Leicester have failed to score just once this season

Leeds have found goalscoring form of late

Entertainment expected at the KP

Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here

Harry Winks' goal 10 minutes from time ensured Leicester 2.1011/10 won a club-record ninth successive league fixture last weekend to preserve their five-point cushion at the top of the Championship. The Foxes made it 13 wins from 14 second-tier fixtures since demotion but were made to work hard for maximum points at Loftus Road.

Stephy Mavididi had put the visitors in front, although Rangers equalised before half-time. A second-half red card handed the initiative to Leicester, and with Enzo Maresca's men already dominating possession, the extra man eventually proved decisive.

Maresca was keen for his players to celebrate the success post-match and took great satisfaction in the victory. He said, "It was exactly the game we expected. We tried to move them side to side, we tried to change the shape but it's always difficult to find the right space and solution. It's a matter of patience. In the end we completely deserved to win."

Leeds 3.6013/5 maintained their place in third after returning to winning ways with a walloping of Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield at Elland Road last weekend. Dan James and Crysencio Summerville scored two goals apiece in a blistering first-half performance with the Whites running out impressive 4-1 winners

Daniel Farke made four changes to the side that lost 1-0 at Stoke in midweek with James and Summerville recalled along with Jamie Shackleton and Glen Kamara. The response was emphatic as Leeds racked up 15 shots before the interval, 11 of which were from inside the penalty area with the hosts' enjoying 68% of possession in the opening period.

Acknowledging the start, Farke said, "It was an electrifying with some unbelievable offensive work, we were all over them - it was not perfect but we couldn't complain much at half-time."

The Leeds boss did bring Sam Byram, Joe Rodon and Summerville off early, although all three are expected to be available for despite reporting minor muscle issues.

Leicester and Leeds are the two highest rated Championship sides according to the underlying metrics with both clubs boasting exceptional shot data. If the second-tier giants continue their front-foot approach to proceedings on Friday night, punters should be treated to an exciting and entertaining shootout at the King Power Stadium.

Understandably, Over 2.5 Goals is trading at just 1.695/7. However, backing Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score via the Bet Builder will give us a more attractive [17/20] option.

Back Over 2.5 Goals & BTTS @ 17/20 Bet now

Leicester have fired a solitary blank this season, striking twice or more in 10 of 14 league outings. The Foxes have generated a league-best 1.86 Expected Goals (xG) average and were thumping 4-1 winners when meeting Southampton earlier this term.

Leeds have failed to score on four occasions, yet the Whites arrive in impressive scoring form, netting in six of seven, as well as playing out goal-heavy matches with fellow high-flyers Ipswich (4-3) and Southampton (1-3). The visitors boast a 1.72 xG average with that figure rising to 1.82 xG when taking into account the most recent eight encounters.

With an abundance of exceptional goal threats on either side, it's difficult to envisage a drab and dreary affair on Friday night.