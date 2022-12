Millers to leave the Hawthorns empty-handed

West Brom 1.4740/85 v Rotherham 8.88/1; The Draw 4.84/1

Prior to Carlos Corberan's arrival, West Brom looked like genuine relegation candidates. However, the former Huddersfield boss has managed to galvanise this under-performing squad and has guided them to four successive victories. WBA haven't been blowing sides away with three of those wins having been secured by a single goal margin, however, they've undoubtedly tightened up in recent weeks and have conceded just a single goal during that impressive sequence of results.

The Baggies managed to turn things around on Monday night, despite the absence of their first-choice centre backs. With Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi both likely to miss out again, Corberan may be forced to deploy Erik Pieters alongside Dara O'Shea once more. Nevertheless, there is plenty of talent further up the field with Jed Wallace impressing in the new system as well as the return of Daryl Dike, who looked sharp against Sunderland earlier in the week.

Matt Taylor described his side as 'slow' and 'stodgy' against Bristol City last weekend and he will have undoubtedly been aiming to put that right on the training ground this week. The Millers have won just one of their last eight matches, however, that victory arrived somewhat surprisingly at Bramall Lane.

The South Yorkshire side were the poorer side in their previous away fixture at Kenilworth Road and they can't afford to give away as many opportunities here. They made defensive mistakes seven days ago and if they are below-par at the back here, then in-form West Brom are likely to punish them.

Back West Brom Win and Over 1.5 Goals 1.72

Terriers to frustrate the Hornets

Huddersfield 3.9 v Watford 2.166/5; The Draw 3.55

Huddersfield have barely created anything across their last two matches. The Terriers are struggling in an attacking capacity and Mark Fotheringham has reacted by snapping up former Sheffield Wednesday striker Florian Kamberi. Nevertheless, the West Yorkshire outfit have drawn a blank in six of their last eight matches and produced an xG of 0.3 vs Swansea prior to the World Cup.

At the other end of the field, Fotheringham's men have been keeping things relatively tight with only one side (Sunderland), having managed to score more than a single goal against them since October 15th.

Watford have secured consecutive goalless draws and despite losing just one of their last seven, they haven't looked completely convincing going forward. At the back, they've kept things fairly tight, keeping three consecutive clean sheets and Slaven Bilic will be pleased with his side's ability to keep the opposition off the score-sheet. The Hertfordshire might only need a single goal to win this encounter.

Both Teams to Score? No 1.91

Boro's superb run to end at Turf Moor

Burnley 2.26/5 v Middlesbrough 3.7511/4; The Draw 3.55

Burnley continued their impressive run of form with a convincing away success at Loftus Road on Sunday afternoon. Vincent Kompany's side controlled the contest and with the exception of an early QPR penalty claim, they rarely looked like slipping up.

At home, the Clarets have conceded an average of 0.91 goals per game and have kept three clean sheets in their last five outings here. However, they've looked most impressive going forward and they've now scored 11 times across their last four matches. Only Sheffield United (112) have had more shots on target than the potent Lancastrians and although they are still missing the services of Anass Zaroury, they seemingly have plenty in reserve.

Michael Carrick's impact on Middlesbrough's under-performing squad has been seismic and the xG numbers are impressive since the former Manchester United midfielder arrived in Teesside.

The visitors have won four of their last five, however, each of their last two victories have been clinched by a last-gasp Matt Crooks finish and they may not be afforded the chance to leave it so late here. With just a single clean sheet under Carrick, they may struggle to extend their winning run on Saturday afternoon.

Back Burnley Win 2.2

Another entertaining afternoon at Deepdale

Preston 2.56/4 v QPR 3.211/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Preston produced their best attacking performance of the season last weekend as they stuck four past Blackburn at Ewood Park. PNE struggled to create chances and score goals throughout August and September, however, they've finally clicked going forward and have now netted eight times across their last three fixtures. Since Ryan Lowe took charge, PNE have scored just 22 times in as many games, although over a third over of these have come in the last 270 minutes of football.

QPR have appointed former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley as their new boss. The West Londoners' form has tailed off recently and their terrific start to the campaign is now a distant memory. The R's have failed to find the net in five of their last six, however, Critchley's arrival may give creative players such as Chris Willock a much-needed boost and they could easily contribute to a potentially entertaining 90 minutes.

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Preston vs QPR 2.24

Black Cats and Tigers to show their claws

Hull 2.6413/8 v Sunderland 32/1; The Draw 3.3512/5

Hull have undoubtedly tightened up under Liam Rosenior. The Tigers have conceded just four times in as many games and have looked a little more organised under the former full back. Rosenior took a similar approach at Derby and he is likely to stick with his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation for this weekend's fixture. The Humberside have managed two clean sheets in their last four matches, however, the manner of their collapse against Reading and the way in which they fell behind against Cardiff suggests that there is perhaps still work to do defensively.

Sunderland are extremely enjoyable to watch under Tony Mowbray and the majority of their recent matches have been very entertaining. The Teessider has a 6-4-6 record since arriving at the Stadium of Light and has seen his side score 22 times whilst conceding on 17 occasions. They've found the net in each of their last three games and their expansive style should make this a decent 90 minutes for the neutral.

Back Both Teams to Score? Yes 1.88

Sky Blues to claim at least a point

Coventry 2.56/4 v Swansea 3.1511/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Coventry unexpectedly slipped up last weekend at Reading and Mark Robins' side will be determined to bounce back on Saturday afternoon. They've been boosted by the news that they will remain at the CBS Arena for the rest of the campaign, and that positive development should enable the players to concentrate on this winnable-looking contest. The Sky Blues have already picked up five home victories so far this season and they've managed to keep a clean sheet in each of those successes. Only three sides have won at this venue so far, and rather curiously, they've all hailed from Lancashire.

Swansea failed to stick away their chances last weekend as they slipped up against Norwich. The Welsh outfit are now winless in six and Russell Martin will be desperately hoping that striker Joel Piroe can rediscover this goalscoring touch in front of goal. The Swans have drawn each of their last four matches on the road and this could be another tight affair.

Back Coventry Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals (Bet Builder) 2.17

Bluebirds to edge out Seasiders

Cardiff 1.9310/11 v Blackpool 4.84/1; The Draw 3.65

Cardiff's recent home form has been troublesome with the Bluebirds slumping to four defeats in their last five at this venue. Nevertheless, they've played some decent sides during that run of form with both Sheffield United and Watford only triumphing by a single goal margin. Mark Hudson's side looked far sharper last weekend as they picked up a much-needed point against Stoke. Kion Etete had the opportunity to secure them all three points, and although he wasn't able to oblige, fans will have been pleased to see their side creating some decent opportunities.

Blackpool ended their losing streak by picking up a point against Birmingham at Bloomfield Road last weekend, however, they rode their luck throughout the 90 minutes. The pressure is starting to grow on Michael Appleton and he desperately needs to avoid a defeat in the welsh capital this weekend. The Seasiders' injury situation is showing very few signs of improving and having scored just a single goal across their last five outings, it's becoming increasingly difficult to see them avoiding the drop.

Cardiff to beat Blackpool 1.93

Pearson's men to take at least a point

Bristol City 2.6413/8 v Stoke 2.8415/8; The Draw 3.55/2

Bristol City ended a five match winless run with a much-needed victory against Rotherham last weekend. Although they were only marginally the better side across the 90 minutes, they took their chances and took full advantage of the Millers' defensive slackness. At home, the Robins have won just one of their last seven matches, however, they've lost just twice during that sequence and despite losing 1-0, they completely dominated Sheffield United throughout the 90 minutes. Only three sides have scored 2+ goals at this venue and they will look to make it difficult for Alex Neil's outfit.

Stoke continue to frustrate and the fans are beginning to ask questions of the management, again. The Potters did pick up a point against Cardiff last time out, however, they've lost five of their last eight matches and are still drifting around mid-table with very little momentum. In his 16 games in charge, Neil has used five different formations and has averaged just 1.19 points per game. Stoke have a negative goal difference (17-21) since his arrival and it's hard to back them with any confidence here.