Opta Midweek Stats: 12 bets for the Championship games

Cardiff vs Huddersfield Cardiff's good run to end on Wednesday Opta Stat: "After a run of 15 league games without a win against Cardiff City between 2012 and 2021 (D5 L10), Huddersfield Town have won three of their last four matches against the Bluebirds in the league (L1)" Huddersfield used slightly agricultural tactics to secure a point against Leeds on Saturday lunchtime giving their survival hopes a small boost. The Terriers are enjoying life under Andre Breitenreiter and they will take plenty of confidence into this fixture. The West Yorkshire outfit will be without Jonathan Hogg for this game, however, they have a good recent record in midweek fixture, winning three of the last four and they have nothing to fear heading into this fixture. The Bluebirds may be unbeaten in their last three games, yet they've only won one of their last seven matches at this venue. They've failed to score in four of their last five at home and are unlikely to take all three points against spirited opposition who are fighting for survival. Betfair Bet: Back Huddersfield Draw No Bet at 11/10 2.11



Leeds vs Stoke Leeds to get back on track Opta Stat: "Stoke have lost each of their last three away league games; they last endured a longer such run in a single season in March 2021 (4 games)" Stoke finally showed some fight as they ran out 2-0 winners against out-of-form Middlesbrough at the weekend. Steven Schumacher's side are far from safe, but they will be largely reliant upon their home form to keep in the division. Away from home, they've lost three on the spin and have conceded an average of 1.61 goals per game on their travels. They are fighting and will look to restrict the hosts on Tuesday night. Leeds could only draw with Huddersfield at the weekend, yet they remain in a terrific position and are firmly in contention for automatic promotion. They score plenty of goals at home and are likely to find a way past the Potters. They have the cutting edge to break through, yet it wouldn't be a surprise to see them concede for the third consecutive outing. Betfair Bet: Back Leeds to Win and Over 2.5 Goals at 5/6 1.84



Hull vs Birmingham Tigers to pick up all three points Opta Stat: "Birmingham have lost 12 of their 17 away league games this season (W3 D2); their most in a single campaign since 2017-18 (16)" Hull can be frustrating to watch. They have talent in abundance and are superbly well-organised, yet they have drawn too many games. At home, they have a mixed recent record, however, they are very effective against sides in the bottom eight and are yet to drop points here when taking on any side currently sat 17th or below. It's been eight games since the Humberside outfit conceded more than a single goal in a game and they should be able to limit Birmingham. Brum are poor travellers and have won just two of their last 17 on the road. They've been defeated in four of their last five and although they put in a tremendous display at the weekend, the topsy-turvy nature of their 4-3 defeat is likely to take its toll on Mark Venus' side. Betfair Bet: Back Hull to Win at 8/11 1.73



Blackburn vs Millwall BTTS at Ewood Park Opta Stat: "Blackburn have won just one of their last six league games at Ewood Park (D3 L2), while Rovers have both scored (11) and conceded (10) in their last seven league matches on home soil" Blackburn are in a spot of bother. John Eustace is still searching for his first victory since taking over at Ewood Park and they were defeated in South Wales at the weekend. Nevertheless, Rovers have an excellent record against this opposition and they are unbeaten here in seven of their last eight games in front of their own fans. It's been a busy week for the hosts, who went 120 minutes seven days ago in the FA Cup and they could find it tough to take all three points against a rejuvenated Millwall. Neil Harris' side have now picked up back-to-back victories and have eased their relegation worries in the process. They've reverted back to the qualities which have made them tough to beat over the last few seasons and they will be confident heading into this game. They haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last four on the road and this game is likely to follow suit. Betfair Bet: Back BTTS at 3/4



Ipswich vs Bristol City Ipswich to keep rolling Opta Stat: "Bristol City have won just two of their last 13 away league games against newly promoted sides (D4 L7), losing their only such game this season (2-1 against Sheffield Wednesday)" Ipswich kept up their pursuit of automatic promotion at the weekend as they eased past Plymouth at Home Park. Kieran McKenna's side will fancy their chances of winning this game and with the former Man Utd coach having never lost a midweek league fixture since taking charge in Suffolk, they should be able clinch all three points. Bristol City have surprised some of the promotion candidates this season, but the majority of those performances have come at Ashton Gate and their form on the road is a mixed bag. Nevertheless, only two of their away defeats have come by more than a single goal margin and they should be able to stay in this contest for long periods. Betfair Bet: Back Ipswich to Win and Under 4.5 Goals at 4/5 1.80



Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Owls to continue their superb Hillsborough form Opta Stat: "Sheffield Wednesday are looking to record three successive home Championship wins for the first time since a run of five victories between December 2020 and February 2021" Sheffield Wednesday have improved at both ends of the pitch since Danny Rohl arrived in West Yorkshire. Not only have they improved their attacking output, but their defence has started to click and they've been breached on just three occasions in their last five outings (two of those three came against leaders Leicester). Plymouth don't particularly like playing in midweek fixtures. They've won just once in midweek Championship matches this season (vs Sheffield Wednesday) and have a D2 L2 record in midweek away games this season. Ian Foster's side looked limited at the weekend against Ipswich and this could be a tough trip to the Steel City. Betfair Bet: Back Sheffield Wednesday to beat Plymouth at 10/11 1.91



Sunderland vs Leicester Entertaining affair at the SOL Opta Stat: "Sunderland's last league game at the Stadium of Light - a 2-1 defeat to Swansea - was their seventh home loss in the Championship this season, as many as they suffered in the entirety of last season" Sunderland play-off hopes have virtually been extinguished with the club suffering four consecutive defeats. Mike Dodds remains in temporary charge and without the creativity of Jack Clarke, they look a little lacklustre going forward. On a positive note, the Black Cats haven't been beaten by more than a single goal margin since December 23rd and they are staying in matches. This will be a tough 90 minutes against a side who are also looking to bounce back from their own mini-blip. The Foxes are unlikely to relinquish their lead at the top of the table, however, they need to return to winning ways as soon as possible. Having bumped into an in-form QPR and a rampant Leeds United, this appears to be a much easier assignment for Enzo Maresca's men. The visitors are unbeaten in 14 of 17 away games and have been leading at HT in their last seven on the road. They should squeeze past the hosts. Betfair Bet: Back Over 1.5 Leicester Goals at 8/11 1.73



Coventry vs Rotherham Simms to bounce back from profligate weekend Opta Stat: "Rotherham are yet to win any of their 17 away league games this season (D4 L13) - the last Championship side that failed to win any of their first 18 such games was Rotherham in 2018-19" Coventry have hit the buffers. Mark Robins' side have been impacted by injuries, however, they were the better side against West Brom in the second half on Friday night. This is a much more favourable fixture and it looks like the perfect chance to get their play-offs ambitions back on track. Ellis Simms was extremely wasteful at the weekend and the former Everton striker will be determined to bounce back. He has found it tricky to get a consistent run of goals this year, but Rotherham's defence is fairly accommodating and it could be a good chance to back him. Rotherham's season goes from bad to worse with the Millers all-but-mathematically relegation to League One. Leam Richardson had made them tougher to beat, yet a combination of old habits creeping back in coupled with key injuries has put pay to any hopes of survival. Betfair Bet: Back Ellis Simms to Score Anytime at 11/10 2.11



Southampton vs Preston Frantic 90 minutes at St. Marys Opta Stat: "Preston North End have won just one of their four games this campaign against the three teams relegated from the Premier League last season (D1 L2), a 2-1 home win against Leeds United on Boxing Day" Southampton have been involved in some crazy games this season and they added another one to the list at the weekend as they edge out 10-man Birmingham at St. Andrews. There have been 13 goals across their last three matches and a total of 30 goals across their last seven home fixtures. The Saints have plenty of goals in their XI, yet they have struggled to get a grip on the midfield. Preston have been much-improved in recent weeks and they picked up a point at the weekend in a highly entertaining fixture against Hull. PNE have actually been defending a lot better recently, but their three trips to top four opposition have all ended in defeat by an aggregate score of 9-3. Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS at 19/20 1.95





Watford vs Swansea Ismael to suffer yet another blow Opta Stat: "Watford have lost all three of their home league games in 2024 - the only previous time they've started a calendar year outside the top-flight with a longer such run was in 1972 in the second tier, losing each of their first seven home league games to begin the year" It's been a poor 2024 for Watford and Valerien Ismael. The former West Brom boss is under pressure and Saturday's defeat to Millwall has done very little to improve the mood around Vicarage Road. The hosts are struggling for goals and creativity and they have also looked vulnerable at the back. They haven't kept a clean sheet here since mid-November and could be facing Swansea at the wrong time. The Swans have started to improved under Luke Williams and their form on the road has been reasonable. They're unbeaten in four of their last five away from home and although they've lost five of their last 11 games, four of those defeats have come against the current top four. Betfair Bet: Back Swansea Draw No Bet at 5/4 2.25



Middlesbrough vs Norwich Boro's home woes to continue Opta Stat: "Middlesbrough are winless in their last five home league games (D2 L3), and could lose three on the bounce for the first time since April 2022 under Chirs Wilder" Middlesbrough's form has dipped significantly. Injuries have had a deterimental effect with Dael Fry, Jonny Howson, Hayden Hackney and Paddy McNair all having missed chunks of the season. Michael Carrick isn't exempt from criticism and some fans have started to question his ability to get the club out of this slump. The Teessiders haven't kept a clean sheet since December 23rd and they've conceded 2+ goals in three of their last five matches here. Norwich have struggled away from home and they don't win enough games on the road. Nevertheless, they will expected to take something from this long trip northwards. David Wagner's side have lost just one of their last ten overall and have one of the division's in-form strikers in their squad. Betfair Bet: Back Norwich Draw No Bet at 6/5 2.20



QPR vs West Brom Points shared in West London Opta Stats: "West Brom are unbeaten in their last three league games on their travels (W1 D2), only enjoying a longer such run this season between August and September (4 - W1 D3)" "QPR are unbeaten in their last four home league games (W2 D2); they last went five such games avoiding defeat in October 2022 (run of six)" QPR have improved significantly under Marti Cifuentes and they picked up a remarkable victory over Leicester at the weekend. Although the future of Ilias Chair remains uncertain, the Rs have a decent squad and should be able to avoid the drop easily enough. They've won five of their last eight and have conceded just seven times during that sequence. West Brom are increasingly tough to beat and although they were under the cosh in the second half against Coventry, the Baggies somehow survived. WBA are undefeated in their last three on their travels and that run could continue on Wednesday evening. Betfair Bet: Back Draw in QPR vs West Brom at 2/1 3.00



