EFL Championship Tips: Easter Monday's Best Bets in the second-tier Jack Critchley
09 April 2023
5:00 min read "dateModified": "2023-04-09T17:54:00+01:00", "articleBody": "There's a second batch of Easter weekend fixtures in the Championship on Monday afternoon and Jack Critchley has picked out the best bets from the 3pm games... Hornets to struggle on the road again WBA to clinch yet another home success BTTS at the Cardiff City Stadium Sky Blues to get back on track Coventry [2.4] v Watford [3.4]; The Draw [3.4] Despite slumping to a 4-0 defeat at this venue last time out, Coventry still possess one of the best home records in the second tier. They've suffered just five defeats at the CBS Arena and have lost just twice since the end of October. Mark Robins' side kept their play-off hopes alive with a decent draw against an improving Swansea side on Good Friday and they can take plenty of confidence into this clash. With only four sides having netted 2+ goals at this ground, the visitors may find it tough to find a way through on Monday afternoon. Watford produced yet another insipid display on Friday as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat against relegation-threatened Huddersfield. Chris Wilder pulled no punches in his post-match press conference describing his side's performance as 'really poor'. The Hornets have lost three of the last five and have won just two of their last 13 matches. They have been slightly better at Vicarage Road, although they've struggled on their travels and have scored just 17 times in their 20 away games. Yet another defeat on their travels feels highly likely. Back Coventry to beat Watford @ 2.4 Comfortable Success for the Baggies West Brom [1.64] v QPR [6.6]; The Draw [4.1] West Brom are now five points shy of the play-offs with their troublesome away form preventing them from putting together a positive sequence of results. They are a completely different proposition at the Hawthorns and have suffered just four home defeats all season. Matches at this venue haven't been particularly entertaining with the hosts having averaged just 1.3 goals per game. Across their last 11 home matches, WBA have kept 10 clean sheets and its difficult to see them slipping up against the most out-of-form in the division. QPR have failed to score in each of their last three matches and their dreadful form has seen them dragged back into a relegation battle. Gareth Ainsworth's side have still only won twice since October 22nd and it's hard to see their luck changing on Monday. Back West Brom to Win and Under 3.5 Goals @ 2.0 Stalemate at St. Andrews Birmingham [3.55] v Stoke [2.38]; The Draw [3.3] Birmingham have a relatively strong record and they are in decent form coming into this clash. John Eustace's men have won three of their last five and beat play-off chasing Blackburn at this venue ten days ago. The Blues have an eight point cushion on the bottom three and although they cannot fully relax just yet, there is very little pressure on the West Midlands outfit heading into this game. Stoke's winning run came to crashing halt against Bristol City on Good Friday with the Potters unable to find their usual rhythm in the final third. Alex Neil's side have a good record on the road and have won three of their last four away from home. Nevertheless, they may have to settle for a point against stubborn opposition. Back Draw @ 3.3 Straightforward assignment for the Hatters Luton [1.53] v Blackpool [7.4]; The Draw [4.3] Middlesbrough's defeat on Friday evening means that Luton are now Sheffield United's closest challengers. The Hatters had to settle for a point on Good Friday, yet this result did extend their unbeaten sequence to eight. Under Nathan Jones, Luton tended to be better on the road, yet their home form has drastically improved under Rob Edwards and they have won five of their last seven. Only two sides have left Kenilworth Road with maximum points since the beginning of October and they should be able to extend that impressive streak on Monday afternoon. Mick McCarthy's short tenure at Blackpool ended on Saturday with the experienced Yorkshireman having overseen just two victories at Bloomfield Road. The Seasiders had looked sharper at home, yet their away form remains abysmal. They've conceded 1.75 goals per game on the road and with top goalscorer Jerry Yates sidelined through injury, they are likely to struggle in Bedfordshire. Back Luton Win and Over 1.5 Goals 5/6 Battling Bluebirds to trouble the Black Cats Cardiff [1.53] v Sunderland [7.4]; The Draw [4.3] Sabri Lamouchi has overseen an upturn in form in South Wales and although they remain just a point above the dropzone, Cardiff have given themselves every chance of preserving their Championship status. The Bluebirds have had offensive issues this season, yet they've netted six times across their last three matches and they've now scored in each of their last five games at this venue. Sunderland's play-off hopes are hanging by a thread and consecutive draws have seen their lose ground on the sides above them. The Black Cats have lost just two of their last 12 away games and have found the net in 11 of those contests. This could be decent entertainment. Back Both Teams to Score @ 1.94 Battle of the big cats to end all-square Hull [3.25] v Millwall [2.52]; The Draw [3.25] Two of the division's draw specialists meet on Monday afternoon as the Tigers take on the Lions. Hull were involved in one of the most entertaining games of the season as they fought back to draw 4-4 at Sunderland. Liam Rosenior's side have now drawn five of their last eight with each of their last three ending level. Millwall are firmly entrenched within the top six and although they've averaged just 0.95 goals per game on the road, they have been tough to beat on their travels. They've avoided defeat in six of their last seven away games and although they've failed to score in each of their last three, they should be able to take a point from this encounter. Back Draw in Hull vs Millwall @ 3.25 PNE's late play-off surge to continue Preston [2] v Reading [4.6]; The Draw [3.4] Preston are this season's unlikely challengers for the top six and they have put together a superb run of results in 2023. PNE fans have questioned Ryan Lowe at various periods this season, yet he's finally managed to get his side firing. Across the season, they've averaged just 0.85 goals per game at Deepdale, however, they've netted eight times across their last five home outings. Reading's point deduction has catapulted them straight into a relegation battle and although they are unbeaten in each of their last three, their lack of firepower could hold them back. With an average of just 0.65 goals per game on the road and an xG of 0.95, they could struggle to take anything back to Berkshire. Back Preston to beat Reading @ 2.0 Another low-scoring tie at the DW Wigan [3.15] v Swansea [2.52]; The Draw [3.35] Wigan are still fighting and scrapping for every point. Although they were easily second best against Sheffield United on Friday, they conceded just a single goal and have become increasingly hard to score against. At the DW Stadium, they are unbeaten since January 21st and have conceded just twice across their last five home matches. Swansea were the slightly better side against Coventry on Friday and Russell Martin's side have now put together a three match unbeaten sequence. Nevertheless, this will not be easy for the visitors and with very little to play for, they may be forced to settle for a low-scoring draw. Back Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.77 Canaries to sneak a victory at Carrow Road Norwich [1.58] v Rotherham [7]; The Draw [4.3] David Wagner conjured up a superb game plan to hit Blackburn on the counter attack and take advantage of Rovers' possession-based philosophy. Those tactics enabled Norwich to pick up their first victory in five and with the likes of Josh Sargent and Gabriel Sara having impressed in Lancashire, they should be able to clinch back-to-back victories for the first time in a month. Rotherham produced a brilliant display to beat West Brom on Friday with former Baggies frontman Jordan Hugill putting in a determined performance. Matt Taylor's side are weaker on the road and are without a victory since October 8th. They've scored 2+ goals just twice this season and have drawn blanks in six of their last nine on the road. There's a second batch of Easter weekend fixtures in the Championship on Monday afternoon and Jack Critchley has picked out the best bets from the 3pm games...

Hornets to struggle on the road again
WBA to clinch yet another home success
BTTS at the Cardiff City Stadium

Sky Blues to get back on track

Coventry 2.4 v Watford 3.4; The Draw 3.4 The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Despite slumping to a 4-0 defeat at this venue last time out, Coventry still possess one of the best home records in the second tier. They've suffered just five defeats at the CBS Arena and <strong>have lost just twice since the end of October</strong>.</p><p>Mark Robins' side kept their play-off hopes alive with a decent draw against an improving Swansea side on Good Friday and they can take plenty of confidence into this clash.</p><p><strong>With only four sides having netted 2+ goals at this ground</strong>, the visitors may find it tough to find a way through on Monday afternoon.</p><p>Watford produced yet another insipid display on Friday as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat against relegation-threatened Huddersfield. Chris Wilder pulled no punches in his post-match press conference describing his side's performance as 'really poor'.</p><p>The Hornets have lost three of the last five and <strong>have won just two of their last 13 matches</strong>. They have been slightly better at Vicarage Road, although they've struggled on their travels and have scored just 17 times in their 20 away games. Yet another defeat on their travels feels highly likely.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Coventry to beat Watford @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212383874" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.4</a></div><h2>Comfortable Success for the Baggies</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212386332"><strong>West Brom <b class="inline_odds" title="5/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.64</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/8</span></b> v QPR <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b>; The Draw 4.1</strong></a></p><p>West Brom are now five points shy of the play-offs with their troublesome away form preventing them from putting together a positive sequence of results. They are a completely different proposition at the Hawthorns and have suffered just four home defeats all season.</p><p>Matches at this venue haven't been particularly entertaining with <strong>the hosts having averaged just 1.3 goals per game</strong>.</p><p><strong>Across their last 11 home matches, WBA have kept 10 clean sheets</strong> and its difficult to see them slipping up against the most out-of-form in the division.</p><p><strong>QPR have failed to score in each of their last three matches</strong> and their dreadful form has seen them dragged back into a relegation battle. Gareth Ainsworth's side have still only won twice since October 22nd and it's hard to see their luck changing on Monday.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back West Brom to Win and Under 3.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/west-brom-v-qpr/32243207" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.0</a></div><h2>Stalemate at St. Andrews</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212384272"><strong>Birmingham 3.55 v Stoke <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.38</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Birmingham have a relatively strong record and they are in decent form coming into this clash. John Eustace's men have won three of their last five and beat play-off chasing Blackburn at this venue ten days ago.</p><p>The Blues have an eight point cushion on the bottom three and although they cannot fully relax just yet, there is very little pressure on the West Midlands outfit heading into this game.</p><p>Stoke's winning run came to crashing halt against Bristol City on Good Friday with the Potters unable to find their usual rhythm in the final third. Alex Neil's side have a good record on the road and have won three of their last four away from home. Nevertheless, they may have to settle for a point against stubborn opposition.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Draw @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212384272" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.3</a></div><h2>Straightforward assignment for the Hatters</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212384126"><strong>Luton <b class="inline_odds" title="8/15"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.53</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/15</span></b> v Blackpool <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Middlesbrough's defeat on Friday evening means that Luton are now Sheffield United's closest challengers. The Hatters had to settle for a point on Good Friday, yet this result did extend their unbeaten sequence to eight.</p><p>Under Nathan Jones, Luton tended to be better on the road, yet their home form has drastically improved under Rob Edwards and they have won five of their last seven. <strong>Only two sides have left Kenilworth Road with maximum points since the beginning of October</strong> and they should be able to extend that impressive streak on Monday afternoon. <strong></strong></p><p>Mick McCarthy's short tenure at Blackpool ended on Saturday with the experienced Yorkshireman having overseen just two victories at Bloomfield Road. The Seasiders had looked sharper at home, yet their away form remains abysmal.</p><p><strong>They've conceded 1.75 goals per game on the road </strong>and with top goalscorer Jerry Yates sidelined through injury, they are likely to struggle in Bedfordshire.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Luton Win and Over 1.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/luton-v-blackpool/32243166" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/6</a></div><h2>Battling Bluebirds to trouble the Black Cats</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212384524"><strong>Cardiff <b class="inline_odds" title="8/15"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.53</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/15</span></b> v Sunderland <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Sabri Lamouchi has overseen an upturn in form in South Wales and although they remain just a point above the dropzone, Cardiff have given themselves every chance of preserving their Championship status.</p><p>The Bluebirds have had offensive issues this season, <strong>yet they've netted six times across their last three matches</strong> and they've now scored in each of their last five games at this venue.</p><p>Sunderland's play-off hopes are hanging by a thread and consecutive draws have seen their lose ground on the sides above them. <strong>The Black Cats have lost just two of their last 12 away games and have found the net in 11 of those contests</strong>. This could be decent entertainment. <strong></strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Both Teams to Score @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212384524" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.94</a></div><h2>Battle of the big cats to end all-square</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212384398"><strong>Hull <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> v Millwall <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.52</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Two of the division's draw specialists meet on Monday afternoon as the Tigers take on the Lions. Hull were involved in one of the most entertaining games of the season as they fought back to draw 4-4 at Sunderland.</p><p><strong>Liam Rosenior's side have now drawn five of their last eight</strong> with each of their last three ending level.</p><p>Millwall are firmly entrenched within the top six and although they've averaged just 0.95 goals per game on the road, they have been tough to beat on their travels.</p><p><strong>They've avoided defeat in six of their last seven away games</strong> and although they've failed to score in each of their last three, they should be able to take a point from this encounter.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Draw in Hull vs Millwall @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212384398" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.25</a></div><h2>PNE's late play-off surge to continue</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212384866"><strong>Preston <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> v Reading <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Preston are this season's unlikely challengers for the top six and they have put together a superb run of results in 2023. PNE fans have questioned Ryan Lowe at various periods this season, yet he's finally managed to get his side firing.</p><p>Across the season, they've averaged just 0.85 goals per game at Deepdale, however, <strong>they've netted eight times across their last five home outings</strong>.</p><p>Reading's point deduction has catapulted them straight into a relegation battle and although they are unbeaten in each of their last three, their lack of firepower could hold them back. With an average of just 0.65 goals per game on the road and an xG of 0.95, they could struggle to take anything back to Berkshire.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Preston to beat Reading @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212384866" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.0</a></div><h2>Another low-scoring tie at the DW</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212383748"><strong>Wigan <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b> v Swansea <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.52</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.35</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Wigan are still fighting and scrapping for every point. Although they were easily second best against Sheffield United on Friday, they conceded just a single goal and have become increasingly hard to score against.</p><p>At the DW Stadium, <strong>they are unbeaten since January 21st and have conceded just twice across their last five home matches</strong>.</p><p>Swansea were the slightly better side against Coventry on Friday and Russell Martin's side have now put together a three match unbeaten sequence. Nevertheless, this will not be easy for the visitors and with very little to play for, they may be forced to settle for a low-scoring draw.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212383748" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.77</a></div><h2>Canaries to sneak a victory at Carrow Road</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212385064"><strong>Norwich <b class="inline_odds" title="4/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.58</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/7</span></b> v Rotherham <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b></strong></a></p><p>David Wagner conjured up a superb game plan to hit Blackburn on the counter attack and take advantage of Rovers' possession-based philosophy.</p><p>Those tactics enabled Norwich to pick up their first victory in five and with the likes of Josh Sargent and Gabriel Sara having impressed in Lancashire, they should be able to clinch back-to-back victories for the first time in a month.</p><p>Rotherham produced a brilliant display to beat West Brom on Friday with former Baggies frontman Jordan Hugill putting in a determined performance.</p><p>Matt Taylor's side are weaker on the road and <strong>are without a victory since October 8th</strong>. They've scored 2+ goals just twice this season and have drawn blanks in six of their last nine on the road.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Norwich Win and Under 4.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/norwich-v-rotherham/32243178" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.72</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Jack's 2022-23 Profit/Loss:</h2> <p>Staked: 345.00<p>Returned: 352.19</p><p>P/L: +7.19</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet £10 Get £2 on accas or Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£2 free bet </strong>when you place<strong> £10 on football accas or Bet Builders </strong>this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2090423FB">You must opt-in</a>. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212383874">Back Coventry to beat Watford @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/west-brom-v-qpr/32243207">Back West Brom to Win and Under 3.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212384524">Back BTTS in Cardiff vs Sunderland @ <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.94</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-goals-at-turf-moor-in-this-61-boost-310323-35.html">The Daily Acca: Goals at Turf Moor in this 6/1 boost</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/KOMPANY.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/KOMPANY.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/preston-north-end-v-blackpool-tips-back-preston-to-win-west-lancashire-derby-300323-1117.html">Preston North End v Blackpool: Back Preston to win West Lancashire derby</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Ryan Lowe.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Ryan%20Lowe.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/burnley-v-sheffield-united-tips-back-1110-burnley-to-claim-blades-revenge-080423-1117.html">Burnley v Sheffield United: Back 11/10 hosts to claim Blades revenge</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Burnley.450x295.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Burnley.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-good-friday-71-boost-070423-35.html">The Daily Acca: A Good Friday 7/1 boost</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/carrick.450x253.jpeg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/carrick.jpeg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-premier-league-the-focus-of-this-71-shot-050423-35.html">The Daily Acca: Premier League the focus of this 7/1 shot</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/trippier-newcastle-1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/trippier-newcastle-1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" 