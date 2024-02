Hectic schedule to catch up with Cov

Norwich vs Coventry Canaries to thrive on home comforts The Opta Stat: "Norwich City are unbeaten in their last six home league matches (W4 D2), last enjoying a longer unbeaten run at Carrow Road between October 2020 and April 2021 under Daniel Farke (18)" Norwich have had a season of ups and downs so far, yet they've been fairly reliable on their own patch. They're unbeaten here since November 5 and have conceded just twice across their last six matches at Carrow Road. Although they've accounted for relegation-threatened opponents such as QPR and Huddersfield during that sequence, they've also beaten West Brom and taken a point off Leeds. Coventry have been in excellent form and are presiding over a ten match unbeaten streak. Nevertheless, they played in midweek and were arguably lucky to have taken a point off Bristol City. It's a busy period for the Sky Blues with an FA Cup replay on the horizon and they may also be hindered by the injury to instrumental midfielder Ben Sheaf. They may escape with a point here, but it'll be dificult for them to collect all three. Betfair Bet: Back Norwich Draw No Bet at 4/5 1.80



West Brom vs Birmingham BTTS in the Midlands match-up The Opta Stat: "Birmingham ended a six-game winless league run with a 2-1 away win at Stoke last time out. The Blues haven't won consecutive away games since September 2022" West Brom have been one of the most effective home sides in the Championship this season with the Baggies being supremely well-organised under the impressive Carlos Corberan. Only Leicester and Huddersfield have left this venue with maximum points and they will make it difficult for the Blues. WBA have conceded very few goals at the Hawthorns this year, yet both Stoke and Blackburn have found the net here recently. Birmingham are revitalised under Tony Mowbray and the former West Brom boss will be keen to take points off his former employers. Brum look far more comfortable under the new regime and there have been seven goals across their last two Championship matches. They should have enough creativity to get on the scoresheet here. Betfair Bet: Back Both Teams to Score at 9/10

Hull vs Millwall Fab performance from Liverpool loanee Opta Stat: "Millwall have only won four of their last 20 games in all competitions (D7 L9) and are winless in four (D1 L3) since a three-game winning run" Hull managed just two shots against Sunderland, yet they came away with all three points. The Tigers have a long list of absentees which includes a couple of players away at AFCON and striking injuries to Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly. Nevertheless, they've strengthened in the window with the additions of Noah Ohio, Ryan Giles and Fabio Carvalho. The latter netted last weekend and adds a sprinkling of class from midfield. He looks full of confidence and with the Tigers lacking attacking bodies, he looks the likeliest to notch. Betfair Bet: Back Fabio Carvalho to Score Anytime at 21/10



Blackburn vs QPR Another entertaining clash at Ewood Park The Opta Stat: "Since the start of December, Blackburn Rovers have picked up fewer points than any other Championship side (5) and have conceded the most goals in the division (25) in that time" Blackburn avoided an FA Cup upset on Monday night and progressed to the fifth round of the competition. Jon Dahl-Tomasson remains under pressure with Rovers winless in seven coming into this clash. Although they have failed to pick up maximum points in any of these games, they do tend to find the back of the net and have a number of potent players including the in-form Sammie Szmodics. Rovers' issues have been at the back and although they've added Kyle McFadzean from Coventry, they remain extremely leaky. QPR don't score many away goals, yet they've notched in each of their last four at Loftus Road and look a little more dangerous going forward. They should find a way past the hosts. Betfair Bet: Back Both Teams to Score at 4/6 1.67



Swansea vs Plymouth Two attack-minded teams meet in South Wales Opta Stat: "Plymouth Argyle have failed to win any of their 15 away games in all competitions this season (D7 L8). They last had a longer away winless run between March 1991 and January 1992 (20 in a row)" Swansea were embarrassed in the FA Cup by Bournemouth, however, they've made a decent enough start under Luke Williams. They lost to leaders Leicester in midweek, yet they managed 12 shots and conceded a very soft and questionnable penalty. They also fired in 15 shots against Southampton and should start on the front foot here. Jerry Yates looked lively on Tuesday night and with new signing Ronald still settling in, they now have a fair few attacking options. Plymouth are always likely to get on the scoresheet, yet they just cannot seem to keep clean sheets on the road. They've shipped 2+ in three of their last five away games and could find the Swans tough to nulify. Betfair Bet: Back Over 1.5 Swansea Goals at 3/4



Preston vs Ipswich PNE to trouble the Tractor Boys The Opta Stat: "Ipswich Town have won just two of their last nine matches in all competitions (D5 L2) and lost 2-1 to non-league side Maidstone United in the FA Cup last time out despite having 38 shots and accumulating an expected goal total of 3.6" Preston are in fairly poor form, yet they do tend to trouble the top teams at Deepdale. They've found the back of the net when hosting Southampton, Leeds, Coventry, Sunderland and Watford and despite their recent ups and downs, they should be able to find the back of the net here. Ipswich aren't in vintage form and they will be determined to put their FA Cup defeat firmly behind them. The goals have dried up recently with just four in their last six, yet they're adding some much-needed attacking reinforcements in the window and could easily penetrate this porous PNE back-line. Betfair Bet: Back BTTS in Preston vs Ipswich at 4/5 1.80



Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday Points shared in the relegation battle The Opta Stat: "Sheffield Wednesday have picked up only seven points in their 14 away Championship matches this season (W2 D1 L11). The Owls have lost more away games than any other side this term (11)" Darren Moore was sacked earlier in the week and missed out on the chance to face his former employers. Huddersfield had been slowly improving under the former defender, yet they couldn't hold onto their slender lead against QPR. The Terriers fans weren't particularly enamoured by Moore's tactics, yet he managed to keep them out of the bottom three. This is a huge opportunity to collect maximum points against a relegation rival. Sheffield Wednesday picked up a point against Watford in midweek, although they weren't helped by the condition of the pitch. The Owls are better under Danny Ruhl, yet they are yet to convince on the road. They have won just twice on their travels and are yet to pick up a point when falling behind. This could be tight. Betfair Bet: Back Draw in Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday at 17/10 2.70



Stoke vs Leicester Plenty of goals in the Potteries The Opta Stat: "Since a three-game winning run in October, Stoke have won just two of their last 15 Championship matches (D7 L6) and have lost their last two" It hasn't been the start that Steven Schumacher would have wanted at Stoke and the fixtures don't get any easier for the former Plymouth boss. He has never lost three matches in a row as a manager and having seen his side concede five times across their last two games, he will be concerned about his team's soft underbelly. Leicester were victorious in midweek as they saw off Swansea. Some Foxes fans have been unimpressed with their side's set-up, yet they are top of the league and on course for a record points haul. Away from home, they don't keep many clean sheets and have managed just one shutout (vs Cardiff) since September 20th. Another entertaining game awaits. Betfair Bet: Back Leicester to Win or Draw and Over 2.5 Goals at 6/4 2.50



Rotherham vs Southampton Entertaining second period at the NYS The Opta Stat: "Southampton are unbeaten in their last 20 league matches (W14 D6), their longest ever unbeaten run in their league history" Rotherham have become tougher to beat under Leam Richardson and they have restricted some good teams in South Yorkshire. Nevertheless, they still lack numbers and there is a chronic lack of firepower in their XI. They tend to start games well before fading late on. There have been just two first half goals across their last five home matches and both have been netted in the 45th minute. Southampton's winless run shows no signs of coming to an end and they've made some impressive moves in the January transfer window. Russell Martin have good options on the bench and could change the game if they are struggling to break through. They have scored 23% of their goals after the 81st minute and this match could catch fire in the closing stages. Betfair Bet: Back Highest Scoring Half - Second Half at 10/11 1.91



Watford vs Cardiff End-to-end encounter at Vicarage Road The Opta Stat: "Watford have scored in each of their last 13 home games in all competitions (24 goals overall), their longest scoring run at Vicarage Road since between December 2020 and August 2021 (17 in a row)" Watford drew 0-0 in midweek with Val Ismael blaming the pitch for his side's lethargic display. At home, the Hertfordshire outfit are a different beast and they do tend to find the back of the net. They are yet to play a home match in 2024 and are without a win here since the end of November. Only two sides have shut them out so far with their last blank arriving at the back end of August. Cardiff have added some striking options to their squad this month with Famara Diedhiou amongst the new additions. Erol Bulut's side have been pretty strong on the road and have won two of their last three away games. They've found the net in four of their last six and with their squad bolstered by the new additions, they will be confident of finding the net here. Betfair Bet: Back Both Teams to Score at 20/23 1.87



