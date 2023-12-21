</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fchampionship-opta-stats-the-best-bets-for-saturdays-fixtures-211223-904.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fchampionship-opta-stats-the-best-bets-for-saturdays-fixtures-211223-904.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; Championship Opta Stats: The best bets for Saturday's fixtures
Jack Critchley
21 December 2023
3:00 min read "2023-12-21T09:08:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-21T11:31:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Jack Critchley has analysed the Opta Stats and has picked out nine bets from across Saturday afternoon's fixtures... Owls to continue their recent momentum BTTS at Loftus Road Another entertaining tie at Ewood Park Read about Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer here Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff Bluebirds' barren spell to continue The Opta Stat: "Cardiff have picked up just seven points in their last eight league games (W2 D1 L5) - in their eight games before this run, they won 16 points (W5 D1 L2)" Across the course of the season, Sheffield Wednesday have averaged just 0.91 goals per game at Hillsborough, however, they've recently improved their output and have found the net on five occasions across their last two matches here. They've netted in four of their last five home matches and have won three of their last four. Danny Ruhl has done a magnificent job since arriving in South Yorkshire and the German boss has lifted the Owls off the foot of the table. Cardiff's solid start to the season feels like a thing of the past with the Bluebirds struggling for form heading into the festive period. They've failed to score in three of their last four outings and they were exceptionally poor against Hull at the MKM last weekend. The Betfair Bet: Back Sheffield Wednesday to beat Cardiff at [11/10] Leicester vs Rotherham Millers to struggle with the formidable Foxes The Opta Stat: "Rotherham have just two wins in their first 22 Championship matches this season (D7 L13) - this century, every second tier team to have two or fewer wins after 22 games has been relegated at the end of the season" Leicester continued to set the pace at the top of the table on Monday night as they beat Birmingham in a chaotic clash. The Foxes scored three times and have now found the net 12 times across their last four outings. Steph Mavididi has been excellent in recent weeks and although the majority of his goals have come on the road, he is likely to give the Millers' under-stocked defence plenty to think about. Leam Richardson will have been heartened by his team's attacking intent against Plymouth, however, they slipped to yet another defeat on the road and looked troubled at the back each time the Pilgrims ventured forward. They could easily concede a few times here. The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Leicester Goals at [17/20] Norwich vs Huddersfield Barnes to inflict further misery on low-scoring Terriers The Opta Stat: "Huddersfield have won just one of their last 12 away league visits to Norwich (D2 L9), a 2-1 win in the 2016-17 campaign" Norwich picked up a decent point against rivals Ipswich last week as David Wagner's side extended their unbeaten sequence to four matches. Jonathon Rowe has been excellent, however, it might be worth backing Ashley Barnes to find the net here. He has never lost to the Terriers in the top two tiers and he's netted four times against this opposition in six meetings with the West Yorkshire outfit. Huddersfield are unbeaten in their last three on the road and could make it tough for the hosts. Barnes could be the man to break their resolve. The Betfair Bet: Back Ashley Barnes to Score Anytime at [7/5] QPR vs Southampton Two in-form sides meet in West London The Opta Stat: "Southampton are unbeaten in their last 14 league games (W9 D5) since having a four-game losing run in September. They haven't gone 15 without defeat since a 16-game run between March and September 1950" Southampton are incredibly tough to beat, yet they don't win many games on the road. The Saints have won three of the last nine with four of their last five ending all-square. Under Russell Martin, they keep the ball effectively, however, they aren't always clinical enough in the final third. QPR have significantly improved under Marti Cifuentes and they have also tightened up at the back. They have kept three clean sheets across the last four, yet keeping Saints off the scoresheet could be tough. The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS in QPR vs Southampton at [3/4] Plymouth vs Birmingham Entertaining match at Home Park The Opta Stat: "Plymouth's Morgan Whittaker has been involved in 23 goals in 24 home league appearances for the Pilgrims at Home Park (13 goals, 10 assists), averaging a goal or assist every 79 minutes in these appearances" Steven Schumacher swapped Plymouth for Stoke this week, however, he leaves the club and the squad in decent shape. The Pilgrims have been excellent at home this season and have netted 13 times across the last five matches here. They have lost Mustapha Bundu and Ryan Hardie to injury, however, they still have enough firepower to find the net here. Birmingham picked up a rare away win last time out and they also gave Leicester a bit of a scare on Monday night. The Blues still look a little naïve at the back and may be vulnerable here. The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals at [8/11] Blackburn vs Watford Lively affair in Lancashire The Opta Stat: "Only one of Blackburn's 22 league games this season has been a draw - none of their last 20 have ended level (W9 L11) and none at all at Ewood Park this season (W5 L6)" Watford blitzed Preston with a clinical second half display last weekend. The Hornets have evolved under Val Ismael and they arrive here in a decent form. They are looking to make it three consecutive wins on the road here and having netted 12 times across their last five outings, they should be able to find a way past Blackburn's leaky back-line. The hosts have struggled defensively, yet they've had very few issues going forward. They've struggled to keep the opposition off the scoresheet in the second half of games this year and having kept just a single clean at Ewood Park so far this season, they are unlikely to keep the visitors at arm's length. The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Blackburn vs Watford at [8/11] Sunderland vs Coventry Black Cats and Sky Blues to entertain The Opta Stat: "Only Huddersfield Town (10) have drawn more Championship games this season than Coventry City (9). The Sky Blues have drawn their last two, scoring first in a 1-1 draw against Southampton and coming from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Leeds last time out" Sunderland appointed Mick Beale this week and they'll be looking for an instant impact from the former QPR boss. In contrast to last season, the Black Cats have been better at home and they have found the back of the net in each of their last five here. Coventry continue to ascend and they've picked up some impressive results in recent weeks. The Sky Blues have an abundance of creative players and the return of Callum O'Hare has certainly enabled them to become more clinical. The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS in Sunderland vs Coventry at [3/4] Stoke vs Millwall Struggling pair to settle for a point each The Opta Stat: "Stoke City are winless in their last eight league games (D4 L4), after having won the three games prior to their current run" Neither Stoke nor Millwall will be satisfied with their recent form and both teams are still nervously glancing over their shoulders. Stoke have appointed Steven Schumacher and he has been identified as the man to revive their fortunes. They have been defensively sound on their own patch with only one team having netted more than a single goal here since September 24th. Millwall are struggling under Joe Edwards, although they really should have beaten Huddersfield last weekend. The Lions haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last six outings and although they have a smattering of talent in the final third, they have generally struggled in front of goal. This is likely to be close. The Betfair Bet: Back Draw in Stoke vs Millwall at [23/10] Middlesbrough vs West Brom Injury-hit duo to share the points The Opta Stat: "The two sides to have won the most points in the Championship across 2023 are Middlesbrough (69) and West Bromwich Albion (67). It's Middlesbrough's most league wins (21) in a year since winning 22 in 2018, while the Baggies - currently on 19 league wins in 2023 - last won 20+ games in a year in 2019 (24)" Both of these sides have enjoyed successful calendar years, however, neither arrive in peak form. Both teams have suffered an inordinate number of injuries with key players missing for each side this weekend. WBA have alternated between victory and defeat on the road yet they tend to be difficult to beat due to Corberan's superb organizational skills. They may be happy to settle for a pre-Christmas point here. The Betfair Bet: Back Draw in Middlesbrough vs West Brom at [23/10] Read more Championship previews and tips here. 