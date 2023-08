Millwall got their league campaign off to a flyer

Keep an eye on Championship new boys Plymouth Argyle

Millwall's opening day win at Middlesbrough laid down a marker to the rest of the division. It wasn't just that they started the season with trademark defensive solidity, but their ability to create chances on the break, and from set pieces, makes them a strong all-round team.

Losing 0-4 at home to League One Reading in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday was a bizarre result, but I doubt Gary Rowett and Millwall are too fussed about the Carabao Cup and it doesn't concern me heading into this league game.

Playing at The Den in front of their fans gives Millwall a strong home advantage, and they've won 49% of their home games in the last three seasons.

Their attacking threat has improved in the last 12 months, with Flemming, Bradshaw and now Nisbet offering plenty. And The Lions' set piece dominance continues, with a +11 set piece goal difference last season compared to Bristol City's -6.

Bristol City were a popular pick to jump up the table in pre-season, but their Opening Day performance was a little concerning, only able to muster five shots in the game, two from open play. We need to see more from the Robins before we start to rate them as a team in the same league as Millwall.

If City were a pre-season dark horse, Millwall are the dependable stayer, finishing 8th, 11th, then 9th, then 8th. The chance to be on maximum points from two games should have the fans and players in fine fettle.

It's hard not to be impressed with Gillingham's start to the season: an away win at well-fancied Stockport, followed by a 3-1 win against Championship Southampton.

Their game plan for both games was perfect, with a fantastic defensive performance fuelling their attack. Neil Harris has got a strong squad for League Two level, and seems to have achieved absolute buy in from the players.

Against Accrington, they should be able to play more on the front foot. With Tom Nichols, Jonny Williams and George Lapslie in the team, that's no bad thing at all. There's an incredible feeling around the place at Priestfield, with this strong start backing up the fact that they picked up the 2nd most points in League Two from the turn of the year.

Accrington's 3-0 win at Newport didn't reflect what was a very open game, in which they rode their luck. They've lost 26 of their last 46 away games, albeit at League One level, and Gillingham should be able to keep riding the wave to another victory.

The home side head into this one as odds-on favourites despite being beaten 3-0 by Accrington on opening day. Newport County are now generally third favourites for relegation, pessimism which isn't reflected on their price in this tough assignment.

On first look, Doncaster's season couldn't have started much worse with a 1-0 home defeat to League Two minnows Harrogate Town, but in truth they were by far the better side throughout and were undone by a dubious penalty and some tremendous last ditch defending.

Grant McCann has already taken Doncaster up out of League Two before, then going on to win the League One title with Hull, so is as good a manager as you can expect at this level. They made some impressive additions in the summer and are being written off far too early for a visit from which they can expect to return home with at least a point.

Life at Vicarage Road for Valerian Ismael couldn't have got off to a better start after a 4-0 home win over QPR last weekend but, given the issues at the west London club, it has to come with an asterisk until we see the Hornets do it against stronger opposition.

They raced in a four-goal first-half lead last weekend but, on current evidence, that could be par for the course against the relegation favourites. They are unlikely to have it so easy against a buoyant Argyle fresh off a 3-1 win against Huddersfield to mark their return to the second tier.

Steven Schumacher's side are experts at causing chaos in the final third and won't allow Watford to dominate possession as they did last weekend. In Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker they have two exciting ball carriers who will provide a serious threat to Watford's backline.

That Watford put out a near first-team at Stevenage in the Carabao Cup in midweek and could only muster a 1-1 draw, eventually losing on penalties, should serve as a warning to those putting them into their accumulators this weekend.