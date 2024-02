Referee Darren England is averaging 5.89 yellows per 90

Luke O'Nien has already been booked eight times in the Championship this season

Local boy Hayden Hackney made three fouls last time these teams met

Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Sunday, 12:00

When there is a question as to whether it's the Tees-Wear or the Wear-Tees Derby, it suggests that this isn't a rivalry to trouble the most iconic in the English football pyramid. It isn't a cosy relationship between the two sets of fans though, and the Mackems will want revenge after a 4-0 defeat in the reverse at The Stadium of Light.

This isn't the ideal game for Mick Beale, who's come under early pressure since taking the Sunderland job given few fans were happy with his appointment in the first place. They come here fresh off a 3-1 win over Stoke, but the club's inability to land key targets in January, namely a striker, meant any respite that win had provided was short-lived.

The home side will go level on points with their opponents should they win this one, although it would need another four goal margin to muscle ahead of them on goal difference. Boro picked up just one point in their last two home games, against Rotherham and Coventry, and with Morgan Rogers having left for Aston Villa late in the window, they also don't look in great nick coming into this.

Rather than trying to work out which side is the best betting value in what could be a fairly nervy affair, we have an angle to play due to the referee who'll be on the whistle.

Card machine England in charge

Darren England has officiated nine games this season and has given 58 yellow cards and two reds. This averages at 5.89 yellows per 90, which is comfortably the highest of any Championship referee who has taken charge of five or more games.

Even if this isn't a particularly fierce derby, there have been four reds shown in the last four meetings between the two, and back in October Dan Neil's sending off was one of eight cards shown. The 11/8 over 5.5 cards, effectively meaning England just has to hit his average, looks a big price.

We can throw Luke O'Nien to be shown a card into the betslip too. He has already been booked eight times in the Championship, and one in their FA Cup game against 'proper' rivals Newcastle. He picked up 11 last season, and is as dependable as it gets to collect a ticket when they start flying.

Then for the home team local-boy Hayden Hackney also looks a good shout to pick up a caution. He wasn't booked in the reverse but did commit three fouls, and has six yellows to his name this season. He averages 1.6 fouls per 90 and, having also amassed nine bookings last season, is another who looks like a walking yellow in a game like this.

Back Over 5.5 cards, O'Nien and Hackney to be shown a card @ 17/29.50 Bet now

