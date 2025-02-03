Middlesbrough v Sunderland: Oppose goals in Tees-Wear tussle

Boro uninspiring against league's elite

Competitive Black Cats difficult to beat

Oppose goals in tight Riverside tussle

Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Monday February 3, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Carrick bemoans Middlesbrough errors

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick said his side "shot themselves in the foot" during their 2-1 defeat to Preston at Deepdale last weekend. Goals from Stefan Stefan Thordarson and Emil Riis secured the victory after Delano Burgzorg levelled for the Teessiders, a result that leaves Boro sixth, with Carrick left to bemoan costly errors.

He said, "I thought it was there for us. We started well, defended well and took control for large parts. There were a couple of moments where we shot ourselves in the foot. The boys are devastated, I'm disappointed, it hurts. It is a horrible day to be sitting here with nothing. We were really good for a lot of the game. We've just got to learn from this."

Top goalscorer Emmanuel Latte Lath was forced off injured early on in the game and he looks unlikely to feature for Middlesbrough on Monday night. However, Boro have been very active in the January transfer market and can now call upon goalkeeper Mark Travers, versatile Ryan Giles, and striker Morgan Whittaker all bolstering the ranks.

Le Bris laments sloppy Sunderland

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris lamented his side's second-half performance following their home 2-2 draw against rock-bottom Plymouth last weekend. Wilson Isidor equalised for the Black Cats after Argyle had taken the lead through an own goal; Trai Hume volleyed in Sunderland's second before Argyle snatched a dramatic 90th-minute equaliser.

Speaking post-match, Le Bris said: "At the end, I think we were a bit lucky to win a point. I think we started well because the first half was OK, but we were faced with a very compact block and we found some solutions, but didn't create many chances. During the second half I think we made many mistakes, and we and we didn't end of the game properly."

The Wearsiders are still hoping to add to their squad ahead of Monday night's match-up with another forward player the priority. Sunderland will head to Teesside with doubts surrounding Alan Browne's fitness but Ahmed Abdullahi is available for selection again. However, Romaine Mundle, Tommy Watson and Aji Alese are all on the treatment table.

Sunderland were 1-0 winners in the reverse encounter back in September and the Black Cats are now searching for their first league double over Middlesbrough since 1961-62. The Wearsiders have won just twice in their last 27 trips to Boro (W2-D9-L16) and have tabled only two triumphs in the past nine league meetings over the past decade (W2-D2-L5).

Middlesbrough 2.3211/8 are ranked second on Expected Points (xP) and have underachieved by seven points according to Expected Goals (xG) data. Boro have won the xG battle in 20 of 29 Championship contests yet managed only 12 actual league victories, returning W3-D5-L3 in their last 11. The hosts are also W3-D4-L6 when facing top-half teams this term.

Sunderland 3.002/1 are one of the division's overachievers according to underlying metrics with the Black Cats boasting almost nine points more than projected. Nevertheless, Regis Le Bris' boys have suffered only four league losses, all of which have arrived by a one-goal margin. The visitors have conceded multiple goals on only seven occasions thus far.

The Championship is avergaing 2.48 goals per-game with only 51% of fixtures seeing at least one side failing to score. Yet we're being offered 23/202.15 quotes on Both Teams To Score - No on Monday night despite the magnitude of the match and the two teams' overwhelming low-scoring records against fellow top Championship teams this term.

Middlesbrough have delivered BTTS No winners in six of seven Riverside showdowns against fellow top-half teams, whilst Sunderland have followed suit in six of 11 matches against the top-10. Boro have also bagged six (40%) clean sheets in their 15 home league outings, a feat matched by the Black Cats in their 15 away Championship contests across the campaign.

With the duo embroiled in the promotion shake-up, plus the regional rivalry, I'm happy to take the odds-against quotes on at least one side managing to keep their sheets clean on Monday night.