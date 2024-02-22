Leeds v Leicester: Whites appeal at 15/8

Leeds highest rated team on xP and xG

Leeds 2.0621/20 extended their Championship winning streak to eight as a 2-0 win at Plymouth pushed the Whites back up to second in the standings. Daniel Farke's side struggled to produce their customary slick football and allowed Argyle to make it a real contest, yet their quality told with goals in each half from Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter

Farke was delighted with what his team efforts at Home Park and piled praise on his players post-match. He said: "I am a happy man, first because no other side since October has managed to come away from here with three points. Plymouth is a really good side, hard to beat at home and you have to dig in and show compactness. A very mature performance."

Leeds were once again without Patrick Bamford up front and though Farke started with Joel Piroe up top, he made a change to switch the Dutchman with Rutter, in the 10 role. Bamford is again expected to miss out on Friday night with Pascal Struijk, Sam Byram and Stuart Dallas all still sidelined. Daniel James is hoping for a recall to the starting XI.

Runaway Championship leaders Leicester 3.8514/5 saw their lead cut to nine points as Middlesbrough pocketed a shock 2-1 success at the King Power Stadium last weekend. Boro defended resolutely, surrendered possession, and hit the Foxes on the break to great effect as they took a 2-0 half-time lead with Jamie Vardy halving the deficit in the second period.

Leicester boss Enzo Marasca had used four of his five substitutes by the hour mark and despite continuing to dominate - winning the shot count 24-5 - the Foxes could not break through for a second time, managing just two on-target attempts. The surprise first home reverse since November also saw City's four-game winning streak come to an end.

Speaking post-match, Marasca said: "It's a shame. We created many, many chances but in the end, we dropped points. We finished 0-2 in the first half, but we didn't deserve that. It's one of those days - we missed chances and didn't hit the target from six yards. The important thing is to be in the game. It's frustrating but you cannot win every game."

Leeds were narrow 1-0 winners when the two teams met at the King Power Stadium back in November, and the Whites are 2.0621/20 favourites to repeat the feat on home soil. Daniel Farke's second-placed side are the highest rated team in the league according to Expected Points (xP) and Expected Goals (xG) and boast the division's best home record (W12-D4-L0).

Leicester are W12-D2-L2 on their travels, winning away at three of their five trips to top-seven teams, though the Foxes underlying metrics have wavered from their sky-high early season standings in recent months. Since Christmas, City have failed to win four of their 10 league tussles and recorded only three clean sheets in that same Championship sample.

Backed by a vociferous home support, I'm eager to support in-form Leeds here and I'm happy to take the eye-catching 15/82.88 available on Leeds to win and Under 3.5 Goals. Three of Leicester's four fixtures with top-four rivals have featured Under 2.5 Goals and the magnitude of the match may ensure the total goal count stays relatively low at Elland Road.

