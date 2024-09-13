Hull v Sheffield United: Blades backed on the Asian Handicap

Hull v Sheffield United

Friday September 13, 20:00

Hull winless under Walter

Hull remain winless in the Championship under Tim Walter's tutorship (W0-D3-L1) after suffering a 2-0 defeat at Leeds before the international break. The Tigers had played out three successive draws ahead of their trip to Elland Road but were unable to extend the streak despite an inspired effort from goalkeeper Ivor Pandur between the sticks.

Growing pressure from the hosts was finally rewarded just after the hour mark, and whilst Hull responded impressively, Leeds bagged a decisive second 10 minutes from time with Walter saying post-match: "We need conviction. You have to show me that you want to score, and I didn't see that today. Leeds killed us today, but we have to keep going."

Walter will have been pleased to spend time on the training pitch over the past fortnight after a flurry of new signings arrived before the transfer window shut. Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth joined from Brighton on a season-long loan and midfielders Steven Alzate, Kasey Palmer, Mohamed Belloumi and Abu Kamara have all now signed permanently for City.

Sheff Utd starting strongly

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was full of pride after seeing his Blades side end Watford's winning start to the new Championship season with a 1-0 success at Bramall Lane. Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann scored an own goal inside two minutes as the recently-relegated hosts kept up their own unbeaten streak in the league (W2-D2-L0).

Speaking post-match, Wilder said: "That was a proper Sheffield United performance, which I loved right away. I never felt we were in danger. We had to defend, fight, tackle and scrap. We're still nowhere near how we really want to be, but we dominated. I thought we showed a lot of qualities in possession and controlled the game against a dangerous side."

Wilder is expected to have full-back Femi Seriki in contention for the first time since the EFL Cup first round win against Wrexham, with Andre Brooks also returning to the fold after undergoing concussion protocols. However, the Blades boss isn't expected to make sweeping changes to his starting XI as the visitors look to break into the top-six.

Hull have tended to toil in recent meetings with Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United - the Tigers have tasted victory only once in the duos past eight league encounters since 2017 (W1-D1-L6), and have posted five defeats in their most recent six home matches against the Blades (W1-D0-L5). City have also fired five blanks across their last six dates against United.

New Hull 3.505/2 head coach Tim Walter promised an attack-minded and swashbuckling approach after his summer appointment, yet the Tigers have lacked bite across their first four fixtures. Only four sides have generated a lower non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) figure with only rock-bottom Cardiff (1) scoring fewer goals than City (2) thus far.

Sheffield United 2.285/4 have largely impressed as the Blades bid to challenge for an immediate return to the Premier League. Chris Wilder's troops have won the xG battle in three of their opening four encounters, as only three sides have conceded a lower npxG figure at this stage with the visitors allowing only 11 shots on-target across four games.

Sheffield United are fair favourites ahead of Friday night's fixture but the Blades still hold plenty of appeal in the Asian Handicap market. We can back Sheff Utd 0 & -0.5 at 1.9520/21, meaning we'll only lose half of our stake should the game end all-square with a full stakes pay-out returned if Chris Wilder's outfit collect maximum points at the MKM Stadium.

Despite an influx of new signings before the transfer deadline, Hull remain a side in transition under a new coach and implementing a brand-new tactical approach. With the heartbeat of last season's team departing this summer, it may take time before we see the best of the Tigers and so I'm happy to oppose the hosts for the foreseeable.