchy as they bid to win promotion.

While they have been all-conquering at Elland Road, the Yorkshire giants have won just three of their ten matches on the road, failing to score on four occasions and conceding in five of their last six. It's been enough to concern fans given the quality of the sides they are competing with for promotion.

However, Leeds are seen as the best side in the division by many for a reason. They have an xGD of 0.73 per game away from home, conceding more than 1xG just four times while creating at least 1.4xG in six of their last eight.

Leeds have the best xG numbers (second best away from home), are the league's top scorers and are facing opposition that are enduring real defensive issues. It should be a 4th win away from home and they ought to have an extra couple of goals to the tally.

Recommended Bet Back Leeds United and over 1.5 goals SBK 5/6

Can Daniel Deliver?

So, Leeds are going to win. Who is going to play a key part?

Daniel James, Brendan Aaronson and Manor Solomon all got on the scoresheet last time out against Oxford United and are prime to go again at Stoke with three assists between the group too

I'll be backing James here. The winger is slightly underperforming away from home, collecting three goal contributions from a combined 4.1xG (both of his assists came against former club Swansea City).

The Welsh winger has had at least three shots in four of his last seven matches on the road. Stoke boss Pelach has also acknowledged his team's difficulties defending crosses - James has delivered eight, three, nine and eight crosses in his last four away matches.

Finally, eight of the last ten goals conceded by Stoke have come from attackers, with the other two being a penalty and an own goal.

Recommended Bet Back Daniel James to score or assist anytime SBK 5/4

