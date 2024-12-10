Championship Tips: Midweek bets for Tuesday and Wednesday's second tier matches

Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn

Another BTTS at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday extended their run to four matches with a 1-1 against Preston at the weekend. Despite winning just one of their last four matches here at Hillsborough, Danny Rohl's men have managed to find the net on each occasion. Michael Smith was a constant nuisance on Saturday and Marvin Johnson's deliveries have been exceptional lately. Barry Bannan will return to the XI and should be well-rested having been forced to sit out of the weekend's game due to a one-match suspension. The combination of youth and experience with Charles and Bannan in the centre of the midfield gives the Owls a decent balance and they should create a few chances.

Blackburn left the MKM with all three points at the weekend, although they were a little lucky to escape with a clean sheet. The Tigers missed several chances with Aynsley Pears also making some decent saves. John Eustace's men defend like Terriers, however, they've given up plenty of opportunities lately and their hosts are unlikely to spurn every single one of them.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 4/5

Burnley vs Derby Classy Clarets to clinch maximum points Burnley fans would have been relatively satisfied with a point against Middlesbrough on Friday night despite being the slightly better side throughout the 90 minutes. Scott Parker's men continue to grind out wins and possess the division's best defensive record. They've conceded just three goals since mid-September and they are unlikely to give much away against a Derby side who are fresh from drawing a blank at Elland Road. The Rams have managed just ten shots across their last three away games and were easily seen off at the weekend. This is another tough away trip for Paul Warne's men and they are unlikely to arrest their three-game losing streak at Turf Moor. Furthermore, they've got a poor record when visiting top ten teams and still haven't managed to take a single point off anyone higher than eleventh. Recommended Bet Back Burnley to win and Under 4.5 goals SBK 5/6

Portsmouth vs Norwich Norwich to falter on their travels yet again Portsmouth picked up an impressive 3-0 win against Bristol City at the weekend and extended their unbeaten sequence to three matches. Most of the Pompey squad should be fairly well-rested having barely played throughout November and the return of Colby Bishop has given everyone at the club a much-needed lift. Josh Murphy was the star of the show on Saturday and he combined well with both Freddie Potts and Callum Lang. The hosts are creating chances and scoring goals and are likely to pose a fair few problems for Norwich's defence, which has been largely unimpressive on the road. The Canaries put in their worst performance of the campaign at the weekend as they were downed by QPR. It's a rare occurrence for the Canaries to muster fewer than seven shots in a match, yet they looked distinctly uncreative in the final third and this quick turnaround is unlikely to help with their ongoing injury crisis. The visitors haven't won on their travels since September 28th and have conceded 2+ goals in each of their last five away from Carrow Road. Recommended Bet Back Portsmouth Draw No Bet SBK 11/10 Luton vs Stoke Points shared at Kenilworth Road Luton have made an exceptionally slow start to the season and Rob Edwards' position has come under scrutiny. Their away form has been troublesome, yet they tend to be difficult to beat at home. They're unbeaten in seven of their last eight at this venue and they've conceded just twice across their last four. They gifted Swansea plenty of opportunities at the weekend, yet they still managed to come away with a point. Elijah Adebayo is finding form and he will be looking to make it three in three on Tuesday evening. It's hard to know what to make of Stoke. They've been fairly unremarkable lately and have failed to win any of their last five. The goals have seemingly dried up and they've scored just three in their last five Championship outings. Neither side have impressed lately and they may have to settle for a point. Recommended Bet Back Draw SBK 5/2

Sunderland vs Bristol City Another Regis Le Bris masterclass at the SOL Sunderland have enjoyed a tremendous start to the season under Regis Le Bris. The Frenchman's appointment raised some eyebrows, yet he has proven adept at managing this young squad. The Black Cats are still unbeaten at home and they outshot Stoke 26-12 at the weekend. They also managed 30 efforts on goal in their 0-0 draw with West Brom and they should carve out plenty of opportunities once again on Tuesday night. Jobe Bellingham is back in the side and the emergence of Tommy Watson has eased any worries of an injury crisis in wide areas. Bristol City put in one of their worst performances of the season as they went down without a fight at Fratton Park. Worryingly for Liam Manning, his side have failed to score in three of their last four games, although they created plenty of chances against Plymouth. With a 3-2-3 record on the road, the Robins can be highly unpredictable, however, a three-day turnaround and a 344-mile trip is unlikely to result in an away win. Recommended Bet Back Sunderland Win SBK 10/11

Plymouth vs Swansea End-to-end encounter at Home Park Wayne Rooney has been given two games to save his job. The Liverpudlian has hired the vastly experienced Mike Phelan to work alongside him and they'll be hoping to pick up a positive result on Tuesday evening. Plymouth have been excellent at home and they have found the net in seven of their eight matches at this venue. Unfortunately, they cannot stop leaking goals and fans will be hoping that Phelan's arrival coincides with a much-needed shutout. unfortunately, it doesn't look like the Pilgrims have the right personnel to keep it tight and they are always liable to concede. They've been outshot in their last three home matches and may struggle to contain the Swans. The visitors took a point off Luton at the weekend to extend their unbeaten run to three games. Luke Williams' side have found their feet in the final third and should be given plenty of freedom in attacking areas. Matt Grimes and Liam Cullen have been excellent in recent weeks and they are expected to lead the charge in Devon. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 3/4

Leeds vs Middlesbrough Highly entertaining night at Elland Road Leeds eased past Derby at the weekend continuing their brilliant home form. The Whites have been a bit hit-and-miss on their travels, yet they are formidable at this venue and have won each of their last seven matches. They've scored 2+ goals in nine of their ten home games and even put a couple past defensively sound Sheffield United. Middlesbrough have been one of the most reliable sides when it comes to delivering entertainment. BTTS has landed in their last five away games and they have kept just a single away clean sheet since the end of August. This pair have played out some incredibly memorable and topsy-turvy encounters including April's absorbing seven-goal thriller. Each of the last three matches at Elland Road have featured three or more goals. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 3/4

Millwall vs Sheffield United

A predictably tight contest at The Den

Neil Harris bemoaned his side's 'lack of cutting edge' on Saturday as his side struggled to find a way past Coventry. In Harris' defence, his side lost two key players before this contest and had to make do without Romaine Esse and Japhet Tanganga. With Ryan Leonard slipping into defence alongside Murray Wallace, it was a makeshift back-line for the Lions and Harris' side are likely to be patched up once again on Wednesday night.

Sheffield United have had one less day to prepare for this tie. The Blades are unbeaten in their last eight, although they've drawn each of their last two on the road. They are incredibly hard to beat, but they also have players missing. The visitors have scored exactly two goals in each of their last four away games and if they take the lead, they could be difficult to peg back.

Recommended Bet Back Sheffield United to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 11/10

QPR vs Oxford Oxford's away day troubles to continue Marti Cifuentes was reportedly close to being sacked a few weeks ago, yet the Spaniard has done enough to save his job and his side now appear to be upwardly mobile. Although they still occasionally struggle in the final third, the Rs have improved considerably at the back and have conceded just once in their last four matches. They're unbeaten in four of their last five home games and will fancy their chances of beating an out-of-form Oxford. The Yellows started the season relatively strongly, however, their form has dropped off lately. They've lost five in their last seven and have drawn a blank in their last three away matches. They do have the benefit of a rest, but that might not be enough to halt the improving hosts. Recommended Bet Back QPR to Win SBK 21/20

Hull vs Watford Hull to finally find their shooting boots Hull created enough chances to beat Blackburn at the weekend yet they ended up losing 1-0 at the MKM. The appointment of Ruben Selles will hopefully inspire the Tigers with the former Reading boss known for his easy-on-the-eye brand of football. If the hosts create as many opportunities in this game, they are likely to find a way through. Watford didn't play at the weekend and they should be well-rested. The Hornets have been poor on the road this season and are yet to keep a clean sheet on their travels. In their previous match with QPR, there were 35 shots and this is expected to be another open encounter. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 20/23

Cardiff vs Preston BTTS in South Wales Omer Riza has been appointed as the permanent Cardiff boss until the end of the season. Although it's taken over 70 days to make the decision, the Bluebirds hierarchy have seen enough to hand him full responsibility for the remainder of the campaign. Cardiff's form has dropped off in recent weeks, yet they are still creating chances at home and tend to play on the front foot. With 47 shots across their last two home matches, they should be able to breach PNE's back-line. Preston have found themselves on a long winless run and haven't tasted victory since October 19th. Paul Heckingbottom's side aren't easy to play against and they will make this highly competitive. They've drawn seven of their last nine games and have conceded in four of their last five. Another 1-1 draw is entirely plausible. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 9/10

West Brom vs Coventry Another stalemate for Corberan West Brom are currently on an 11-match unbeaten streak yet they've won just one of their last ten. Carlos Corberan's men are incredibly difficult to beat and have kept clean sheets in six of their last nine at the Hawthorns. They are built on solid foundations and are unlikely to lose this clash on Wednesday night. At the weekend, Coventry picked up their first victory since the beginning of November. It was also just their third clean sheet of the campaign with Bobby Thomas putting in an impressive performance. Jack Rudoni's energy was also integral to the Sky Blues' success and they are likely to take plenty of confidence from Saturday's victory. They are unbeaten in four of their last five and that run may continue. Recommended Bet Back Draw SBK 23/10







