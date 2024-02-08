</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="/betting-explained/">Betting Explained </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fchampionship-opta-stats-tips-and-predictions-for-saturdays-3pm-kick-offs-080224-904.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fchampionship-opta-stats-tips-and-predictions-for-saturdays-3pm-kick-offs-080224-904.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Back leaders to frustrate champions </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-including-13-1-tip-and-10-1-bet-builder-070224-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets including 13/1 assist tip and 10/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-mainz-v-union-berlin-bundesliga-betting-tips-best-bets-match-preview-060224-1063.html">Wednesday Football Tips: Back 4/1 Bet Builder for Bundesliga basement battle</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/cheltenham-festival-focus-the-dublin-racing-festival-debrief-050224-1081.html">Cheltenham Festival Focus: The Dublin Racing Festival debrief</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-only-bettor-daryl-carters-81-kim-muir-antepost-bet-070224-1290.html">Cheltenham...Only Bettor: 8/1 tip in the Kim Muir from Daryl Carter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-two-decent-prices-for-thursday-newcastle-double-080224-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Two decent prices for Thursday Newcastle double </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-pga-tour-waste-management-phoenix-open-and-dp-world-tour-qatar-masters-060224-204.html">Golf Tips: Experts' Phoenix Open and Qatar Masters best bets</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/qatar-masters-first-round-leader-tips-picks-from-66-1-to-80-1-060224-719.html">Qatar Masters First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 66/1 to 80/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/qatar-masters-each-way-tips-course-comforts-suit-45-1-campillo-050224-721.html">Qatar Masters Each-Way Tips: Course comforts suit 45/1 Campillo </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/australia-v-west-indies-first-t20-tips-windies-have-a-chance-in-the-chase-080224-194.html">Australia v West Indies First T20 Tips: Windies have a chance in the chase</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-and-sat20-juiced-up-jourg-can-down-giants-next-070224-194.html">ILt20 and SAT20 tips: Juiced-up Joburg can down Giants next</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-and-sat20-tips-joburg-could-sack-royals-campaign-060224-194.html">ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Joburg could sack Royals campaign</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Outright pick Sinner favoured to win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-and-betting-preview-back-medvedevs-experience-81-to-win-through-in-f-270124-186.html">Australian Open Men's Final: Back Medvedev's experience @ 8/1 to win through in five setter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-womens-final-tips-defending-champion-to-win-again-260124-1305.html">Australian Open Women's Final Tips: Defending champion to win again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-and-latest-betting-news-from-betfairs-washington-dc-fact-finding-mission-060224-1308.html">US Election 2024 live from Washington D.C: Trump's odds stand firm</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/2024-us-election-odds-should-donald-trump-be-the-favourite-070224-171.html">US Election 2024: Should Donald Trump be the favourite?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/by-election-odds-labour-favourites-in-wellingborough-kingswood-and-rochdale-050224-204.html">By-Election Odds: Labour favourites to complete February hat-trick</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">UK Other Sport</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-france-to-topple-champions-ireland-in-heavyweight-opener-290124-624.html">Six Nations Betting Tips: France to topple champions Ireland in heavyweight opener</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-and-predictions-tournament-preview-back-france-to-rebound-from-world-cup-blow-240124-624.html">Six Nations Tips: Back France to rebound from World Cup blow with title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/saturday-rugby-world-cup-final-predictions-new-zealand-v-south-africa-south-africa-and-new-zealand-to-serve-up-classic-final-231023-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: South Africa and New Zealand to serve up classic final</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-predictions-san-francisco-49ers-v-kansas-city-chiefs-tips-mike-carlson-backs-unders-in-12-bets-for-vegas-080224-815.html">Super Bowl LVIII: Mike Carlson's 12 bets for a close game in Vegas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/ultimate-guide-to-the-super-bowl-2024-how-to-bet-on-the-nfl-predictions-and-betting-tips-for-vegas-showdown-070224-629.html">Ultimate Guide to the Super Bowl 2024: Education, Predictions and Betting Tips</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-lviii-props-bets-tips-and-predictions-kansas-city-chiefs-v-san-francisco-49ers-gatorade-taylor-swift-and-more-070224-204.html">Super Bowl LVIII Props Bets: Gatorade, Taylor, Travis and more</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/SalahYellow.220x124.jpeg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/KaneYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/e70fac1d5de775907f27710420ecda29f86a10d8.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Arrows.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/CloughYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Championship Opta Stats: Best bets for Saturday's 3pm KOs</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jack-critchley/">Jack Critchley</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-02-08">08 February 2024</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Championship Opta Stats: Best bets for Saturday's 3pm KOs", "name": "Championship Opta Stats: Best bets for Saturday's 3pm KOs", "description": "Using the Opta Stats, Jack Critchley has picked out a recommended bet in each of the nine Championship matches taking place on Saturday afternoon...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/championship-opta-stats-tips-and-predictions-for-saturdays-3pm-kick-offs-080224-904.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/championship-opta-stats-tips-and-predictions-for-saturdays-3pm-kick-offs-080224-904.html", "datePublished": "2024-02-08T10:46:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-02-08T13:22:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Using the Opta Stats, Jack Critchley has picked out a recommended bet in each of the nine Championship matches taking place on Saturday afternoon... Foxes to take advantage of Hornets' slump Tigers and Swans to entertain Leeds to keep Millers at arm's length Get free football acca or Bet Builder this weekend Read about Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer here Watford vs Leicester Watford's poor home form to continue Opta Stats: "Watford have lost 10 of their last 15 league matches against Leicester City (W3 D2), including each of the last three in a row" "Having only lost two of their opening 11 home league games this season (W5 D4), Watford have since lost three of their last four at Vicarage Road in the Championship (D1)" Watford's play-off push has been vanquished in recent weeks with the Hornets winning just one of their last seven. Valerian Ismael's side haven't been beaten heavily during that sequence, yet they've ended up on the wrong side of games against bottom-half sides. In fact, 13th placed Cardiff are the highest-ranked opposition that they have faced since mid-December and they have a tough week ahead with a midweek visit to Norwich following this home game against the leaders. At Vicarage Road, the hosts haven't scored more than a single goal since the end of November and it's almost exactly three months since they last kept a clean sheet here. Leicester were exceptional last weekend as they put five past struggling Stoke. The Foxes have scored eight times across their last two matches despite missing a number of players through injury or AFCON. Although their away form hasn't been impeccable, they have been victorious in four of their last six and they should be able to take advantage of the Hornets' malaise. Betfair Bet: Back Leicester to Win and Over 1.5 Goals at [11/10] QPR vs Norwich Entertaining match at Loftus Road Opta Stat: "Norwich City have lost three of their last four away league games by a 1-0 scoreline (W1) after scoring in each of their first 11 matches on the road this season, averaging over two goals a game (23 in 11 - 2.1 per game)" Following their horrendous slump at the end of 2023, QPR have picked up in recent weeks and have managed to put together a three match unbeaten streak. Marti Cifuentes has made some January additions and performances are expected to continue improving. The R's have found the net in four of their last five at this venue and have out-shot their opponents in two of their last three. The arrival of Joe Hodge has given them some much-needed dynamism in the final third. Norwich have been excellent at home, yet their away performances haven't neccessarily followed suit. Although they've failed to score in three of their last four on the road, they went down to 10 in the first half against WBA and struggled to break down the best home side in the division (Leeds). They've shown how dangerous they can be with a victory at Hull and an impressive 2-2 draw at Ipswich. Betfair Bet: Back BTTS at [3/4] Middlesbrough vs Bristol City City to frustrate the hosts Opta Stat: "Bristol City are winless in six league games (D3 L3), their longest such run since August 2021 (12). Away from home, the Robins have won just one of their last 10 in the Championship (D4 L5)" Earlier in the campaign, Middlesbrough could be usually replied upon to collect maximum points at home. However, that hasn't been the case in recent weeks having failed to win in five of their last six matches here. Boro have netted 2+ goals here just once since October 3rd and they need to be more clinical in the final third. Bristol City went 120 minutes in midweek before being eliminated in a penalty shootout by Nottingham Forest. The Robins are likely to be tired and that may filter into their performance. They are struggling for goals, yet they've only conceded seven in their last six. They might not trouble Boro's defence, but they are unlikely to be swept aside easily. Betfair Bet: Back Under 2.5 Goals at [9/10] Hull vs Swansea Two good footballing sides to produce an entertaining spectacle Opta Stat: "Hull City's Jaden Philogene has been directly involved in 12 goals in just 15 Championship appearances this season (7G 5A) with the 21-year-old scoring once in all three of his league appearances against Swansea for three different clubs (Stoke, Cardiff and Hull)" Hull's financial situation has been heavily analysed on social media this week. However, on the field, they have been fairly impressive. Liam Rosenior is an astute leader and his side is now jam-packed full of talent. The Tigers have now won back-to-back matches and they've kept a clean sheet in each of those victories, yet they could find it difficult to keep swashbuckling Swansea off the scoresheet. The Swans were fairly impressive in their 1-0 defeat to Plymouth last week and they are creating plenty of chances under Luke Williams. Nevertheless, having conceded 13 times in their last five away matches, they will always give away opportunities. Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Hull vs Swansea at [8/11] Sunderland vs Plymouth Improving Black Cats to edge out the visitors Opta Stat: "Sunderland's Jack Clarke (33) has created more chances following a carry of 5+ metres with the ball than any player in the Championship this season, whilst Plymouth's Morgan Whittaker (46) has recorded the most shots following such a carry in the competition this term. Whittaker has been directly involved in 11 goals across his last eight league appearances (8G 3A)" This game is likely to be of interest due to Jack Clarke vs Morgan Whittaker, but it'll also be intriguing to see which of these two relatively new managers can pick up maximum points. Sunderland have tightened up defensively under Mick Beale and have conceded just six in their last seven. The Black Cats eased past Stoke in their previous home clash and did create chances against Middlesbrough last weekend. Plymouth were in FA Cup action on Tuesday night and played 120 minutes against high-flying Leeds. Ian Foster's men have been improving and changing style in recent weeks, although their 1-0 win against Swansea at the weekend was a bit of a smash and grab. The Pilgrims are likely to concede a few opportunities and the hosts may edge this. Betfair Bet: Back Sunderland to Win and Under 3.5 Goals at [13/10] Leeds vs Rotherham Another clean sheet for the Whites Opta Stat: "Rotherham United are winless in 27 away league matches (D11 L16), the joint-longest such run in their Football League history, also going 27 without a win on the road in October 1978 and August 2017. Indeed, the last side to go 28+ away games without winning in the Football League were Gillingham from August 2009 to October 2010 (30)" Leeds were in FA Cup action in midweek, but their squad is deep enough to cope with this hectic schedule. The Whites have been in sensational form, winning each of their last five matches. They've scored 10 times and conceded just a single goal during that sequence. Daniel Farke's side cannot afford to lose momentum at this stage of the season and, with promotion rivals Ipswich's form beginning to falter, Leeds will see this as a good opportunity to collect maximum points. Rotherham have improved under Leam Richardson and they have made things a lot tighter in recent games. The Millers won't make this easy for the hosts, yet they lack quality in the final third and could struggle to penetrate the hosts' rearguard. Betfair Bet: Back Both Teams to Score? No at [6/10] Southampton vs Huddersfield Terriers to test the impressive Saints Opta Stat: "Southampton have won each of their last eight home league games, their longest such streak since a run of 19 from February to November 2011" The Saints are still on the march and Russell Martin's side have now ousted Ipswich from second spot. They were ruthless in the FA Cup in midweek and have an incredible depth to their talented squad. At home, they've won each of their last five and conceded just a single goal during that sequence. They will see this as a chance to extend their unbeaten sequence to 22. Twelve Championship managers have lost their jobs since the Saints were last defeated and on current evidence, they look set to return to the top flight. Huddersfield were excellent under caretaker boss Jon Worthington. The Terriers picked up some much-needed points in their basement battle with Sheffield Wednesday, but this is a much sterner test for the West Yorkshire outfit. They lost 4-1 to Leicester fairly recently, but they looked decent going forward in that contest. They fail to convince at the back. Betfair Bet: Back Both Teams to Score? Yes at [9/10] Cardiff vs Preston BTTS in South Wales Opta Stat: "Preston's Will Keane has scored more Championship goals in 2024 than any other player (5); the striker has seven goals in his last seven league appearances after failing to score in any of his 10 outings prior" Cardiff made some much-needed January additions and they'll be looking to use last weekend's 1-0 victory over Watford as a springboard. The Bluebirds don't keep many clean sheets at home and have recorded just a single shutout since the end of October. Aaron Ramsey made return to the XI this weekend and, with Famara Diedhiou re-acclimatising to life in the Championship, they are likely to find a way through. Preston have improved in recent weeks and although Ryan Lowe still hasn't convinced some sections of the support, his side have improved their output in the final third. They've netted seven in their last four, although they rarely keep a clean sheet on their travels. Betfair Bet: Back BTTS in Cardiff vs Preston at [9/10] Blackburn vs Stoke Potters to take advantage of Rovers' uncertainty Opta Stat: "Blackburn are winless in eight league games (D2 L6), last going longer without victory in February 2016 (run of 9) under Paul Lambert" At the time of writing, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the future of Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson. Regardless of his position, Rovers' form across the last five days has been abysmal and they are conceding far too many goals. Stoke aren't much better off and the initial promise of the Schumacher tenure has quickly dissipated. Nevertheless, they appear to be in slightly better shape and have a better squad with fewer injuries. They should get something from this encounter. Betfair Bet: Back Stoke Draw No Bet at [1/1] Read more Championship previews and tips here. ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/e52c400cbe0593e0170b8ac569a140e49bd46ee3.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/e52c400cbe0593e0170b8ac569a140e49bd46ee3.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/e52c400cbe0593e0170b8ac569a140e49bd46ee3.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Jack Critchley", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jack_critchley" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/e52c400cbe0593e0170b8ac569a140e49bd46ee3.728x485.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/e52c400cbe0593e0170b8ac569a140e49bd46ee3.450x300.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/e52c400cbe0593e0170b8ac569a140e49bd46ee3.600x400.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/e52c400cbe0593e0170b8ac569a140e49bd46ee3.728x485.jpg 728w" alt="Leicester boss Enzo Maresca "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Enzo Maresca will be hoping that his side can extend their lead at the top of the table </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Championship%20Opta%20Stats%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Saturday%27s%203pm%20KOs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fchampionship-opta-stats-tips-and-predictions-for-saturdays-3pm-kick-offs-080224-904.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fchampionship-opta-stats-tips-and-predictions-for-saturdays-3pm-kick-offs-080224-904.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fchampionship-opta-stats-tips-and-predictions-for-saturdays-3pm-kick-offs-080224-904.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fchampionship-opta-stats-tips-and-predictions-for-saturdays-3pm-kick-offs-080224-904.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fchampionship-opta-stats-tips-and-predictions-for-saturdays-3pm-kick-offs-080224-904.html&text=Championship%20Opta%20Stats%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Saturday%27s%203pm%20KOs" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Using the Opta Stats, Jack Critchley has picked out a recommended bet in each of the nine Championship matches taking place on Saturday afternoon...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Foxes to take advantage of Hornets' slump</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong></strong>Tigers and Swans to entertain</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Leeds to keep Millers at arm's length</h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=FBFREESTATIC0802">Get free football acca or Bet Builder this weekend</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html">Read about Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer here</a></strong><strong></strong></h3> </li> <hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Watford vs Leicester</h3> <h4>Watford's poor home form to continue</h4> <p><strong>Opta Stats: </strong></p> <p>"Watford have lost 10 of their last 15 league matches against Leicester City (W3 D2), including each of the last three in a row"</p> <p>"Having only lost two of their opening 11 home league games this season (W5 D4), Watford have since lost three of their last four at Vicarage Road in the Championship (D1)"</p> <p>Watford's play-off push has been vanquished in recent weeks with the Hornets winning just one of their last seven. Valerian Ismael's side haven't been beaten heavily during that sequence, yet they've ended up on the wrong side of games against bottom-half sides. In fact, 13th placed Cardiff are the highest-ranked opposition that they have faced since mid-December and they have a tough week ahead with a midweek visit to Norwich following this home game against the leaders. At Vicarage Road, the hosts haven't scored more than a single goal since the end of November and it's almost exactly three months since they last kept a clean sheet here.</p> <p>Leicester were exceptional last weekend as they put five past struggling Stoke. The Foxes have scored eight times across their last two matches despite missing a number of players through injury or AFCON. Although their away form hasn't been impeccable, they have been victorious in four of their last six and they should be able to take advantage of the Hornets' malaise.</p> <p><strong> Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13027979%26bsmId%3D924.392885581">Back Leicester to Win and Over 1.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.11"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.11</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>QPR vs Norwich</h3> <h4>Entertaining match at Loftus Road</h4> <p><strong>Opta Stat: </strong></p> <p>"Norwich City have lost three of their last four away league games by a 1-0 scoreline (W1) after scoring in each of their first 11 matches on the road this season, averaging over two goals a game (23 in 11 - 2.1 per game)"</p> <p>Following their horrendous slump at the end of 2023, QPR have picked up in recent weeks and have managed to put together a three match unbeaten streak. Marti Cifuentes has made some January additions and performances are expected to continue improving. The R's have found the net in four of their last five at this venue and have out-shot their opponents in two of their last three. The arrival of Joe Hodge has given them some much-needed dynamism in the final third.</p> <p>Norwich have been excellent at home, yet their away performances haven't neccessarily followed suit. Although they've failed to score in three of their last four on the road, they went down to 10 in the first half against WBA and struggled to break down the best home side in the division (Leeds). They've shown how dangerous they can be with a victory at Hull and an impressive 2-2 draw at Ipswich.</p> <p><strong>Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246%26bsmId%3D924.392883447">Back BTTS at 3/4</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Middlesbrough vs Bristol City</h3> <h4>City to frustrate the hosts</h4> <p><strong>Opta Stat: </strong></p> <p>"Bristol City are winless in six league games (D3 L3), their longest such run since August 2021 (12). Away from home, the Robins have won just one of their last 10 in the Championship (D4 L5)"</p> <p>Earlier in the campaign, Middlesbrough could be usually replied upon to collect maximum points at home. However, that hasn't been the case in recent weeks having failed to win in five of their last six matches here. Boro have netted 2+ goals here just once since October 3rd and they need to be more clinical in the final third.</p> <p>Bristol City went 120 minutes in midweek before being eliminated in a penalty shootout by Nottingham Forest. The Robins are likely to be tired and that may filter into their performance. They are struggling for goals, yet they've only conceded seven in their last six. They might not trouble Boro's defence, but they are unlikely to be swept aside easily.</p> <p><strong>Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47972%26bsmId%3D924.392884338">Back Under 2.5 Goals at 9/10</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Hull vs Swansea</h3> <h4>Two good footballing sides to produce an entertaining spectacle</h4> <p><strong>Opta Stat: </strong></p> <p>"Hull City's Jaden Philogene has been directly involved in 12 goals in just 15 Championship appearances this season (7G 5A) with the 21-year-old scoring once in all three of his league appearances against Swansea for three different clubs (Stoke, Cardiff and Hull)"</p> <p>Hull's financial situation has been heavily analysed on social media this week. However, on the field, they have been fairly impressive. Liam Rosenior is an astute leader and his side is now jam-packed full of talent. The Tigers have now won back-to-back matches and they've kept a clean sheet in each of those victories, yet they could find it difficult to keep swashbuckling Swansea off the scoresheet.</p> <p>The Swans were fairly impressive in their 1-0 defeat to Plymouth last week and they are creating plenty of chances under Luke Williams. Nevertheless, having conceded 13 times in their last five away matches, they will always give away opportunities.</p> <p><strong>Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47973%26bsmId%3D924.392882016">Back Over 2.5 Goals in Hull vs Swansea at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.73"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.73</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Sunderland vs Plymouth</h3> <h4>Improving Black Cats to edge out the visitors</h4> <p><strong>Opta Stat: </strong></p> <p>"Sunderland's Jack Clarke (33) has created more chances following a carry of 5+ metres with the ball than any player in the Championship this season, whilst Plymouth's Morgan Whittaker (46) has recorded the most shots following such a carry in the competition this term. Whittaker has been directly involved in 11 goals across his last eight league appearances (8G 3A)"</p> <p>This game is likely to be of interest due to Jack Clarke vs Morgan Whittaker, but it'll also be intriguing to see which of these two relatively new managers can pick up maximum points. Sunderland have tightened up defensively under Mick Beale and have conceded just six in their last seven. The Black Cats eased past Stoke in their previous home clash and did create chances against Middlesbrough last weekend.</p> <p>Plymouth were in FA Cup action on Tuesday night and played 120 minutes against high-flying Leeds. Ian Foster's men have been improving and changing style in recent weeks, although their 1-0 win against Swansea at the weekend was a bit of a smash and grab. The Pilgrims are likely to concede a few opportunities and the hosts may edge this.</p> <p><strong>Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13850922%26bsmId%3D924.392885873">Back Sunderland to Win and Under 3.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.30</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Leeds vs Rotherham</h3> <h4>Another clean sheet for the Whites</h4> <p><strong>Opta Stat: </strong></p> <p>"Rotherham United are winless in 27 away league matches (D11 L16), the joint-longest such run in their Football League history, also going 27 without a win on the road in October 1978 and August 2017. Indeed, the last side to go 28+ away games without winning in the Football League were Gillingham from August 2009 to October 2010 (30)"</p> <p>Leeds were in FA Cup action in midweek, but their squad is deep enough to cope with this hectic schedule. The Whites have been in sensational form, winning each of their last five matches. They've scored 10 times and conceded just a single goal during that sequence. Daniel Farke's side cannot afford to lose momentum at this stage of the season and, with promotion rivals Ipswich's form beginning to falter, Leeds will see this as a good opportunity to collect maximum points.</p> <p>Rotherham have improved under Leam Richardson and they have made things a lot tighter in recent games. The Millers won't make this easy for the hosts, yet they lack quality in the final third and could struggle to penetrate the hosts' rearguard.</p> <p><strong> Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30247%26bsmId%3D924.392882863">Back Both Teams to Score? No at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.60"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.60</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Southampton vs Huddersfield</h3> <h4>Terriers to test the impressive Saints</h4> <p><strong>Opta Stat: </strong></p> <p>"Southampton have won each of their last eight home league games, their longest such streak since a run of 19 from February to November 2011"</p> <p>The Saints are still on the march and Russell Martin's side have now ousted Ipswich from second spot. They were ruthless in the FA Cup in midweek and have an incredible depth to their talented squad. At home, they've won each of their last five and conceded just a single goal during that sequence. They will see this as a chance to extend their unbeaten sequence to 22. Twelve Championship managers have lost their jobs since the Saints were last defeated and on current evidence, they look set to return to the top flight.</p> <p>Huddersfield were excellent under caretaker boss Jon Worthington. The Terriers picked up some much-needed points in their basement battle with Sheffield Wednesday, but this is a much sterner test for the West Yorkshire outfit. They lost 4-1 to Leicester fairly recently, but they looked decent going forward in that contest. They fail to convince at the back.</p> <p><strong>Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246%26bsmId%3D924.392886128">Back Both Teams to Score? Yes at 9/10</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Cardiff vs Preston</h3> <h4>BTTS in South Wales</h4> <p><strong>Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Preston's Will Keane has scored more Championship goals in 2024 than any other player (5); the striker has seven goals in his last seven league appearances after failing to score in any of his 10 outings prior"</p> <p>Cardiff made some much-needed January additions and they'll be looking to use last weekend's 1-0 victory over Watford as a springboard. The Bluebirds don't keep many clean sheets at home and have recorded just a single shutout since the end of October. Aaron Ramsey made return to the XI this weekend and, with Famara Diedhiou re-acclimatising to life in the Championship, they are likely to find a way through.</p> <p>Preston have improved in recent weeks and although Ryan Lowe still hasn't convinced some sections of the support, his side have improved their output in the final third. They've netted seven in their last four, although they rarely keep a clean sheet on their travels.</p> <p><strong>Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246%26bsmId%3D924.392884891">Back BTTS in Cardiff vs Preston at 9/10</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Blackburn vs Stoke</h3> <h4>Potters to take advantage of Rovers' uncertainty</h4> <p><strong>Opta Stat: </strong></p> <p>"Blackburn are winless in eight league games (D2 L6), last going longer without victory in February 2016 (run of 9) under Paul Lambert"</p> <p>At the time of writing, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the future of Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson. Regardless of his position, Rovers' form across the last five days has been abysmal and they are conceding far too many goals.</p> <p>Stoke aren't much better off and the initial promise of the Schumacher tenure has quickly dissipated. Nevertheless, they appear to be in slightly better shape and have a better squad with fewer injuries. They should get something from this encounter.</p> <p><strong>Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D69720%26bsmId%3D924.392884598">Back Stoke Draw No Bet at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.00</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><h3><strong>Read more Championship previews and tips <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">here</a>.</strong></h3><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13027979%26bsmId%3D924.392885581">Back Leicester to Win and Over 1.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.11"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.11</span></b></a> <p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47973%26bsmId%3D924.392882016">Back Over 2.5 Goals in Hull vs Swansea @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.73"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.73</span></b></a> </p><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30247%26bsmId%3D924.392882863">Back Both Teams to Score? No in Leeds vs Rotherham @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.60"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.60</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Jack Critchley's 2023-24 P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 266.00<p>Returned: 256.30</p><p>P/L: -9.70</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Championship%20Opta%20Stats%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Saturday%27s%203pm%20KOs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fchampionship-opta-stats-tips-and-predictions-for-saturdays-3pm-kick-offs-080224-904.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fchampionship-opta-stats-tips-and-predictions-for-saturdays-3pm-kick-offs-080224-904.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fchampionship-opta-stats-tips-and-predictions-for-saturdays-3pm-kick-offs-080224-904.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fchampionship-opta-stats-tips-and-predictions-for-saturdays-3pm-kick-offs-080224-904.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fchampionship-opta-stats-tips-and-predictions-for-saturdays-3pm-kick-offs-080224-904.html&text=Championship%20Opta%20Stats%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Saturday%27s%203pm%20KOs" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-football-accumulator-tips-liverpool-to-win-as-part-of-this-3-1-shot-310124-35.html">The Daily Acca: Liverpool to win as part of this 3/1 shot</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Diogo Jota Liverpool Europa League November 2023.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Diogo%20Jota%20Liverpool%20Europa%20League%20November%202023.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-football-accumulator-tips-a-10-1-treble-from-the-premier-league-and-championship-300124-35.html">The Daily Acca: A 10/1 treble from the Premier League and Championship</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2024/01/rob edwards luton-thumb-1280x720-210357.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2024/01/rob%20edwards%20luton-thumb-1280x720-210357.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/football-accumulator-tips-90-minute-payout-a-17-2-shot-from-englands-3pms-260124-35.html">The Traditional 3pm Acca: A 17/2 shot from England's 3pm's</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/08/95e81fc01ae421ac701bd2531f4982ed6d75b33e-thumb-1280x720-197202.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2023/08/95e81fc01ae421ac701bd2531f4982ed6d75b33e-thumb-1280x720-197202.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Back leaders to frustrate champions </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/sheffield-wednesday-v-birmingham-tips-blues-backed-to-avoid-defeat-in-friday-night-football-070224-766.html">Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham: Blues backed to avoid defeat</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-rosario-central-v-independiente-rivadavia-argentinian-copa-de-la-liga-profesional-b-070224-1063.html">Thursday Football Tips: Back a 2/1 Buenos Aires Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-including-13-1-tip-and-10-1-bet-builder-070224-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets including 13/1 assist tip and 10/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berabtov-exclusive-arsenal-can-win-the-premier-league-060224-838.html">Dimitar Berabtov Exclusive: Arsenal can win the Premier League</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-fourth-round-replay-tips-five-bets-for-tuesday-and-wednesdays-games-050224-629.html">FA Cup Tips: Best bets for this week's fourth round replays</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">More EFL Championship</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fantasy-premier-league/">Fantasy Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/african-cup-of-nations/">Africa Cup of Nations</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open an Account Using Promo Code <strong>ZBHC01</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook</li> <li><strong>Get</strong> - £/€20 in Free Bets</li> <li>T&Cs apply</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">GET STARTED</a></div> <p></p> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li> Championship Opta Stats: Best bets for Saturday's 3pm KOs </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/", "name": "EFL Championship" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/championship-opta-stats-tips-and-predictions-for-saturdays-3pm-kick-offs-080224-904.html", "name": "Championship Opta Stats: Best bets for Saturday's 3pm KOs" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">UK Other Sport</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="/betting-explained/">Betting Explained</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fchampionship-opta-stats-tips-and-predictions-for-saturdays-3pm-kick-offs-080224-904.html&rfr=977214">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fchampionship-opta-stats-tips-and-predictions-for-saturdays-3pm-kick-offs-080224-904.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="/betting-explained/">Betting Explained</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v84a3a4012de94ce1a686ba8c167c359c1696973893317" integrity="sha512-euoFGowhlaLqXsPWQ48qSkBSCFs3DPRyiwVu3FjR96cMPx+Fr+gpWRhIafcHwqwCqWS42RZhIudOvEI+Ckf6MA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"852451c229af9c24","b":1,"version":"2024.2.0","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256"}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>