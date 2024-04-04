Rotherham v Plymouth: Oppose Argyle at odds-on

Rotherham no easy meat at New York Stadium

Plymouth have triumphed just twice on their travels

Argyle too short to support at odds-on

Read about Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here

Rotherham v Plymouth

Friday April 5, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Rock-bottom Rotherham 3.55 lived to fight another day in the Championship after securing their first success in 2024 by beating fellow relegation battlers Millwall 2-1 at the New York Stadium on Easter Monday. The Millers went ahead in the second-half through Seb Revan with Charlie Wyke securing the spoils following a quickfire equaliser.

In truth, the triumph is only delaying the inevitable, impending relegation with Leam Richardson's group 18 points adrift of safety with only six matches remaining (as well as deeply inferior goal difference), though the Rotherham coach piled on the praise for his players for their efforts over the Easter period.

Richardson said, "It's a very pleasing result. I am pleased for certain players who have kept themselves available and put themselves out there in situations where some wouldn't. We're a club in transition and we want to be a better version of ourselves going forward. We are doing a rebuild and we need to go into the summer with some momentum."

Plymouth 1.9420/21 sacked head coach Ian Foster following another impotent Pilgrims' display during their 1-0 home defeat to Bristol City on Easter Monday. The former England U20s chief was only appointed in January with his tenure the shortest of any permanent Argyle boss, leading the club to only 12 points from 14 Championship matches.

After an initial good start, Plymouth's form fell away drastically over the past two months as they won just one of their last 11 games, including a club-record run of five consecutive defeats at Home Park without scoring. The side completely lost their attacking impetus with the worrying slump leaving the Greens just a point and place above the bottom-three.

Director of Football Neil Dewsnip and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell have been handed the reigns for the remainder of the season, the second occasion this season the pair have taken temporary control. First team coach Simon Ireland and goalkeeping coach Darryl Flahavan, who were both brought in by Foster, will continue in their current roles.

Rotherham will be returning to League One next season but as the Millers proved against Millwall, there's still plenty of fight left in Leam Richardson's side, particularly at the New York Stadium. No Championship side in sixth or below has managed to win here with room to spare with the hosts posting W4-D5-L6 during that 15-game sample this season.

Despite Rotherham's inescapable position, Plymouth just look too short at odds-on 1.9420/21 quotes to support. The departure of Ian Foster may give the Greens a much-needed boost ahead of Friday night's fixture yet Argyle have still managed only two away triumphs since promotion, whilst averaging just 0.85 goals per-game on their travels (W2-D7-L11).

I'm happy to therefore keep Rotherham onside in a low-scoring contest - just two of the Millers' 20 home dates have delivered four strikes or more thus far, with Plymouth seeing only five games as guests following suit.

With that in-mind, backing Rotherham Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals has to be considered at [5/4] on the Bet Builder.

Back Rotherham Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals @ 5/42.25 Bet here

Now Read more Championship previews and tips here.