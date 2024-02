Ipswich have only failed to score in one game at home

WBA have lost their last three away games

Moore scored two goals from seven shots in 45 minutes

Ipswich v WBA

Saturday, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports Football

Although these two sides sit 4th and 5th in the Championship table, their realistic ambitions are very different. Ipswich's recent run of one win in their last eight has seen them tumble from Leicester's biggest title challengers to the outsider of three for the second automatic promotion place, while for WBA, it's all about securing a play-off berth with gap to the top four now eleven points.

The first thing to look at here is why Town's form has taken a dive, and if we can expect it to return. We should note that two of these eight games were against champions-elect Leicester, where the two draws were pretty good performances and results.

The two defeats were an aberration of a performance at Leeds in the 4-0 loss, and then a curious game at Deepdale last time out when Preston raced into a three-goal lead in somewhat fortuitous circumstances, with the first two lucky not to be chalked off.

Ipswich were flat in the first half, maybe shaking off the hangover of being knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Maidstone, but were much improved once new signings Kieffer Moore and Ali Al-Hamadi were introduced in the second half, although the two goals were too little, too late.

That is maybe a sign of things to come, with this downturn of form coinciding with George Hirst's injury, but it should also be noted that Ipswich's non-penalty xG ratio since the run started remains the fifth best in the division.

WBA's away day struggles

West Brom's recent results have followed a trend, having won their last four home games, and lost their last three away games without scoring a goal.

Their dominance at The Hawthorns, even against the better Championship sides, has not translated onto the road and this looks like another tough assignment against an Ipswich side who know that they need to win to put the pressure back on Leeds and Southampton.

Back Moore to fire again

After his two goals, Kieffer Moore will surely start here and looks value to score first at 5/16.00. He had seven shots on Saturday having come on for Kayden Jackson at half-time and will be Ipswich's focal point in attack in a way that link-man Hirst wasn't.

With quality delivery from Leif Davis and Wes Burns, Moore should thrive in this new-look Ipswich team and Corberan's main task will be to stop the target man from dominating in the box as he did on his second Ipswich debut.

Their new striker looks like he could be the key for more points (sorry), and looks value to pick up where he left off and open the scoring on Saturday.