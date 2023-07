Max Liu picks one from each league at 9/2 5.30

We're back.

The English Football League returns this Friday as Sheffield Wednesday host Southampton.

Now, let's take a look at some options from the so-called experts.

Plymouth Argyle 11/102.08 are back in English football's second tier after winning League 1 last season. Visiting the most westerly ground, and facing a pumped up Devon crowd, on the first day could be tricky for Huddersfield. I'll back the Greens to see off the Terriers.

Bolton Wanders 8/131.60 are one of the sleeping giants in League 1. They are expected to build on last season's fifth place finish and are second favourites (after Derby) to win the division in 2023/24. They look a solid bet to beat Lincoln City at home in their first match of what should be a good campaign for Ian Evatt's men.

In the third tier, where else to start but the Racecourse Ground where Wrexham 8/131.60 - the team all eyes are on - host MK Dons? The Welsh side are favourites to win League Two and secure consecutive promotions. Welcome back to the Football League, Red Dragons!

The League One season is back and it looks a tough division to call, but I've tried!

There's a feelgood factor at Charlton 6/52.16 - in the midst of a takeover - right now and I'm backing the Addicks, with new signings Alfie May and Terry Taylor on board to make it a miserable, if short, journey home for newly promoted Orient.

In contrast, Exeter's fans are far from happy. The likes of Jevani Brown, Josh Key, and Jay Stansfield are yet to be replaced and Wycombe 10/111.88 haven't lost at home to the Grecians for a decade.

Speaking of clubs in flux, Wigan are looking for just their second away win since October. Derby 8/151.52, title favourites for a reason, will make easy work of a new-look Wigan infront of a bumper crowd.

Last, but not least, it's the Boat Race Derby. I've been impressed with Oxford's 7/52.40 summer recruitment, especially Ruben Rodrigues and Mark Harris. The pair will help kick things off with a win at Cambridge.

Stoke City 4/71.56 have made no less than eight signings so far in the summer window, becoming one of the busier Championship sides to date. Ben Pearson is back to run the midfield, but the acqusition of long term Preston North End-er Daniel Johnson is a shrewd move on a free to join him.

Michael Rose is in from coventry, Enda Stevens in from Sheffield United, whilst Wolves duo Ji-Jana Hoever and exciting yougster Chiquinho arrive on loan. Stoke finished the season so poorly, but Alex Neil is getting a first full pre-season and Rotherham at home on the opening day should be a great chance to lay down a marker.

Salford 11/102.08 are a nice addition to boost the overall price, though they are the only of the five sides not to be odds-on. However, it is more ante-Forest Green than it is pro-Salford which has pulled me in.

Rovers have had two managers in pre-season! Making an historic move by naming Hannah Dingley the first female to take a men's full-time managerial role, before replacing her only two weeks later with David Horseman.

Salford also won 40 points away from home last season (12 wins) and are the king of late goals. Your bet is never down when Salford are in play.

Notts County 8/111.72 signing David McGoldrick was huge for them. They are not here to play in Wrexham's shadow this season, and has to be one of the signings of the summer. Getting them at 8/111.72 over Wrexham's 8/131.60 as they are away from home is much more enticing.

Finally, both Leeds 3/10 and Leicester 2/51.39 play on Sunday and I expect fairly comfortable home wins from the two sides heading the Championship promotion betting.

After five consecutive bottom half finishes in the Championship, there has been somewhat of an overhaul at Stoke City 4/71.56 this summer.

Smart signings and new staff have been added, giving me confidence they will start in a positive manner against Rotherham.

Bolton 8/131.60 have also been shrewd in the transfer market also and look a good bet for League One success this season. Their opening day opponents - Lincoln City - have only won once against the Wanderers since 1985 and in front of home support, I expect Ian Evatt's side to impress.

Crawley have lost their last four opening day league matches and that takes me to my final selection - opposing them once more.

Mark Hughes' Bradford 1/11.98 are visitors at Broadfield Stadium and there will be an air of expectation that they haul themselves out of League Two for the first time since 2019 despite a competitive division.