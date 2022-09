Watford are 4.1 to be promoted from the Championship after their notoriously volatile owners sacked Rob Edwards and replaced him with Slaven Bilic.

Ten games into the season the Hertfordshire club are 10th in the table but fourth favourites to go up on Betfair.

Only Sheffield United 1.558/15, Norwich 1.865/6 and Burnley 2.427/5 are a shorter price than the Hornets.

Bilic's first game in charge will be on Sunday when Watford travel to Stoke in the early kick-off.

Famously fickle owners call time on Edwards early

Edwards was appointed in May after steering Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two.

He succeeded Roy Hodgson to become the Hornets' eighth permanent manager since 2018.

Watford SACK Rob Edwards.



Slaven Bilic to replace him say @TeleFootball.



Would be their 17th permanent manager since July 2012.#WatfordFC pic.twitter.com/t8COxwRfl6 -- Betfair (@Betfair) September 26, 2022

The Italian owner Gino Pozzo and his family, who are famously impatient with managers, had promised that the culture of the club would change and Edwards would be given time.

But the opposite happened and they have dismissed him after a run of just one win in seven Championship matches. Edwards managed just three league wins.

They are 25.024/1 to be relegated from the Championship this season.

Bilic out to repeat promotion trick

Bilic, who has signed an 18-month deal at Vicarage Road, will now be tasked with getting Watford back into the Premier League.

He got West Brom promoted from the Championship, finishing as runners-up in 2020, but was sacked after a disappointing start to the campaign back in the top flight.

He left Chinese club Beijing Guoan in January after a year in charge, because he wanted to return to his family in Europe, and had been out of work since then.