Coventry have lost 5/29 home Championship games

West Brom in midst of major injury crisis

Sky Blues may edge low-scoring contest

Coventry v West Brom

Monday October 30, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Coventry 2.47/5 boss Mark Robins said he was the most disappointed he's been for a long time after watching his Sky Blues side slip to their second successive defeat in midweek. City suffered a dismal 2-0 reverse at struggling Rotherham on Wednesday, a result that plunged Coventry into the bottom-six of the Championship standings.

Despite edging the first-half, Coventry were awful after the break and Robins pulled no punches in his post-match assessment, saying: "I'm really disappointed. I don't think I've been as disappointed as that for a long time. We needed another 10% in terms of speed and movement. It just looked a little bit laboured. We were masters of our own downfall."

After reaching the play-off final last season and then a busy summer of transfer activity, this was not part of Coventry's plan. But despite their poor start, the Sky Blues are only one point worse off than at this stage 12 months ago, and with Callum O'Hare making his long-awaited return off the bench, City will be hoping to bounce back on Monday night.

West Brom 3.259/4 moved into the top-six following a 2-0 triumph over QPR last Tuesday, a match that hinged on a 58th-minute incident in which Albion were awarded a controversial penalty with Rangers receiving a red card. Brandon Thomas-Asante converted from the spot before Grady Diangana confirmed the win with a second strike shortly after.

But victory came at a cost for the Baggies. Already without three front players - top scorer John Swift, summer signing Josh Maja and long-term casualty Daryl Dike - Carlos Corberan's side began the night without Conor Townsend and Semi Ajayi, and then lost Cedric Kipre with what Corberan described as a "serious" late knee injury.

Coventry have claimed top honours only three times this Championship term yet the Sky Blues command respect. Unbeaten at the CBS Arena (W2-D4-L0) in 2023/24, Mark Robins' men have been beaten just five times in 29 home league games here going back to the beginning of last season - 66% of those fixtures featured fewer than three goals.

Requiring a reaction following their Rotherham no-show, Coventry will be eager to impress and are facing a West Brom side missing key components through injury. The Baggies have managed only seven wins in 21 away days under Carlos Corberan, which includes a solitary success in six (W1-D3-L2) on their travels this term.

Underlying metrics suggest Coventry could have the slight edge here and can back Coventry Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals at a reasonable 3/4 via the Bet Builder. Overall, 18 of the duos combined 26 league dates have produced three goals or fewer with the pair collectively keeping nine clean sheets during that 26-game sample, shipping just 30 goals.