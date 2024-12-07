Leeds United v Derby County: Back Leeds to win again at Evens

Leeds looking to get back to winning ways

Farke's side incredible at home

Not much hope of a rare Warne win on the road

Leeds United vs Derby County

Leeds United enter the early kick-off knowing a victory would take them back into the automatic promotion places.

The race for the title is proving an excellent battle with Leeds United fighting with Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland and fast-emerging Middlesbrough at this early stage.

However, they came unstuck at Blackburn Rovers last time out and Derby County will hope to follow a similar script when they turn up at Elland Road.

The Rams are currently 15th in the league table having endured a strange run of late - their last nine matches have finished 1-1 or 2-1 with Derby winning just once and losing thrice.

Leeds almost unbeatable at home

Daniel Farke's Leeds have been lauded by many as favourites for the title thanks to their performance levels this season and that is especially the case at home.

They come into this having won each of their last six at home. They have conceded just twice in their last eight at home while scoring twice or more in eight of nine, only failing to score against Burnley whose defensive record has been ludicrous so far.

The most impressive aspect about their defensive record is that they aren't overperforming their underlying numbers across the season at home. They are yet to concede more than nine shots or 1xG in a home match.

As for going forward, they have created at least 1.2xG in every home match and managed at least 13 efforts at goal in every league game bar one - which came on matchday two. Leeds are an all-round fantastic side and it shows no signs of letting up as they come into this weekend.

A tough afternoon in store for Derby

It's going to be a tough task for Paul Warne and Derby County.

Warne has had a tough time of things in management on the road, especially in the Championship. The Rams' win at Coventry City was just his 8th in 72 attempts, and six of those came in the 2020-21 campaign almost entirely played behind closed doors.

They enter this one having lost just one of their last five away (at Stoke City) and both teams have scored in those five. However, their performances provide little reason to believe they will see off a side as strong as Leeds United.

They have created 1xG on the road just twice (once in their last eight) while managing a paltry combined 17 shots in their last three. They have conceded at least 1xG in seven of those nine, conceding in every away match and at least 11 shots in all bar one.

A team that aren't comfortable on the road and don't create much vs one that is very dominant at home. I'm back the promotion chasers to win without conceding a goal once more.

